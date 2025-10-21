Quiz! Can you name every UAE Team Emirates-XRG victory in 2025?

How many of UAE's 2025 race winners can you name?

With almost a century of victories, another Tour de France yellow jersey, three Monuments, and runners-up spots at the other two men's Grand Tours, UAE Team Emirates-XRG have had a simply sublime 2025 season. That's why we think it's only fitting to create a quiz to mark their historic achievement.

The UCI WorldTour's top-ranked team were winning races from January through to October as they eventually finished the season with 95 victories in their team's black and white colours. This means they broke the previous best season total, set by Team Columbia-HTC back in 2009, by 10 wins and with almost a month of the season still to go.

That's not to mention the breadth of winners in their squad either, with 20 out of the 30 riders on their roster picking up individual honours at least once across the season.

But if we provide you with the races, how many of those winners can you name?

The eagle-eyed amongst you will notice just 94 races in the list, despite 95 wins. That's because we've excluded the team's TTT win on stage 5 of La Vuelta a España because, well, it's a bit of a giveaway!

We're giving you a generous 10-minute time limit for this quiz but if you do come unstuck, get hints by registering or signing in via the icon in the top right corner of the website!

Best of luck!

(Image credit: Future)