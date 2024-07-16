Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro headphones hit best-ever prices in Prime Day sale

Amazon has launched its Prime Day sale today spanning only two days (16th-17th July) you will have to be quick if you want to snap up a bargain.

The hottest deals of the sale that we have spotted so far come courtesy of Apple's ever-popular AirPods. With the popularity of Apple's wireless in-ear headphones and the sizeable discounts on offer, it is certainly a deal to snap up whilst there is stock available.

US and UK readers can save between 22% and a massive 47% across the range.

Here are the deals in brief:

AirPods Pro 2

🎧 USA: $278.00 £139.99 (30% off)

🎧 UK: £229.00 £179.00 (22% off)

AirPods (2nd Generation)

🎧 USA: $129.00 $69.29 (47% off)

🎧 UK: £129.00 £95.00 (26% off)

AirPods (3rd Generation)

🎧 USA: $169.00 $138.59 (18% off) Lightning charging

🎧 UK: £169.00 £129.00 (24% off) Lightning charging

🎧 UK: £179.00 £139.00 (22% off) MagSafe charging

With Prime Day only a two-day event we can't be sure how long these prices will stick around however while they are available, these signify the lowest prices that Amazon has listed for Apple's AirPods.

In detail: Amazon Prime Day Apple AirPods deals

Prime Day AirPods Pro 2 deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (or 2nd Generation) wireless earbuds have been around since 2022 and offer more high-end performance than the standard AirPods. Along with an earbud design that blocks out more of the surrounding ambient noise, the Pro 2 model also features active noise cancellation (ANC).

Charging the AirPods Pro 2 is taken care of by USB-C meaning that if you have an iPhone 15 you only need to carry one cable to charge both your phone and AirPods whereas both the AirPods 2 and 3 both use the older Lightning connector.

Although the AirPods Pro 2 allows users to block out the surrounding world with ANC, something I am a particular fan of with this model is the ability to select 'Transparency' mode. In this mode, the earbuds actively let in the noise around you, which can be beneficial if you like to use earphones whilst riding or in general when you still want to hear your surroundings.

Some more pro features that I am a big fan of include Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness, these features automatically lower the volume of any media playing so you can chat without needing to remove the earbuds.

For those constantly on the go the AirPods Pro 2 can last around six hours from a single charge however this does drop to 4.5 if you are using it for calls with the case offering around 30 hours of additional battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249.00 $168.99 at Amazon

Save 32% - This is technically the best price we've seen, although only by a single cent, as they've been $169.00 before.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229.00 £179.00 at Amazon UK

Save 22% - Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds come equipped with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, and Personalized Spatial Audio. In the UK the deal is slightly more enticing with the AirPods Pro 2 cheaper than ever; £10 cheaper than Amazon has ever listed the earbuds in the past. There are cheaper alternatives but if you are looking for Apple's premium in-ear headphones this is a deal not to be missed.

Prime Day AirPods 2 deals

The second generation of Apple's AirPods wireless earphones was released in March 2019 and although now five years old they still represent a great option for those looking for a set of fully wireless earphones.

Charging the AirPods is taken care of by the storage case that uses the now slightly outdated Lightning cable however for most users this will likely not be a deal breaker.

For those looking for AirPods on a budget, the AirPods 2 are the brand's cheapest offering and although it does lack the functionality of its pricier siblings, the AirPods 2 is still a decent option in the wireless earphone market.

The earbud design of the AirPod Pro 2 is not for everyone's ear shape or taste and if you are not especially bothered by not having active noise cancellation then the standard AirPod 2 could be right for you. The actual fit of the earphones is very similar to that of the old wired earphones that used to come with iPods and iPhones of yesteryear.

They also have Apply Find My enabled allowing you to find them when you inevitably put them down somewhere and then completely forget where that place was.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129.99 $69.00 at Amazon

Save 47% - The 2nd Generation AirPods underperform in comparison to the newer Pro or third generation models when it comes to sound quality and features but what it lacks in these areas, they more than make up for in price.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: £129.00 £95.00 at Amazon UK

Save 26% - The UK is not afforded quite the same bargain as the US however this Prime Day sale does bring them under the £100 mark to an all-time low price beating the previous best by £4.99. You can find them even lower than this at around £89.99 from places like techinthebasket.com however the legitimacy of smaller websites is always something to weigh up against the ease and trust shopping at Amazon.

Prime Day AirPods 3 deals

Coming to market in 2021 Apple's latest base model in-ear headphone features a similar profile to the AirPods 2 but packs in a bunch of additional features. The headline addition is what Apple calls spatial audio that mimics a surround sound experience creating the effect of 360-degree sound.

The third generation of the AirPods gets the choice between traditional Lightning charging or MagSafe wireless charging depending on your preference. The advantage of the MagSafe option is it supports both Lightning charging and wireless charging however this does come at a slight increase in cost.

Something to bear in mind if you like to use your earphones whilst exercising is that the AirPods 3 only have an IPX4 rating. This means that they can shrug off splashes of water but might not be best suited to a rainy day ride or a summer sweat fest.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169.00 $138.59 at Amazon USA

Save 18% - Amazon is also offering a 2-year AppleCare+ option on these earphones for an additional $1.40 something that seems like a no-brainer add-on.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: £169.00 £129.00 at Amazon UK

Save 22% - Unlike the US deal the UK sale is for both the Lightning and MagSafe models. The MagSafe option costs an additional £10 but if you have a wireless charging station could be a worthwhile investment. This looks to be the best deal for these earphones coming in £10 cheaper than Amazon's previous best price.

