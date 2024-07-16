Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro headphones hit best-ever prices in Prime Day sale

By
published

Airpods 3, 2 and Pro 2 can all be found at the lowest ever price with up to 47% off

Two pairs of Apple AirPods headphones overlaid onto a coloured background, with a deals badge in the corner
(Image credit: Apple)
Jump to:

Amazon has launched its Prime Day sale today spanning only two days (16th-17th July) you will have to be quick if you want to snap up a bargain.

The hottest deals of the sale that we have spotted so far come courtesy of Apple's ever-popular AirPods. With the popularity of Apple's wireless in-ear headphones and the sizeable discounts on offer, it is certainly a deal to snap up whilst there is stock available. 

Apple AirPods Pro 2:$249.00 $168.99 at AmazonSave 32% -&nbsp;

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249.00 $168.99 at Amazon
Save 32% - This is technically the best price we've seen, although only by a single cent, as they've been $169.00 before. 

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229.00£179.00 at Amazon UKSave 22% -

Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229.00 £179.00 at Amazon UK
Save 22% - Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds come equipped with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, and Personalized Spatial Audio. 

In the UK the deal is slightly more enticing with the AirPods Pro 2 cheaper than ever; £10 cheaper than Amazon has ever listed the earbuds in the past. There are cheaper alternatives but if you are looking for Apple's premium in-ear headphones this is a deal not to be missed. 

View Deal
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen:$129.99$69.00 at AmazonSave 47% -

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129.99 $69.00 at Amazon
Save 47% - The 2nd Generation AirPods underperform in comparison to the newer Pro or third generation models when it comes to sound quality and features but what it lacks in these areas, they more than make up for in price. 

View Deal
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: £129.00£95.00 at Amazon UKSave 26% -

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: £129.00 £95.00 at Amazon UK
Save 26% - The UK is not afforded quite the same bargain as the US however this Prime Day sale does bring them under the £100 mark to an all-time low price beating the previous best by £4.99. You can find them even lower than this at around £89.99 from places like techinthebasket.com however the legitimacy of smaller websites is always something to weigh up against the ease and trust shopping at Amazon.

View Deal
Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169.00$138.59 at Amazon USASave 18% -

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169.00 $138.59 at Amazon USA
Save 18% - Amazon is also offering a 2-year AppleCare+ option on these earphones for an additional $1.40 something that seems like a no-brainer add-on. 

View Deal
Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: £169.00£129.00 at Amazon UKSave 22% -

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: £169.00 £129.00 at Amazon UK
Save 22% - Unlike the US deal the UK sale is for both the Lightning and MagSafe models. The MagSafe option costs an additional £10 but if you have a wireless charging station could be a worthwhile investment. This looks to be the best deal for these earphones coming in £10 cheaper than Amazon's previous best price.

View Deal
Alex Hunt