Adidas Black Friday sale drops the price of Velosamba and Gravel cycling shoes
By Josh Croxton
Save on two of the most popular shoe launches this year - if you were holding off due to price, now's the time to buy
Despite Black Friday still being a few days away, there aren't many brands that haven't already unveiled their Black Friday bike deals to the world. Among the latest to launch is the Adidas Black Friday sale in the USA, which caters to everyone from dedicated athletes to sporting enthusiasts, along with its more fashion-focused audience.
Adidas needs no introduction as a brand. It's a global behemoth, we've all heard of it and if you have any inclination towards sport, you've probably owned a pair of its shoes at some point in life. But you'd be forgiven for wondering why we here at Cyclingnews care that the brand has launched its sale.
In late 2020, Adidas announced its return to cycling with its aptly named 'The Road Shoe'. The world-renowned sports clothing and footwear brand had previously taken a 15-year hiatus from the sport after decades servicing the professional peloton, including riders such as Eddy Merckx, who had worn them to countless victories during his prime in the '70s.
Following the success of The Road Shoe, Adidas followed it up with two new options in 2021. March saw the launch of the Velosamba, a commuter-focussed street shoe based around the popular Samba shoes, but with inbuilt SPD cleat compatibility. Then in August, Adidas launched another aptly named shoe, The Gravel Shoe, which lo and behold, was a shoe for gravel riding.
If the social media buzz and the quantity of readers who landed on our news stories are anything to go by, these were two of the biggest shoe launches this year. I almost got caught up in the hype and nearly bought a pair of Velosambas for myself, but two things stopped me… first, I don't actually need casual shoes with SPD compatibility (but when did that stop me buying cycling kit?), and secondly, the price. At $120.00 (£100), they were a little too spendy for a pair of shoes that I ultimately didn't need and probably wouldn't actually use for cycling beyond just for the novelty of it.
Fast forward to today and it's (nearly) Black Friday, the Black Friday cycling shoe deals are cropping up all over the shop, and if you're in the USA and were holding out for a better price on either the Velosamba or the Gravel Shoes like me, you're in luck, as we've highlighted below.
Adidas Velosamba:
$120 $96 at Adidas.com
Save 20% - The Velosamba is a casual 'street' cycling shoe based around Adidas' famous Samba shoe, but the gum sole has been backed with a stiffer base for pedalling comfort and efficiency, as well as two-bolt cleat holes to accept SPD cleats.
Not a shoe for tackling Brazilian dances, the original Samba was actually a shoe designed so that footballers could continue in icy conditions, but nowadays it's more widely chosen as a fashionable casual choice. They manage to transcend generations without becoming unfashionable or uncool - or at least, my dad owns a pair and I like them. Maybe I'm just getting old.
Adidas The Gravel Cycling Shoes:
$170 $119 at Adidas.com
Save 30% - Whoever came up with the name of these shoes is either terribly smart, or just plain terrible. It certainly seems they left their imagination at home that day, but ultimately, it does leave no room for confusion or interpretation and make the purchase journey as simple as they come... which is probably important for Adidas whose target audience is likely more at the mass-market end of the spectrum when compared to the likes of Specialized or Bont.
Anyway, nomenclature aside, these shoes are made with a TPU outsole (Thermoplastic PolyUrethane, or plastic to you and me), they come with a sock-like ankle fit and laces take care of retention. They're two-bolt SPD compatible, the stripes on the outsteps are reflective, and the upper is made using a ripstop material.
Other Black Friday deals
- Black Friday bike deals: An overarching pick of the best cycling deals from all categories this Black Friday
- Black Friday bike helmets: Safety on a budget this Black Friday
- Black Friday commuter bikes: Get yourself to work and back on a budget
- Black Friday cycling clothing: Kit out your cycling wardrobe without paying a fortune
- Black Friday cycling shoes: Save on summer and winter kicks this Black Friday
- Black Friday electric bikes: Power your way to Black Friday savings this November
- Black Friday gravel bikes: Gravel grinding doesn't have to cost a fortune
- Black Friday kids bikes: They grow so fast, so don't pay full price this Black Friday
- Black Friday Specialized bikes: Black Friday deals on all things Specialized
- Black Friday Trek bikes: Discounts on Trek's range of road and mountain bikes
- Black Friday turbo trainers: Everything you need to get Zwifting on a budget
- Backcountry Black Friday: Deals from one of the USA's biggest outdoor retailers
- Castelli Black Friday: Save on winter kit just as winter takes hold
- Garmin Black Friday: Smartwatches, cycling computers and more
- GoPro Black Friday: Shoot for the moon with top-quality action camera deals
- Oakley Black Friday: Stock up on sunnies and kit from the famous eyewear brand
- Rapha Black Friday: Black Friday deals on the British clothing brand
- Wiggle Black Friday: One of the world's biggest Black Friday cycling sales
- Wahoo Black Friday: The best prices on Wahoo's range of cycling tech
- Black Friday mountain bike deals: Off-road savings from our sister site, Bike Perfect
Josh has been with us as Senior Tech Writer since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Team Tor 2000. He's always keen to get his hands on the newest tech, and while he enjoys a good long road race, he's much more at home in a local criterium.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.