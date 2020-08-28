Live
Tour de France countdown: 1 day to go – Live
By Cyclingnews
All the latest news in the build-up to the 2020 Tour de France
Last night saw the team presentation held in Nice. 22 teams and 176 riders are set to take the start tomorrow.
Thibaut Pinot 'on right track' for Tour de France victory
Frenchman may never get a better chance to win yellow jersey
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the countdown to the 2020 Tour de France.
With just one day remaining until Saturday's Grand Départ in Nice, you can follow all the latest news and updates here.
