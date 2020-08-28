Tour de France countdown: 1 day to go – Live

Trending

All the latest news in the build-up to the 2020 Tour de France

Tour de France live countdown - 1 day to go

1 day to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Last night saw the team presentation held in Nice. 22 teams and 176 riders are set to take the start tomorrow.

The Jumbo-Visma and Groupama-FDJ teams will be two of the main protagonists at the 2020 Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma and Groupama-FDJ on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Thibaut Pinot 'on right track' for Tour de France victory

Frenchman may never get a better chance to win yellow jersey

Thibaut Pinot Groupama FDJ TDF 2020 countdown

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the countdown to the 2020 Tour de France.

With just one day remaining until Saturday's Grand Départ in Nice, you can follow all the latest news and updates here.