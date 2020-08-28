Trending

Tour de France teams presented with hush amid pandemic – Gallery

By

Only a small number of spectators allowed on Place Masséna as 107th Tour prepares to get under way

The Jumbo-Visma and Groupama-FDJ teams will be two of the main protagonists at the 2020 Tour de France

The Jumbo-Visma and Groupama-FDJ teams will be two of the main protagonists at the 2020 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Defending Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) waves to the crowd at the teams presentation in Nice

Defending Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) waves to the crowd at the teams presentation in Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Warren Barguil (FRA - Team Arkea Samsic) - Winner Anacona (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Nairo Quintana of Arkéa-Samsic is one fo the favourites for the final podium – and potentially even the top step – at this year’s race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Egan Bernal (COL - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Jan De Meuleneir/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Team Grenadiers’ leader, Egan Bernal, is introduced to the public at the teams presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Teams Presentation 27082020 Team Arkea Samsic photo Kei TsujiBettiniPhoto2020

Arkéa-Samsic take to stage in NIce for the teams presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Teams Presentation 27082020 Team Arkea Samsic photo Kei TsujiBettiniPhoto2020

There was a limited audience due to COVID-19 protocol at the teams presentation in Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Guillaume Martin (FRA - Cofidis) - Simone Consonni (ITA - Cofidis) - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Cofidis wait to be announced on the Place Masséna in Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Robert Gesink (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Tom Dumoulin (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Jan De Meuleneir/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Jumbo-Visma take to the stage. The Dutch squad could be the team to beat this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Deceuninck - Quick Step - photo Jan De Meuleneir/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Deceuninck-QuickStep enjoy their introduction at the teams presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Teams Presentation 27082020 Egan Bernal COL INEOS Grenadiers photo Kei TsujiBettiniPhoto2020

Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers arrives at the teams presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Cofidis - photo Jan De Meuleneir/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Cofidis greet the small but enthusiastic crowd at the teams presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Team Sunweb - photo Jan De Meuleneir/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Team Sunweb are introduced at the teams presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Lotto Soudal - photo Jan De Meuleneir/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Lotto Soudal line up at the teams presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Teams Presentation 27082020 Alberto Bettiol ITA EF Pro Cycling Hugh Carthy GBR EF Pro Cycling Sergio Higuita COL EF Pro Cycling Jens Keukeleire BEL EF Pro Cycling Neilson Powless USA EF Pro Cycling photo Jan De MeuleneirPNBettiniPhoto2020

Colombian road race champion Sergio Higuita and his EF Pro Cycling teammates at the teams presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Rigoberto Uran (COL - EF Pro Cycling) - Alberto Bettiol (ITA - EF Pro Cycling) - Hugh Carthy (GBR - EF Pro Cycling) - photo Jan De Meuleneir/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Rigoberto Uran of EF Pro Cycling waves to crowd, joined by teammates Alberto Bettiol and Hugh Carthy (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - AG2R - La Mondiale - photo Jan De Meuleneir/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Riders for AG2R La Mondiale exit the stage at the teams presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Ben Hermans (BEL - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Jan De Meuleneir/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Ben Hermans acknowledges the crowd with his Israel Start-Up Nation teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Teams Presentation 27082020 INEOS Grenadiers photo Kei TsujiBettiniPhoto2020

The Ineos Grenadiers team takes to the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Teams Presentation 27082020 Daniel Oss ITA Bora Hansgrohe photo Kei TsujiPNBettiniPhoto2020

Daniel Oss of Bora-Hansgrohe grabs his own memories at the teams presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Teams Presentation 27082020 Bahrain McLaren photo Kei TsujiBettiniPhoto2020

Bahrain McLaren take a turn on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Teams Presentation 27082020 UAE Team Emirates photo Kei TsujiBettiniPhoto2020

UAE Team Emirates take to the stage with Team Sunweb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Teams Presentation 27082020 Movistar Team photo Kei TsujiBettiniPhoto2020

This year’s Movistar squad enjoys its introduction in Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Teams Presentation 27082020 Alexander Kristoff NOR UAE Team Emirates photo Kei TsujiBettiniPhoto2020

Facemasks were present and correct for Alexander Kristoff and his UAE Team Emirates teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - Kasper Asgreen (DEN - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - Sam Bennett (IRL - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Jan De Meuleneir/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Julian Alaphillipe with his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates Kasper Asgreen – the new Danish road race champion – and Irish road race champion Sam Bennett (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Team Jumbo - Visma - photo Jan De Meuleneir/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Jumbo-Visma take the stage in front of the giant screen at the teams presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Teams Presentation 27082020 Bora Hansgrohe photo Kei TsujiBettiniPhoto2020

Peter Sagan takes the microphone alongside his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Teams Presentation 27082020 Dan Martin IRL Israel StartUp Nation photo Kei TsujiBettiniPhoto2020

Dan Martin of Israel Start-Up Nation arrives for the festivities (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Fans - Supporters - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Young Danish fans enjoy the teams presentation on a sunny day in Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Philippe Gilbert (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

A couple of fans welcome Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) at the teams presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Fans - photo Jan De Meuleneir/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Fans at the teams presentation enjoyed the programme, which featured all 22 teams (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA - NTT Pro Cycling) - Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR - NTT Pro Cycling) - Ryan Gibbons (RSA - NTT Pro Cycling) - photo Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

New European road race champion Giacomo Nizzolo, Edvald Boasson Hagen and South African road race champion Ryan Gibbons of NTT Pro Cycling enjoy the fans’ applause (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Warren Barguil (FRA - Team Arkea Samsic) - Winner Anacona (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

The cameras focus on Warren Barguil and Winner Anacona of Arkéa-Samsic (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Teams Presentation 27082020 Peter Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe photo Kei TsujiBettiniPhoto2020

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Peter Sagan rides onto the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - Teams Presentation - 27/08/2020 - Christian Estrosi (FRA - Mayor of Nice) - Christian Prudhomme (FRA - ASO) - photo Jan De Meuleneir/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi and Tour director Christian Prudhomme address the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
There was a thumbs-up from Peter Sagan in his Bora-Hansgrohe team’s special new jersey for this year’s Tour

There was a thumbs-up from Peter Sagan in his Bora-Hansgrohe team’s special new jersey for this year’s Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Road race world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) will have the opportunity to show off his rainbow stripes on the roads of France

Road race world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) will have the opportunity to show off his rainbow stripes on the roads of France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ineos Grenadiers’ Egan Bernal is focused on defending his Tour de France title

Ineos Grenadiers’ Egan Bernal is focused on defending his Tour de France title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Julian Alaphilippe is another French favourite, and says he’ll be chasing stage wins this year after wearing the yellow jersey for two weeks in 2019

Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Julian Alaphilippe is another French favourite, and says he’ll be chasing stage wins this year after wearing the yellow jersey for two weeks in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jumbo-Visma’s Primoz Roglic appears to have got over his injuries from his crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné and will start as one of the clear favourites

Jumbo-Visma’s Primoz Roglic appears to have got over his injuries from his crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné and will start as one of the clear favourites (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Nice is ready to welcome the 2020 Tour de France

Nice is ready to welcome the 2020 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
It was a lower-key teams presentation than usual, but there was nevertheless entertainment for the small, watching crowd

It was a lower-key teams presentation than usual, but there was nevertheless entertainment for the small, watching crowd (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) is aiming for a stage win, but could also finish in the top five or 10 overall

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) is aiming for a stage win, but could also finish in the top five or 10 overall (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) will make another attempt at reaching the Tour podium in Paris

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) will make another attempt at reaching the Tour podium in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert and Tony Martin will be key to Tom Dumoulin and Primoz Roglic’s chances

Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert and Tony Martin will be key to Tom Dumoulin and Primoz Roglic’s chances (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Two months late and under a new rise in COVID-19 cases, the 107th edition of the Tour de France took its first step towards the Grand Départ as the 22 teams competing in the race were presented to a minimal public presence on Place Masséna in Nice on Thursday.

The riders rolled through the square, which was blocked off by opaque barriers to stop people from gathering, with only gendarmes where there would normally be fans, VIPs and riders' families sending them off for three weeks of racing.

The organisers allowed in a small crowd – with masks and social distancing enforced – in front of the stage for a highly unusual teams presentation.

The Ineos Grenadiers team debuted their new kit to the public for the first time. Defending champion Egan Bernal gave a short interview, saying he has confidence in his team – which is lacking the 2018 champion Geraint Thomas and four-time winner Chris Froome, both of whom were not selected.

"We have been preparing for this race since last year, so I think we have a really good team to fight for the GC, and I'm really confident of what we did at home [training], so I hope to give some good emotions for all of you," Bernal said.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is another the pre-race favourite, despite his heavy crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné, and his participation was in some doubt until he climbed onto the stage on Thursday.

"I'm happy that I've managed to be at the start of the Tour de France", Roglic said. "I take it as a good news. It's nice to be here in Nice."

His teammate, Tom Dumoulin, highlighted the absence of Steven Kruijswijk, injured in a different crash at the Dauphiné, saying the race wouldn't be the same without him. 

"His absence forces us to change our tactics a little bit. Now it's Primoz or me who'll go for GC. Our aim is to be close to the podium in the last week of the Tour," Dumoulin said.

In all, 176 riders will take the start in Nice on Saturday for a quick, hilly, technical 156km opening stage around the city on the south coast of France.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the teams presentation of the 107th Tour de France.