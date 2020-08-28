How to watch La Course by Le Tour de France – Live stream, TV, results

The 2020 La Course by Le Tour de France is set to take place on Saturday, August 29 in Nice, France, where the best riders in the world will line up along the Promenade des Anglais to contest the next round of the Women’s WorldTour.

The race was originally set to return to a one-day circuit race held along the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 19, however, organisers ASO has instead designed a two-lap 96km road race that includes two climbs over the Cote de Rimiez before finishing back in Nice.

The race was originally set to return to a one-day circuit race held along the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 19, however, organisers ASO has instead designed a two-lap 96km road race that includes two climbs over the Cote de Rimiez before finishing back in Nice.

The route was initially expected suit to the sprinters, however, after previewing the circuit, the general consensus among the peloton was that it will be a much more challenging affair and perhaps better a route that is better suited to the puncheurs and breakaway specialists.

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) will be lining up with a goal to defend her title won in Pau during last year’s edition of La Course by Le Tour de France.

She will face tough competition from top contenders; Marta Bastianelli (Ale BTC Ljubljana), Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Chloe Hosking (Rally Cycling), Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Boels Dolmans), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), and Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka).

La Course by Le Tour de France Live Steam

La Course by Le Tour de France will be aired comprehensively across a number of networks, and will be aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

La Course by Le Tour de France will be aired comprehensively across a number of networks, and will be aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.26 for a month, £4.99 / $6.61 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.99 for a 12-month pass.

The GCN Race Pass, available on the GCN app, is also airing the race in the UK and Australia. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year. There's also an option to pay for the Race Pass month-by-month, although the year pass is much better value.

British broadcaster ITV will also show show the race on their ITV4 channel.

FloBikes will show the race in Canada. Subscribing to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year, and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

NBC Sports Gold will also stream the race, costing $54.99 for a year's subscription that includes a number of other major races.

Around Europe, La Course will be aired on France TV Sport in France, Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF and Sporza in Belgium, NOS in the Netherlands, and RTVE in Spain.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.