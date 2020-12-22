Women's WorldTour tech: Who's using what in 2021?

Trending

Liv Cycling takes up the Giant WorldTour mantle

The 2021 FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope jersey
Welcome to Cyclingnews' first Women's WorldTour team bikes guide, where you'll find a full rundown of the 2021 Women's WorldTeams, the bikes they'll be riding and the equipment they'll be using. Just like the men's WorldTour bikes, we'll be looking at any changes that have occurred season to season, and in examples where the women's team is a mirror of the men's squad, we'll be highlighting any differences. 

We're going to focus our attention on the UCI registered Women's WorldTeams, along with the notable inclusion of Marianne Vos' new team. As a newly formed team, the Jumbo-Visma Women's team officially sit at UCI Women's Continental level in 2021 alongside 31 other teams including Lotto Soudal Ladies, Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling, Rally Cycling and more. However, the Dutch outfit have expressed intent to climb to WorldTeam status in 2022, and with the signing of Vos, they clearly have the talent on board to make it happen. 

In fact, the 2021 season sees the number of Women's WorldTeams grow from eight to nine, as the newly named SD Worx (formerly Boels-Dolmans) now have the long-term financial security required to qualify for WorldTeam status.

Same but different

Of the nine teams, five teams share a name, a title sponsor, and/or facilities with their male counterparts. These include Greenedge Cycling (formerly Mitchelton Scott), Team DSM (formerly Team Sunweb), Movistar, Trek-Segafredo, and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope. With the inclusion of Women's Continental team Jumbo-Visma, the women's peloton experienced the same triangle of bike swaps as the men, with Greenedge Cycling swapping their Scott bikes for Bianchi, Team DSM swapping Cervélo for Scott and Jumbo-Visma stepping in to take Cervélo. 

All of those five teams use the same bike brands as the men's teams, however, the peripheral equipment does vary slightly more. Jumbo-Visma Women, for example, will use Cervélo's own-brand Reserve wheels instead of Shimano and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope will wear Poli clothing instead of Alé.

Liv takes up the Giant mantle

As we touched on in our men's WorldTour bikes roundup, when Polish footwear company CCC pulled funding from the sport, the men's CCC Team was forced to fold, meaning in 2021, Giant Bicycles will be missing from the pro peloton for the first time since 1997. 

A positive sign for the women's sport, however, is that Liv-CCC was able to continue. The team has renamed to Liv Racing and will continue to fly the WorldTour flag for the Taiwanese bike manufacturing brand. 

Groupset wars

We're still waiting for confirmation from Liv Racing on their choice of equipment, but assuming they continue to use SRAM groupsets into 2021, then SRAM edges out Shimano with a score of five to three with Campagnolo taking the final spot aboard the Cipollini bikes of Alé BTC Ljubljana. 

At a glance: Who's using what in 2021?
BikesGroupsetWheelsClothingHelmetsSaddlesFinishing KitComputers Turbo
SD WorxSpecialized SL7SRAMZippSpecializedSpecializedSpecializedSpecializedGarminTacx
Canyon-SRAMCanyonSRAMZippRaphaGiroErgonCanyonGarminTacx
Movistar TeamCanyonSRAMZippAléTBCFizikCanyonGarminElite
GreenEdgeBianchiShimanoShimanoGiordanaTBCFizikFSAGarminTacx
Liv RacingLivTBCTBCTBCTBCTBCTBCTBCTBC
Trek-SegafredoTrekSRAMBontragerSantiniBontragerBontragerBontragerTBCSaris
Alé BTC LjubljanaCipolliniCampagnoloCampagnoloAléRudy ProjectPrologoDedaWahooWahoo
Team DSMScottShimanoShimanoTeam's own (Keep Challenging)ScottPROSyncrosWahooWahoo
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine FuturoscopeLapierreShimanoShimanoPoliLazerPrologoPROGarminElite
Continental: Jumbo-Visma WomenCervéloShimanoReserveAguLazerFizikFSAGarminTacx

SD Worx

Bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Groupset: SRAM

Wheels: Zipp

Clothing: Specialized

Helmets: Specialized

Saddles: Specialized

Finishing Kit: Specialized

Computers: Garmin

Turbo: Tacx

Canyon-SRAM

Bikes: Canyon 

Groupset: SRAM

Wheels: Zipp

Clothing: Rapha

Helmets: Giro 

Saddles: Ergon

Finishing Kit: Canyon

Computers: Garmin

Turbo: Tacx

Movistar Team

Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR & Speedmax CFR

Groupset: SRAM 

Wheels: Zipp 

Clothing: Alé

Helmets: TBC

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: Canyon

Computers: Garmin

Turbo: Elite

GreenEdge Cycling

Bikes: Bianchi

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Giordana 

Helmets: TBC

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: FSA

Computers: Garmin

Turbo: Tacx

Liv Racing

Bikes: Liv Cycling

Groupset: TBC

Wheels: TBC

Clothing: TBC

Helmets: TBC

Saddles: TBC

Finishing Kit: TBC

Computers: TBC

Turbo: TBC

Trek-Segafredo

Bikes: Trek

Groupset: SRAM

Wheels: Bontrager

Clothing: Santini

Helmets: Bontrager

Saddles: Bontrager

Finishing Kit: Bontrager

Computers: TBC

Turbo: Saris

Alé BTC Ljubljana

Bikes: Cipollini nk1k

Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12 speed

Wheels: Campagnolo Bora Ultra

Clothing: Alé

Helmets: Rudy Project

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: Deda Elementi

Computers: Wahoo 

Turbo: Wahoo

Team DSM

Bikes: Scott

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Team's own (Keep Challenging)

Helmets: Scott

Saddles: PRO

Finishing Kit: Syncros

Computers: Wahoo

Turbo: Wahoo

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Bikes: Lapierre

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Poli

Helmets: Lazer

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: PRO

Computers: Garmin

Turbo: Elite

Women's Continental: Jumbo-Visma

Bikes: Cervélo

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Reserve

Clothing: Agu

Helmets: Lazer

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: FSA

Computers: Garmin

Turbo: Tacx 