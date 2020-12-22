Women's WorldTour tech: Who's using what in 2021?
By Josh Croxton
Liv Cycling takes up the Giant WorldTour mantle
Welcome to Cyclingnews' first Women's WorldTour team bikes guide, where you'll find a full rundown of the 2021 Women's WorldTeams, the bikes they'll be riding and the equipment they'll be using. Just like the men's WorldTour bikes, we'll be looking at any changes that have occurred season to season, and in examples where the women's team is a mirror of the men's squad, we'll be highlighting any differences.
We're going to focus our attention on the UCI registered Women's WorldTeams, along with the notable inclusion of Marianne Vos' new team. As a newly formed team, the Jumbo-Visma Women's team officially sit at UCI Women's Continental level in 2021 alongside 31 other teams including Lotto Soudal Ladies, Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling, Rally Cycling and more. However, the Dutch outfit have expressed intent to climb to WorldTeam status in 2022, and with the signing of Vos, they clearly have the talent on board to make it happen.
In fact, the 2021 season sees the number of Women's WorldTeams grow from eight to nine, as the newly named SD Worx (formerly Boels-Dolmans) now have the long-term financial security required to qualify for WorldTeam status.
Same but different
Of the nine teams, five teams share a name, a title sponsor, and/or facilities with their male counterparts. These include Greenedge Cycling (formerly Mitchelton Scott), Team DSM (formerly Team Sunweb), Movistar, Trek-Segafredo, and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope. With the inclusion of Women's Continental team Jumbo-Visma, the women's peloton experienced the same triangle of bike swaps as the men, with Greenedge Cycling swapping their Scott bikes for Bianchi, Team DSM swapping Cervélo for Scott and Jumbo-Visma stepping in to take Cervélo.
All of those five teams use the same bike brands as the men's teams, however, the peripheral equipment does vary slightly more. Jumbo-Visma Women, for example, will use Cervélo's own-brand Reserve wheels instead of Shimano and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope will wear Poli clothing instead of Alé.
Liv takes up the Giant mantle
As we touched on in our men's WorldTour bikes roundup, when Polish footwear company CCC pulled funding from the sport, the men's CCC Team was forced to fold, meaning in 2021, Giant Bicycles will be missing from the pro peloton for the first time since 1997.
A positive sign for the women's sport, however, is that Liv-CCC was able to continue. The team has renamed to Liv Racing and will continue to fly the WorldTour flag for the Taiwanese bike manufacturing brand.
Groupset wars
We're still waiting for confirmation from Liv Racing on their choice of equipment, but assuming they continue to use SRAM groupsets into 2021, then SRAM edges out Shimano with a score of five to three with Campagnolo taking the final spot aboard the Cipollini bikes of Alé BTC Ljubljana.
|Bikes
|Groupset
|Wheels
|Clothing
|Helmets
|Saddles
|Finishing Kit
|Computers
|Turbo
|SD Worx
|Specialized SL7
|SRAM
|Zipp
|Specialized
|Specialized
|Specialized
|Specialized
|Garmin
|Tacx
|Canyon-SRAM
|Canyon
|SRAM
|Zipp
|Rapha
|Giro
|Ergon
|Canyon
|Garmin
|Tacx
|Movistar Team
|Canyon
|SRAM
|Zipp
|Alé
|TBC
|Fizik
|Canyon
|Garmin
|Elite
|GreenEdge
|Bianchi
|Shimano
|Shimano
|Giordana
|TBC
|Fizik
|FSA
|Garmin
|Tacx
|Liv Racing
|Liv
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Trek-Segafredo
|Trek
|SRAM
|Bontrager
|Santini
|Bontrager
|Bontrager
|Bontrager
|TBC
|Saris
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|Cipollini
|Campagnolo
|Campagnolo
|Alé
|Rudy Project
|Prologo
|Deda
|Wahoo
|Wahoo
|Team DSM
|Scott
|Shimano
|Shimano
|Team's own (Keep Challenging)
|Scott
|PRO
|Syncros
|Wahoo
|Wahoo
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|Lapierre
|Shimano
|Shimano
|Poli
|Lazer
|Prologo
|PRO
|Garmin
|Elite
|Continental: Jumbo-Visma Women
|Cervélo
|Shimano
|Reserve
|Agu
|Lazer
|Fizik
|FSA
|Garmin
|Tacx
SD Worx
Bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7
Groupset: SRAM
Wheels: Zipp
Clothing: Specialized
Helmets: Specialized
Saddles: Specialized
Finishing Kit: Specialized
Computers: Garmin
Turbo: Tacx
Canyon-SRAM
Bikes: Canyon
Groupset: SRAM
Wheels: Zipp
Clothing: Rapha
Helmets: Giro
Saddles: Ergon
Finishing Kit: Canyon
Computers: Garmin
Turbo: Tacx
Movistar Team
Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR & Speedmax CFR
Groupset: SRAM
Wheels: Zipp
Clothing: Alé
Helmets: TBC
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: Canyon
Computers: Garmin
Turbo: Elite
GreenEdge Cycling
Bikes: Bianchi
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Giordana
Helmets: TBC
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: FSA
Computers: Garmin
Turbo: Tacx
Liv Racing
Bikes: Liv Cycling
Groupset: TBC
Wheels: TBC
Clothing: TBC
Helmets: TBC
Saddles: TBC
Finishing Kit: TBC
Computers: TBC
Turbo: TBC
Trek-Segafredo
Bikes: Trek
Groupset: SRAM
Wheels: Bontrager
Clothing: Santini
Helmets: Bontrager
Saddles: Bontrager
Finishing Kit: Bontrager
Computers: TBC
Turbo: Saris
Alé BTC Ljubljana
Bikes: Cipollini nk1k
Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12 speed
Wheels: Campagnolo Bora Ultra
Clothing: Alé
Helmets: Rudy Project
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: Deda Elementi
Computers: Wahoo
Turbo: Wahoo
Team DSM
Bikes: Scott
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Team's own (Keep Challenging)
Helmets: Scott
Saddles: PRO
Finishing Kit: Syncros
Computers: Wahoo
Turbo: Wahoo
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Bikes: Lapierre
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Poli
Helmets: Lazer
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: PRO
Computers: Garmin
Turbo: Elite
Women's Continental: Jumbo-Visma
Bikes: Cervélo
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Reserve
Clothing: Agu
Helmets: Lazer
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: FSA
Computers: Garmin
Turbo: Tacx
