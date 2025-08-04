Tour de France Femmes tech wrap-up: Who won with what?

And why do the female pros prefer lightweight bikes, when the men tend to choose aero bikes?

Images from the Tour de France Femmes
The fourth edition of the Tour de France Femmes came to a close on Sunday, with Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) storming to victory at 3:42 over the 2023 champion, Demi Vollering.

Ferrand-Prévot became the fourth different winner in as many years, with Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and Annemiek Van Vleuten also claiming top spot in 2024 and 2022, respectively.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Winner

Team

Bike

Aero / Lightweight

Wheel brand

Tyre brand

Tyre tech

Groupset brand

1x vs 2x

Stage 1

Marianne Vos

Visma-Lease a Bike

Cervelo S5

Aero

Reserve

Vittoria

Tubeless

SRAM

2x

Stage 2

Mavi García

Liv-Alula-Jayco

Liv Langma

Lightweight

Cadex

Cadex

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 3

Lorena Wiebes

SD Worx-Protime

Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

All-rounder

Specialized

Specialized

Tubeless

SRAM

2x

Stage 4

Lorena Wiebes

SD Worx-Protime

Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

All-rounder

Specialized

Specialized

Tubeless

SRAM

2x

Stage 5

Kimberley Le Court Pienaar

AG Insurance-Soudal

Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL9

All-rounder

Specialized

Specialized

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 6

Maëva Squiban

UAE Team ADQ

Colnago V5Rs

All-rounder

Enve

Continental

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 7

Maëva Squiban

UAE Team ADQ

Colnago V5Rs

All-rounder

Enve

Continental

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 8

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

Visma-Lease a Bike

Cervelo R5

Lightweight

Reserve

Vittoria

Tubeless

SRAM

2x

Stage 9

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

Visma-Lease a Bike

Cervelo R5

Lightweight

Reserve

Vittoria

Tubeless

SRAM

2x

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stages

Jerseys

Bike brand

3

1 (yellow)

Cervélo

3

2 (green & QOM)

Specialized

2

0

Colnago

1

0

Liv

0

1 (white)

Lapierre

0

0

Bianchi, Cannondale, Canyon, Factor, Look, Mendiz, Orbea, Pinarello, Ridley, Trek, Winspace

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Bike type

Stages

All-rounder

5

Lightweight

3

Aero

1

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stages

Wheel brand

Tyre brand

3

Reserve, Specialized

Vittoria, Specialized

2

Enve

Continental

1

Cadex

Cadex

0

Black Inc, Bontrager, Campagnolo, Deda, DT Swiss, Lún (Winspace), Mavic, Oquo, Shimano, Ursus, Vision, Zipp

Schwalbe, Pirelli, Michelin, Hutchinson

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stages

Groupset

5

SRAM Red AXS

4

Shimano Dura-Ace

0

Shimano Ultegra

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 


On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

