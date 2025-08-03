Tour de France Femmes stage 8 GC analysis – Col de la Madeleine queen stage reveals the queen of the Tour

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's stunning solo sees her secure in yellow ahead of final day, though the battle for second and third should rage on

SAINT-FRANCOIS LONGCHAMP, FRANCE - AUGUST 02: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 8 a 111.9km stage from Chambery to Saint-Francois Longchamp - Col de la Madeleine 1986m / #UCIWWT / on August 02, 2025 in Saint-Francois Longchamp, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot ascended to a near-certain Tour de France Femmes triumph atop the Col de la Madeleine (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Tour de France Femmes isn't yet over, with one tough final stage through the Alps yet to be raced on Sunday. But the Col de la Madeleine has all but decided the destination of the yellow jersey, with the 2,000-metre behemoth giving the race what is very likely to be its first French winner.

This year's race had been both designed and raced in such a way that the 18.9km test of the Madeleine was always going to prove the decisive hour of the race, and so it proved. Heading into Saturday's seventh stage, five riders at the top of the standings were separated by just 35 seconds, while another minute covered five more women.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

