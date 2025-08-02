'My legs were just finished today' – Demi Vollering cracks and loses three minutes on decisive Tour de France Femmes stage up Col de la Madeleine

By published

'I just couldn't keep up. It's as simple as that. Cycling is very simple for once' says Dutchwoman, with the Tour all but lost in the Alps

Demi Vollering finishes fourth on stage 8 atop the Col de la Madeleine at the Tour de France Femmes
Demi Vollering finishes fourth on stage 8 atop the Col de la Madeleine at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

FDJ-Suez leader Demi Vollering began the 2025 Tour de France Femmes as the absolute favourite to win the race for a second time and even entered Saturday's queen stage 8 to the Col de la Madeleine in the same position.

Instead, however, the hors catégorie mountain called a definitive halt to the Dutchwoman's yellow jersey hopes as Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease A Bike) soloed to a famous victory in the Alps, having attacked 11.7km from the top with Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal).

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.