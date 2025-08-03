'The yellow jersey is out of reach' – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney says 'best effort of my life' on Col de la Madeleine not enough to win second Tour de France Femmes

By published

'We hope to get a podium spot at the end' Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto rider aims to surpass Demi Vollering or Sarah Gigante in the hunt for a podium spot in Chatel

Kasia Niewiadoma on the Col de la Madeleine during stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes
Kasia Niewiadoma on the Col de la Madeleine during stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto) has admitted that winning a second consecutive title at the Tour de France Femmes is not going to happen after she was distanced on the Col de la Madeleine and dropped to fourth overall in the overall classification ahead of the finale on Sunday.

However, she says that she is still motivated to stand on the overall podium, indicating that she would try to find a way to surpass either Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) or Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), who are both positioned behind overall leader Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.