Tour de France bikes: Oliver Naesen’s steel Eddy Merckx Corsa
Belgian raced on steel frame for final stage into Paris
Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) raced the final stage of the 2019 Tour de France aboard a steel Eddy Merckx Corsa frame, a new model launched by the Belgian bike brand.
Unlike steel frames from the era of the brand’s namesake, the Columbus Xcr and Spirit HSS steel tubing offers good levels of stiffness and weight, with the brand saying the material has come a long way since the bikes ridden by Eddy Merckx.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Merckx's first victory, Naeesen's frame features references to the bike with which Merckx won the Tour de France in 1969.
Naesen’s frame was paired with a mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset and like the Belgian’s usual race bike, features a crankset from Rotor, wheels from Mavic and finishing kit from Deda.
A race number mount looks to have been welded to the underside of the top tube, another nod to steel race bikes from a bygone era.
Eddy Merckx offer the Corsa framesets in a rim brake, disc brake or gravel-specific builds, while the MyCorsa project allows for customisable geometry and paint finishes.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Oliver Naesen’s Eddy Merckx Corsa.
Oliver Naesen’s Eddy Merckx Corsa full bike specifications
Frameset: Eddy Merckx Corsa (Columbus Xcr and Spirit HSS steel tubing)
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: KMC X-11
Crankset: Rotor 2inPower
Wheelset: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon
Tyres: Vredstein Fortezza Senso T
Handlebars: Deda SuperZero
Handlebar tape: LizardSkins
Stem: Deda SuperZero
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seat post: Deda Zero
Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
Computer: Lezyne Mega XL
