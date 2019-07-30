Tour de France bikes: Oliver Naesen’s steel Eddy Merckx Corsa

Image 1 of 12 Naesen's Eddy Merckx Corsa ahead of the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 The frame features external gear and brake cable routing (Image credit: Eddy Merckx Bikes) Image 3 of 12 A look at the head tube on Naesen's frame (Image credit: Eddy Merckx Bikes) Image 4 of 12 The bike features several subtle design details (Image credit: Eddy Merckx Bikes) Image 5 of 12 The bike was equipped with a mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset (Image credit: Eddy Merckx Bikes) Image 6 of 12 Labels on the seat tube denote the customisation from the MyCorsa offering (Image credit: Eddy Merckx Bikes) Image 7 of 12 Oliver Naesen's Eddy Merckx Corsa for stage 21 of the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: Eddy Merckx Bikes) Image 8 of 12 A signature is located on the top tube of the bike (Image credit: Eddy Merckx Bikes) Image 9 of 12 A look at the seat stay junction (Image credit: Eddy Merckx Bikes) Image 10 of 12 A race number plate mount looks to be welded onto the underside of the top tube (Image credit: Eddy Merckx Bikes) Image 11 of 12 Naesen's bike had a white base coat with gold trim (Image credit: Eddy Merckx Bikes) Image 12 of 12 Oliver Naesen was all smiles during the final stage of this year's race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) raced the final stage of the 2019 Tour de France aboard a steel Eddy Merckx Corsa frame, a new model launched by the Belgian bike brand.

Unlike steel frames from the era of the brand’s namesake, the Columbus Xcr and Spirit HSS steel tubing offers good levels of stiffness and weight, with the brand saying the material has come a long way since the bikes ridden by Eddy Merckx.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Merckx's first victory, Naeesen's frame features references to the bike with which Merckx won the Tour de France in 1969.

Naesen’s frame was paired with a mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset and like the Belgian’s usual race bike, features a crankset from Rotor, wheels from Mavic and finishing kit from Deda.

A race number mount looks to have been welded to the underside of the top tube, another nod to steel race bikes from a bygone era.

Eddy Merckx offer the Corsa framesets in a rim brake, disc brake or gravel-specific builds, while the MyCorsa project allows for customisable geometry and paint finishes.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Oliver Naesen’s Eddy Merckx Corsa.

Oliver Naesen’s Eddy Merckx Corsa full bike specifications

Frameset: Eddy Merckx Corsa (Columbus Xcr and Spirit HSS steel tubing)

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: KMC X-11

Crankset: Rotor 2inPower

Wheelset: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon

Tyres: Vredstein Fortezza Senso T

Handlebars: Deda SuperZero

Handlebar tape: LizardSkins

Stem: Deda SuperZero

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seat post: Deda Zero

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon

Computer: Lezyne Mega XL

