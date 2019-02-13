Julian Alaphilippe to race custom-painted S-Works Tarmac for 2019

Image 1 of 9 Julian Alaphilippe's custom-painted S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 9 Julian Alaphilippe rides a 100mm Pro Vibe stem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 9 The blue design fades into a raw carbon finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 9 The fade is on the lower half of the Frenchman's bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 9 Deceuninck-QuickStep have committed to using disc brakes for the entire 2019 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 9 The team's Specialized framesets are paired with full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupsets (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 9 Here you can see the blue hues on the camo-style design (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 9 Specialized's designer for the bike said they hoped the design matched Alaphilippe's unique personality (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 9 Another view of the Frenchman's bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe has been given a specially designed Specialized S-Works Tarmac. The Frenchman raced the bike for the first time at the Vuelta a San Juan and will use it for the whole of the 2019 season.

The S-Works Tarmac has a matte carbon finish with a blue design overlaid on the lower section of the bike. The Belgian WorldTour team - as well as Specialized's other sponsored team Bora-hansgrohe - have both committed to racing on disc brakes for the entirety of the 2019 season.

Deceuninck-QuickStep pair their Specialized framesets with full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupsets, alongside finishing kit from Pro, Specialized and wheels from Roval.

In an email to Cyclingnews, Specialized explained the design: "Working with the team on the design elements for Alaphilippe's custom paint, the designer developed a spectral blue colour to represent his dynamic riding style.

"It displays a range of blue hues from punchy bright tones to dark and moody. He also added a camouflage-style pattern blended into a satin black fade for a fashionable yet premium effect reminiscent. Overall the effect is strong and aggressive with enough flare to match Julian's cool and unique personality on and off the bike."

The design will be sold by Specialized exclusively in France.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Julian Alaphilippe's custom S-Works Tarmac.

Julian Alaphilippe's S-Works Tarmac

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc with custom paint design for Julian Alaphilippe

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 50

Tyres: S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular

Stem: Pro Vibe, 100mm

Handlebars: Pro Vibe

Tape/grips: Supacaz Super Sticky Kush

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: S-Works Romin Evo

Seat post: Specialized Tarmac

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Computer: Bryton Aero 60

Other accessories: K-Edge out front computer mount and K-Edge chain catcher (both team issue)