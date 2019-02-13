Julian Alaphilippe to race custom-painted S-Works Tarmac for 2019
Blue camo design to match Frenchman's "unique personality"
Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe has been given a specially designed Specialized S-Works Tarmac. The Frenchman raced the bike for the first time at the Vuelta a San Juan and will use it for the whole of the 2019 season.
The S-Works Tarmac has a matte carbon finish with a blue design overlaid on the lower section of the bike. The Belgian WorldTour team - as well as Specialized's other sponsored team Bora-hansgrohe - have both committed to racing on disc brakes for the entirety of the 2019 season.
Deceuninck-QuickStep pair their Specialized framesets with full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupsets, alongside finishing kit from Pro, Specialized and wheels from Roval.
In an email to Cyclingnews, Specialized explained the design: "Working with the team on the design elements for Alaphilippe's custom paint, the designer developed a spectral blue colour to represent his dynamic riding style.
"It displays a range of blue hues from punchy bright tones to dark and moody. He also added a camouflage-style pattern blended into a satin black fade for a fashionable yet premium effect reminiscent. Overall the effect is strong and aggressive with enough flare to match Julian's cool and unique personality on and off the bike."
The design will be sold by Specialized exclusively in France.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Julian Alaphilippe's custom S-Works Tarmac.
Julian Alaphilippe's S-Works Tarmac
Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc with custom paint design for Julian Alaphilippe
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
Tyres: S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular
Stem: Pro Vibe, 100mm
Handlebars: Pro Vibe
Tape/grips: Supacaz Super Sticky Kush
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: S-Works Romin Evo
Seat post: Specialized Tarmac
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: Bryton Aero 60
Other accessories: K-Edge out front computer mount and K-Edge chain catcher (both team issue)
