Driver of Ineos Grenadiers support car hits spectator on race course at the Tour de France

Ineos Grenadiers' team vehicle on stage 14 at the Tour de France

The driver of a team Ineos Grenadiers' support car appears to have hit a spectator who was standing on the side of the race course along the Col du Peyresourde on stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday.

TV footage shows images of the team vehicle driving behind a small breakaway that included their riders Thymen Arensman and Carlos Rodríguez.

The Col du Peyresourde was the third climb of the day and peaked at roughly the 150km mark of the 182.6km from Pau to the summit at Luchon-Superbagnères in the Pyrénées.

The climb was crowded with fans clapping at the side of the road as the riders first passed, followed by the Ineos Grenadiers team vehicle and several official motorbikes that were part of the race.

Footage shows a spectator standing on the roadway holding out what appears to be a mobile phone when the driver of the Ineos Grenadiers' vehicle hits the spectator.

The spectator fell to the ground, and the driver of the Ineos Grandiers' vehicle immediately stopped the car.

More to follow...

