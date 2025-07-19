Driver of Ineos Grenadiers support car hits spectator on race course at the Tour de France

By published

TV footage shows the driver of the team's vehicle collide with a spectator standing on the crowd-packed Col du Peyresourde on stage 14

Ineos Grenadiers&#039; team vehicle on stage 14 at the Tour de France
Ineos Grenadiers' team vehicle on stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Veni Vidi Bini @VeniVidiBini / X)

The driver of a team Ineos Grenadiers' support car appears to have hit a spectator who was standing on the side of the race course along the Col du Peyresourde on stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday.

TV footage shows images of the team vehicle driving behind a small breakaway that included their riders Thymen Arensman and Carlos Rodríguez.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

