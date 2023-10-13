New 'infinity' trophy presented for 2024 Giro d'Italia Women

The organisers of the rebranded Giro d'Italia Women have presented a newly-designed trophy for the overall champion of the eight-day event held from July 7-14 in 2024.

A special route presentation for the 2024 Giro d'Italia, held in Trento on Friday evening, opened with a short video of a young rider forging her path to becoming a champion. The new Trofeo Senza Fine, or the Endless Trophy, for the women's event, was then held on display during the presentation at the Teatro Sociale.

"This is a big moment for everyone in women’s cycling. It’s emotional to see the video of the race and the new trophy," said Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) while on stage at the presentation of the Giro d'Italia Women.

"I hope one day to lift it as a proud Italian winner, perhaps wearing the Italian national champion’s jersey."

The shape of the new trophy is an inverted eight, "the symbol of infinity, which in mathematics indicates an unlimited dimension. A choice that represents the infinite passion, values, challenges and successes that the Corsa Rosa conveys," RCS Sport said in a press release.

While the branding for the Giro d'Italia Women was officially launched alongside the full route presentation of the 2024 men's Giro d'Italia, Cyclingnews understands that the route presentation of the Giro d'Italia Women has been delayed by a few weeks due to late changes to the race route design.

"A dedicated presentation of the route will be made by the end of the year," RCS Sport said.

The Giro d'Italia Women will change dates next year and was reduced to eight days, held from July 7-14. The event again overlaps with the men's Tour de France, while the Tour de France Femmes will move to August after the Paris Olympic Games.

"Next year will be very important for me with the Giro d’Italia Women and the Olympics," said Letizia Paternoster, who stood on stage beside Longo Borghini during the presentation.

"One helps the others, and I need a carefully designed plan and then to carefully prepare for the races. For sure, the Giro is a big goal, and it’ll be fascinating to see what kind of race RCS Sport organise for us."