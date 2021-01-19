The Cyclingnews guide to 2021 women's team training camps

Many of the top teams in the world have united, under strict COVID-19 protocol, for winter team training camps as they prepare to start the 2021 season. The majority of the teams have held their camps in either Spain or Italy, so far, as they remain in their team bubbles while hosting team presentations and media opportunities virtually.

There will be nine top-tier teams with the new addition of SD Worx to the previous eight WorldTeams; Alè BTC Ljubljana, Canyon-SRAM, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Team BikeExchange, Liv Racing, Movistar Team Women, Team DSM and Trek-Segafredo.

There are a host of Continental Teams that will also be getting together including Jumbo-Visma, Ceratizit-WNT, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, Rally Cycling, Lotto Soudal Ladies and Hitec, just to name a few.

Follow along with our Cyclingnews guide to the women's team training camps as they reveal new jerseys and bikes, host team presentations and rider interviews, all ahead of the 2021 season.

Elisa Longo Borghini shows off 2021 Trek-Segafredo jersey (Image credit: Fabio Toschi)

Trek-Segafredo is training in Valencia, Italy between January 11 and 25, with a primary focus one getting to know one another and organising their training programmes, racing targets, and calendars.

Led by director Ina Teutenberg, the team has added two new sprinters to the mix this year with Chloe Hosking and Amalie Dideriksen, which is an exciting new prospect to showcase the team at sprinter-friendly races. Watch for Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini to continue their success on the Women's WorldTour.

Roster: Amalie Dideriksen, Chloe Hosking, Shirin van Anrooij, Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Longo Borghini, Elynor Bäckstedt, Lucinda Brand, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Lauretta Hanson, Letizia Paternoster, Shirin van Anrooij, Ellen van Dijk, Tayler Wiles, Ruth Winder, Trixi Worrack.

SD Worx 2021 in Spain (Image credit: SD Worx)

SD Worx begin this season with financial stability, a new WorldTeam licence, a powerful team, and with champions for every type of race on the Women's WorldTour, including double world champion Anna van der Breggen.

They are currently training in Denia, Spain, where they launched their a flashy new red and purple jersey, and matching Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7.

Roster: Demi Vollering, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Elena Cecchini, Roxane Fournier, Nikola Noskova, Anna Shackley, Niamh Fisher-Black, Jolien D'hoore, Amy Pieters, Anna van der Breggen, Chantal van den Broek Blaak, Christine Majerus, Lonneke Uneken, Karol-Ann Canuel

The 2021 FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope jersey (Image credit: Thomas Maheux)

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope was one of the first teams to get together in December for their training camp where they launched a new team kit, bikes and a brand new service course.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig will lead the team, once again, and she hopes to secure her first Women's WorldTour victory in 2021.

Roster: Marta Cavalli, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Jade Wiel, Lauren Kitchen, Victorie Guilman, Maëlle Crossetete, Emilia Fahlin, Brodie Chapman, Stine Andersen Borgli, Marie Le Net, Evita Muzic, Eugenie Duval, Clara Copponi

Movistar Team Women (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport / Movistar Team)

Movistar Team Women are currently at a training camp in Almeria, Spain, and getting ready for their official team launch on January 21. New addition, Annemiek van Vleuten, has been testing her Canyon bikes and training with the men's and women's teams during their team time trial formation.

In an interview with Cyclingnews from camp, Van Vleuten spoke of the upcoming calendar and the introduction of more women's stage races such as a pending new women's Tour de France, and what that means for the future of women's racing.

Roster: Annemiek van Vleuten, Emma Cecilie Norsgaard, Sara Martin, Leah Thomas, Barbara Guarischi, Sheyla Gutiérrez, Aude Biannic, Katrine Aalerud, Jelena Erić, Paula Andrea Patiño, Lourdes Oyarbide, Alicia González, Gloria Rodríguez, Alba Teruel

Alé BTC Ljubljana Cipollini (Image credit: Alé BTC Ljubljana)

Ale BTC Ljubljana Cipollini have launched their high-vis jersey, a new rendition of their previous design using a mix of bright yellow and orange. The team will be led by Marta Bastianelli and Mavi Garcia but signed a new card to play in Marlen Reusser for 2021. The team will be meeting for their first training camp from January 18-28 in Spain.

Roster: Marlen Reusser, Laura Tamasi, Sophie Wright, Alessia Patuelli, Marta Bastianelli, Mavi Garcia, Maaike Boogaard, Eugenia Bujak, Anastasiia Chursina, Tatiana Guderzo, Ursa Pintar, Anna Trevisi

Mikayla Harvey (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Canyon-SRAM)

Canyon-SRAM have a series of new signings this year with Chloe Dygert, Mikayla Harvey and the newest Zwift Academy winner Neve Bradbury. The team are scheduled to meet for the first time this year at a training camp from January 19-29 where they will reveal their new jersey for 2021.

Roster: Chloe Dygert, Mikayla Harvey, Neve Bradbury, Kasia Niewiadoma, Alena Amialiusik, Hannah and Alice Barnes, Hannah Ludwig, Lisa Klein, Omer Shapira, Alexis Ryan, Ella Harris, and Tiffany Cromwell

The 2021 Liv Racing team kit (Image credit: Michiel Maas/Liv Racing)

Lotte Kopecky, Liv Racing's newest member, debuted in the team's new floral purple jersey during the cyclo-cross season. The team, formerly CCC-Liv, also signed Alison Jackson, who joins the team from Sunweb last year. The riders will get together in mid-January if Calpe, Spain.

Roster: Lotte Kopecky, Alison Jackson, Sofia Bertizzolo, Valerie Demey, Marta Jaskulska, Jeanne Korevaar, Evy Kuijpers, Soraya Paladin, Pauliena Rooijakkers, Sabrina Stultiens

Team BikeExchange 2021 at team camp in Spain (Image credit: Team BikeExchange)

Team BikeExchange, formerly Mitchelton-Scott, revealed a whole new look boasting a Bianchi green, black and white kit for the 2021 season to reflect new sponsors BikeExchange and Bianchi.

The team met for a training camp in Spain where they welcomed new riders Teniel Campbell, Ane Santesteban, Urska Zigart and Arianna Fidanza to the team.

Roster: Ane Santesteban, Teniel Campbell, Arianna Fidanza, Urska Zigart, Amanda Spratt, Lucy Kennedy, Jessica Roberts, Grace Brown, Sarah Roy, Jess Allen, Georgia Williams, Moniek Tenniglo, Janneke Ensing

Team DSM kit for 2021 (Image credit: Team DSM)

Formerly Sunweb, Team DSM were also early to launch their new kit and title sponsor at a presentation in early December. The women have reunited since then at a training camp in Calpe, Spain from January 19-27.

In: Lorena Wiebes, Megan Jastrab, Coryn Rivera, Pfeiffer Georgi, Leah Kirchmann, Franziska Koch, Juliette Labous, Liane Lippert, Floortje Mackaij, Wilma Olausson, Susan Andersen, Esmee Peperkamp, Julia Soek

Jumbo-Visma Women

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most exciting news teams on the women's circuit, Jumbo-Visma launched a women's Continental Team to be led by Marianne Vos in 2021. Vos revealed her new yellow and black jersey at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst in early January. The riders have reunited at a team training camp, alongside the men's programme, from January 16-29 in Alicante, Spain.

Roster: Marianne Vos, Anouska Koster, Riejanne Markus, Romy Kasper, Pernille Mathiesen, Jip van den Bos, Julie Van De Velde, Anna Henderson, Aafke Soet, Karlijn Swinkels, Nancy Van der Burg, Teuntje Beekhuis

Ceratizit-WNT

Ceratizit-WNT have an exciting new signing in Lizzy Banks, who adds to the team's already powerful combination of Lisa Brennauer and Kirsten Wild. The team has not, yet, launched a their new jersey, but they will be uniting for a training camp in February.

Roster: Marta Lach, Lotta Henttala, Lizzy Banks, Kirsten Wild, Lisa Brennauer, Erica Magnaldi, Lara Vieceli, Maria Giulia Confalonieri, Sarah Rijkes, Kathrin Hammes, Franziska Brausse, Lin Teutenberg, Julie Leth and Laura Asencio.

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Lotto Soudal Ladies lost Lotte Kopecky but gained Anna Plichta from Trek-Segafredo and Hanna Nilsson from ParkHotel Valkenburg. Look out for more information on their team training camp this spring.

Roster: Ana Plichta, Hanna Nilsson, Christina Sitaard, Danique Braam, Jesse Vandenbulcke, Abby-Mae Parkinson, Lone Meertens, Alana Castrique, Sillke Smulders, Elise Vander Sande

Rally Cycling lost Chloe Hosking to Trek-Segafredo and Megan Jastrab to Team DSM, but they gained a powerful climber in Clara Koppenburg, who completes the 2021 roster for the American squad. The team also added Andrew Bajadali as co-directeur sportif with Joanne Kiesanowski.

Roster: Clara Koppenburg, Madeline Bemis, Olivia Ray, Holly Breck, Katie Clouse, Krista Doebel-Hickok, Heidi Franz, Leigh Ann Ganzar, Sara Poidevin, Olivia Ray, Emma White, Lily Williams

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank will not be uniting for an in-person camp due to health restrictions surrounding COVID-19 but the team will be hosting a virtual meet-and-greet on February 5.

The team announced that they have signed back their core virtual racing team including overall winner of the Virtual Tour de France Lauren Stephens and overall winner of the V-SERIES Women's Tour Leah Dixon, along with Sarah Gigante and Kristen Faulkner, while adding Tanja Erath Eva Buurman and Eri Yonamine for the 2021 season

Roster: Tanja Erath, Eri Yonamine, Eva Buurman, Clara Honsinger, Lauren Stephens, Leah Dixon, Sarah Gigante, Kristen Faulkner, Nina Kessler, Emily Newsom, Diana Peñuela

Ten new riders have been named to the final 2021 roster for A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team, a Continental squad which formerly raced as Astana Women's Team, for a “significantly strengthened squad” of 13 riders representing seven countries. One of the key signings is Eider Merino from the Women’s WorldTour Movistar squad, who will join Arlenis Sierra in leading the team in 2021.

Roster: Maria José Vargas, Arlenis Sierra, Jade Teolis, Maria Pia Chiatto, Emma Faoro, Katia Ragusa, Maria Vittoria Sperotto, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Andrea Ramírez, Yareli Salazar, Mariia Miliaeva, Maria Novolodskaya and Eider Merino

Parkhotel Valkenburg

Roster: Amber van der Hulst, Nina Buysman, Femke Markus, Esther van Veen, Marit Raaijmakers, Sylvie Swinkels, Mischa Bredewold, Belle De Gast, Lieke Nooijen, Julia Van Bokhoven, Kirstie Van Haaften, Esther Van Veen

Hitec Products have not revealed their new jersey yet but the team will unite at a training camp in Belgium in February.

“To meet the team and to start the season with them, is the thing I am looking forward to the most at this moment. I can’t wait for the training camp in Belgium in February to start, where I will be meeting my teammates and I will also get to race my first race with the team," Mari Mohr said in a report on the team's website.

Roster: Martine Gjøs, Ann Helen Olsen, Anne Dorthe Ysland, Caroline Andersson, Claudia Koster, Christa Riffel, Ingvild Gaskjenn, Pernille Feldmann, Amalie Lutro, Silje Mathisen, Mieke Kröger, Mari Hole Mohr