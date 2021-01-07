Kopecky to debut new Liv Racing kit at Belgian cyclo-cross championships

Image 1 of 6 Lotte Kopecky in the 2021 Liv Racing kit (Image credit: Michiel Maas/Liv Racing) Image 2 of 6 The 2021 Liv Racing team kit (Image credit: Michiel Maas/Liv Racing) Image 3 of 6 The 2021 Liv Racing team kit (Image credit: Michiel Maas/Liv Racing) Image 4 of 6 Lotte Kopecky models the 2021 Liv Racing kit (Image credit: Michiel Maas/Liv Racing) Image 5 of 6 The 2021 Liv Racing team kit (Image credit: Michiel Maas/Liv Racing) Image 6 of 6 The 2021 Liv Racing team kit (Image credit: Michiel Maas/Liv Racing)

The Liv Racing team unveiled its look for 2021, with Lotte Kopecky the first to race in the purple, floral-patterned jersey on Sunday at the Belgian Cyclo-cross National Championships.

The team also gave a small glimpse of the Liv Brava that Kopecky will ride on Sunday.

"Sunday is the moment suprême: my debut for Liv Racing. That means I will be riding for the first time in competition on my new Brava Advanced, and for the first time in the new kit," Kopecky said in a press release. "The kit design is beautiful: stylish, clean, recognizable."

Liv remained as sole sponsor of the former CCC-Liv team, with long-time leader Marianne Vos leaving for Jumbo-Visma and sport director Jeroen Blijlevens being replaced by Lars Boom.

The team remains as a UCI Women's WorldTeam but with a bold "unapologetically feminine" look created by Cuore, with "an expression that represents women everywhere and honors the vision and work of the women-led brand and Liv founder, Bonnie Tu, for cycling to be welcoming to all," according to the press release.

Tu has supported the organisation for years and renewed her dedication to creating greater parity and opportunities for female cyclists.

"As we thought about the design of our WorldTeam kit, our goal was to create something that would stand out from the peloton and from tradition. These kits were created the same way we design bikes — for women, by women. This is no wallflower. It symbolizes the power and experience of our team and is something to be respected and admired — like the riders who will wear it," Tu said.

The Liv Racing team is due to kick off its 2021 road campaign with a training camp in Spain in January and February before starting the season at the Vuelta Comunitat Valenciana Feminas (February 18-21).