The Ribble Allroad redefines what a road bike can do

When Ribble launched its Allroad range, in July 2024, the new bike redefined what a road bike was capable of.

The product of three years of development, Ribble calls the new Allroad a road+ bike. With its 38mm tyre clearance, the Allroad SL R is smooth on road and allows you to take in mixed-terrain riding, building on the capabilities of the already versatile Ribble CGR. Hidden mudguard mounts and a removable brake bridge make the Allroad range an all-year riding option as well.

But it’s also designed to be aero and shares many of its design elements with the advanced Ribble Ultra aero race bike.

At the same time, the Allroad range’s geometry is designed for all-day comfort, with dropped seatstays, flex zones in the chainstays and endurance ride position providing control across a range of surfaces.

Ribble equips all the Allroad models with 32mm road-going tyres, adding to the frame’s comfort and ride-smoothing abilities, also adding confidence and grip without compromising speed.

Ribble incorporates flex zones for compliance and there's space for tyres between 35mm and 38mm wide, dependent on model (Image credit: Ribble)

The combination of aero plus comfort results in a range of bikes that you can ride both long and fast, allowing you to recalibrate your limits, riding further and faster than ever.

Launched in carbon, the range has expanded with the addition of the latest Ribble Allroad Ti, which offers yet more groundbreaking tech, as well as being a stunning looking bike which pushes titanium bike design further than ever.

There are actually two Allroad carbon ranges too. The top spec Allroad SL R incorporates all Ribble’s cutting-edge developments, while the Allroad SL offers a more affordable platform, with prices starting at £1,699, but inherits much of the Allroad SL R's technology.

There’s also an e-bike option with up to 120km range and weights as low as 11.8kg, the Allroad SL R E.

Patented aerodynamics without compromising comfort and practicality

Top specs of the Allroad feature Ribble's patented, two-piece UB-2 handlebars (Image credit: Ribble)

Premium specs of the Allroad SL R and Allroad Ti are fitted with a more adjustable version of the Ribble Ultra’s patented carbon handlebar. But whereas the Ultra’s bar and stem are one piece, the Allroad bikes have a two-piece design, called UB-2, that allows you to change the bar angle.

The handlebar incorporates Ribble’s patented wake generators and direct mount brake levers, which mean that the levers can be fitted to Ribble’s non-round bar profile. There’s hidden cable routing across the Allroad SL R and Allroad Ti ranges.

Aerodynamics don’t stop at the bars though, with a wind tunnel-tested frame design with dropped seatstays and aero tube profiles. The overbuilt lower section of the Allroad SL R’s down tube shelters the bottles and Ribble sells its own aero bottles and cages which integrate with the frame and actually make the bike faster.

The extra space inside the downtube is used to provide a large in-frame storage area as well, so you don’t need to carry tools in a saddle pack or your pockets.

Advanced materials and fabrication

Ribble incorporates in-frame storage underneath its optional aero bottle cages (Image credit: Ribble)

Ribble has chosen the most advanced materials and fabrication techniques for the Allroad range.

The carbon Allroad SL R uses the latest carbon fibre technology, employing a mix of high modulus T1000 and M46 grade carbon fibre. It’s the same formula as used in several premium Italian bike frames and results in the Hero build’s claimed weight hitting 7.5kg.

The Allroad Ti is a stunning looking bike with seamless welds and aero tube profiles (Image credit: Ribble)

Meanwhile, the Allroad Ti is a real head-turner. Always desirable for its ride quality, durability, looks and low weight, Ribble has gone further with the Allroad Ti, with 3D printed frame elements, aero tube profiles and invisible welds, which make for stunning looks as well as carbon-like performance.

Ribble 3D prints the Allroad Ti’s headtube and seat tube clusters, which not only leads to smooth tube junctions but allows it to offer the same internal cable and hose routing as the carbon Allroad SL R.

Ribble 3D prints the Allroad Ti's headtube cluster (Image credit: Ribble)

3D printing is the same technique used by some low-volume, high-end titanium frame makers and Ribble is one of the few high-volume manufacturers to use it and the largest UK titanium frame builder.

There are no compromises on tyre choice either. There’s clearance for 35mm tyres, allowing you to take on your most challenging on/off-road rides with confidence.

The Ribble Allroad SL has an aero profile downtube and will fit 35mm tyres (Image credit: Ribble)

The Allroad SL completes the pedal-powered range, offering a more affordable carbon option. It uses a mix of T700 and T800 carbon fibre for low weight and frame compliance. Equipped with Shimano 105 Di2, the Pro build weighs just 8.8kg in size M.

As with the Allroad SL R, there’s aero tube profiling, with a broadened lower section to the downtube to reduce turbulence around the bottles and cages, while the fork’s legs and its headtube junction are also aero optimised.

You can fit mudguards or tyres up to 35mm wide, for all-surface, all-weather capability.

Electric option

The electric Allroad has stealth looks and a 140km range (Image credit: Ribble)

Ribble offers an electric Allroad too. The Ribble Allroad SL R E shares the tech and profile of the analogue SL R, but adds the advanced Mahle X20 rear hub motor for an extra boost. It has up to 140km range from its 350Wh battery, which sits fully enclosed in the downtube.

The downtube battery means that there’s no internal frame storage, but you can also add a range extender battery to extend the range to over 200km on a full charge. Weights for the Allroad SL R E are as low as 11.8kg.

Wide range of specs and purchase options

Prices for the Allroad SL start at just £1,699 and Ribble offers flexible finance options across the range (Image credit: Ribble)

Ribble accommodates a wide range of rider heights, with five frame sizes to suit riders between 160cm and 193cm tall.

As with all its bikes, Ribble offers a range of off-the-peg specs as well as the option to customise components, choosing from a wide range of options to suit your personal preferences. You can select one of Ribble’s additional cost custom colours as well.

Prices for pre-configured specs for the Allroad SL carbon range start from £1,699, while the Allroad SL R is available from £2,999. The four recommended Allroad Ti specs start at £3,499 and the electric Allroad SL R E is priced from £3,999.

You can finance your purchase for up to 12 months interest-free or with interest for 24 or 36 months.