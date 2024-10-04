The Ribble Allroad redefines what a road bike can do

Tyre clearance of up to 38mm, aerodynamics and endurance geometry make the Allroad a super-capable ride

Ribble Allroad SL R
When Ribble launched its Allroad range, in July 2024, the new bike redefined what a road bike was capable of. 

The product of three years of development, Ribble calls the new Allroad a road+ bike. With its 38mm tyre clearance, the Allroad SL R is smooth on road and allows you to take in mixed-terrain riding, building on the capabilities of the already versatile Ribble CGR. Hidden mudguard mounts and a removable brake bridge make the Allroad range an all-year riding option as well. 

