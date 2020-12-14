Trek-Segafredo reveal men's and women's jerseys for 2021

Image 1 of 7 Trek-Segafredo men's and women's kit revealed ahead of 2021 (Image credit: Fabio Toschi) Image 2 of 7 Trek-Segafredo men's and women's training kit revealed ahead of 2021 (Image credit: Fabio Toschi) Image 3 of 7 Trek-Segafredo women's kit revealed ahead of 2021 (Image credit: Fabio Toschi) Image 4 of 7 Trek-Segafredo women's kit revealed ahead of 2021 (Image credit: Fabio Toschi) Image 5 of 7 Trek-Segafredo women's kit revealed ahead of 2021 (Image credit: Fabio Toschi) Image 6 of 7 Trek-Segafredo men's kit revealed ahead of 2021 (Image credit: Fabio Toschi) Image 7 of 7 Trek-Segafredo men's and women's kit revealed ahead of 2021 (Image credit: Fabio Toschi)

Trek-Segafredo revealed their men's and women's new kit designs that their riders will wear during the 2021 season. The kits are designed by clothing sponsor Santini Cycling Wear with the women's jersey taking on a new bright blue while retaining the popular torso pattern, and the men's jersey retains white and red front and back panels with blue sleeves.

Italian national champion I and her teammate and compatriot Nicola Conci visited the Santini Cycling Wear factory in Bergamo to help launch the new kits.

Trek-Segafredo won the best overall team classification on the Women's WorldTour while Lizzie Deignan won the individual series classification. The new kit takes on a bright aqua blue along the chest and back panel while keeping the criss-crossing shades of blue along the torso. The title sponsors -Trek and Segafredo - are visible across the chest in white letters with the a large red 'S' that stands out for Segafredo. The jersey is paired with dark blue shorts.

"The women's kit has a strong identity with the pattern; it seems to have taken hold, and people like it. When designing the new kit, we thought about taking the foundation and spinning around the colors to see if we could get something fresh that updates it," said lead designer Brian Lindstrom.

There are less noticeable changes to the men's jersey design as it keeps the same white background with a red block across the chest showcasing sponsors Trek and Segafredo in white letters. The men's jersey also keeps its dark blue sleeves and matching shorts.

"Right now, we're in our zone of what we know and what we're known for, and this is what people identify the Trek-Segafredo team with,” Lindstrom continued. “The current kit is an evolution of the last few years, but even if you go back to 2014 when we had our first Trek Factory Racing team, it was still really minimal and clean. It was black and white with some tonal pinstripes. The same idea held true then: we want to keep it clean, minimal, and timeless. I do think there's something to be said for a sport like cycling where it is important to be able to identify a team in the peloton."

Trek-Segafredo partnered with Santini Cycling Wear in 2018 to create kits that are made from eco-friendly recycled fabrics. Along with the racing kits, the clothing company also supplies the team with high-vis training kits.