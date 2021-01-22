Canyon-SRAM reveal new galaxy-inspired jersey for 2021

Kasia Niewiadoma in the all-new Canyon-SRAM jersey for 2021

Canyon-SRAM have revealed their all-new celestial-inspired jersey that will be worn while racing on the Women's WorldTour in 2021. The kit, designed by the team's clothing sponsor Rapha, keeps its traditional colourful motif enhanced with a splash of yellow across a deep, midnight blue galaxy backdrop.

"A galaxy of possibilities," the team stated upon the reveal of the jersey on their social media channels on Friday.

Kasia Niewiadoma showed off the new jersey that keeps its existing shades of purples, turquoises, blues, oranges, yellows and reds across the chest panel and sleeves, with bike sponsor Canyon diagonally across the front. Canyon and component sponsor SRAM are written diagonally across the back.

This year, the jersey sleeves include a Rapha-signature yellow band around the upper left arm, while there is space on the right arm to showcase the SRAM logo.

The jersey is paired with matching midnight blue shorts that showcase a new colourful cuff around the left leg.

“The kit makes me feel we are united. I’m so proud to be a part of this,” said the team's newest addition Elise Chabbey.

Canyon-SRAM are currently united at a team training camp with their roster that includes new signings Chloe Dygert, Mikayla Harvey, Elisa Chabbey and Zwift Academy winner Neve Bradbury.

Returning riders include Kasia Niewiadoma, Alena Amialiusik, Hannah and Alice Barnes, Hannah Ludwig, Lisa Klein, Omer Shapira, Alexis Ryan, Ella Harris, and Tiffany Cromwell.

Image 1 of 2 Canyon and SRAM on back of jersey (Image credit: ThomasMaheux) Image 2 of 2 The new 2021 kits at training camp (Image credit: ThomasMaheux)