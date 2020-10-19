Marianne Vos to spearhead Jumbo-Visma women's team in 2021

Marianne Vos will lead the newly formed Jumbo-Visma women's team, it was announced on Monday.

The new squad, which stems from the 2020 Parkhotel Valkenburg team, will be managed by Parkhotel Valkenburg's current boss Esra Tromp. The squad will race as a Continental team in 2021as UCI rules dictate that new teams cannot immediately enter the Women's WorldTour.

"I am proud to be part of Team Jumbo-Visma. The vision and ambition of the team appeals to me and I look forward to starting together," Vos said in a statement.

Vos, 33, had another successful season in 2020, with three stage wins in the Giro Rosa, fourth place in the women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships, and second in La Course.

While the team will be named as Jumbo-Visma, the Parkhotel Valkenburg brand will be kept on board as a sponsor.

"The time is ripe to get started," said Jumbo-Visma's general manager, Richard Plugge.

"It is fantastic to be able to make a major contribution to national and international women's cycling through your own women's team. With the arrival of this women's team, we complete Team Jumbo-Visma, embracing talent recognition, development and top sport at the highest level. In addition, it is fantastic that we can also offer young girls perspective for the long term within our Academy model."

Jumbo-Visma already have a men's WorldTour team and a development squad, and the new women's team completes the circle in terms of their rosters. Like Team Sunweb, who also have a women's, men's, and development squads, the Jumbo-Visma teams will collaborate, sharing resources and knowledge.

The team will be made up of 12 riders, including Vos, with the rest of the roster comprising Jip van den Bos, Riejanne Markus, Anouska Koster, Nancy van der Burg, Romy Kasper, Aafke Soet, Teuntje Beekhuis, Julie van de Velde, Pernille Mathiesen, Karlijn Swinkels and Britain's Anna Henderson.

Koster, van der Burg, and Swinkels rode for the Parkhotel squad this year but the rest of the current team have not been retained. Vos moves across from CCC-LIV, and brings Markus with her. Hendseron and Mathiesen join from Team Sunweb.

"The goal of the team is to build the best women's team in the world so I happily jumped at the opportunity, said Tromp.

"The team consists of talent and experience and has a very nice balance. We will make a major contribution to women's cycling with the knowledge and experience available within this organization," said Tromp.