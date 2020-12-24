Alé BTC Ljubljana reveal new jersey for 2021

Italian Women's WorldTour team Alé BTC Ljubljana have unveiled their race kit for next season, opting for another bright and colourful combination.

According to a statement released by the team on Thursday, the kit "is a product of the PRS line, which stands for Pro Racing System, and comes directly from the collaboration with the Pro-Team."

The kit retains its fluorescent colours while the Cipollini bike brand logo moves from the chest to the collar.



The 2021 team will be lead by Italian rider and 2007 road world champion Marta Bastianelli. Runner-up in Strade Bianche, Mavi García, and one of the 2020 revelations, Marlen Reusser, will also form part of a strong line-up.

Eri Yonamine is the biggest name to depart the team, with the five-time national road champion from Japan heading to TIBCO next season.



Last month Alé BTC Ljubljana announced that British rider Sophie Wright would also join the team after the Équipe Paule Ka squad folded.