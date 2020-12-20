Neve Bradbury newest addition to Canyon-SRAM after winning Zwift Academy

Neve Bradbury is the newest addition to the Women's WorldTour team Canyon-SRAM after winning this year's Zwift Academy. The Australian, who races for Roxsolt-Attaquer will move up to women's cycling's top-tier of racing in 2021.

“To say I’m stoked is an understatement, it’s unreal. I’m so excited,” said Bradbury.

Bradbury, 18, made it through to the final group of five riders who competed for the Canyon-SRAM contract. In the end, she beat New Zealand's Kate McCarthy, Great Britain's Nicole Coates, Germany's Eva Marie Hering, and Colombia's Natalia Franco Villegas.

Bradbury said that she enjoyed meeting the Canyon-SRAM riders and was looking forward to racing with fellow Australian Tiffany Cromwell.

The Zwift Academy programme started in partnership with Canyon-SRAM in 2016. The academy allowed amateur riders a chance to train with the team and try to prove themselves worthy of racing at the top level, and then to secure a contract to race in the professional ranks.

Bradbury is the fifth winner of the Zwift Academy, following Jessica Pratt in 2019, Ella Harris in 2018, Tanja Erath in 2017 and Leah Thorvilson in 2016.

Canyon-SRAM already announced the signing of American Chloe Dygert on a four-year deal. In a recent press release, they also announced signing Elise Chabbey from Equipe Paule Ka, and two-year contract extensions for British champion Alice Barnes, Lisa Klein and Alexis Ryan, and a one-year extension for Tiffany Cromwell.

Canyon-SRAM are set to announce the full roster for 2021 this week.