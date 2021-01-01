SD Worx reveal new purple and red jersey

Image 1 of 2 SD Worx 2021 (Image credit: SD Worx) Image 2 of 2 Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) (Image credit: SD Worx)

Boels Dolmans has officially rebranded with their new title sponsor SD Worx, an HR services provider, taking over from 2021 through 2024. The team revealed their all-new jersey design, which moves away from the team's former black and orange, and into a new purple and red colour palette.

The jersey is purple across the chest panel, shoulder and sleeves and then transitions to red along the torso. The team's new title sponsor SD Worx is showcased across the chest panel, along with other sponsor logos Specialized, Dolmans, with the UCI Women's WorldTeam visible at the top left. The sleeves make space for SRAM on the left and Boels Rental on the right, while Adessa and Pointlogic is showcased along the side panels.

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Jolien D'hoore and new signing Demi Vollering debuted the new jersey on January 1, while double world champion Anna van der Breggen wore her world champion's jersey complete with traditional rainbow bands on a white background.

The team's jersey is paired with black shorts that showcase the Specialized and SD Worx logos along the hip and leg panels.

New signing Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, who joined the team from CCC-Liv, debuted in her new kit in a photo on social media.

SD Worx took over from long-time sponsors Boels Rental and Dolmans Landscaping, a four-year deal (2021-2024) that was announced at the end of the 2019 season. The UCI recently awarded the team with a Women's WorldTour licence from 2021 to 2023.