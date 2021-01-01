Simon Yates and Teniel Campbell reveal new Team BikeExchange kit for 2021

Image 1 of 10 Simon Yates and Teniel Campbell reveal the all-new Team BikeExchange 2021 jersey (Image credit: Team BikeExchange) Image 2 of 10 Simon Yates reveals the all-new Team BikeExchange 2021 jersey (Image credit: Team BikeExchange) Image 3 of 10 Simon Yates reveals the all-new Team BikeExchange 2021 jersey (Image credit: Team BikeExchange) Image 4 of 10 Simon Yates reveals the all-new Team BikeExchange 2021 jersey (Image credit: Team BikeExchange) Image 5 of 10 Teniel Campbell reveals the all-new Team BikeExchange 2021 jersey (Image credit: Team BikeExchange) Image 6 of 10 Simon Yates and Teniel Campbell reveal the all-new Team BikeExchange 2021 jersey (Image credit: Team BikeExchange) Image 7 of 10 Teniel Campbell reveals the all-new Team BikeExchange 2021 jersey (Image credit: Team BikeExchange) Image 8 of 10 Simon Yates reveals the all-new Team BikeExchange 2021 jersey (Image credit: Team BikeExchange) Image 9 of 10 Teniel Campbell riding in the all-new Team BikeExchange 2021 jersey and Bianche bike (Image credit: Team BikeExchange) Image 10 of 10 Simon Yates out riding in the all-new Team BikeExchange 2021 jersey and new Bianche bike (Image credit: Team BikeExchange)

One of the biggest kit changes of the New Year is Mitchelton-Scott/GreenEdge Cycling that revealed on January 1 an all-new name - Team BikeExchange - and a colour palette of black, white and celeste, to match their new bike sponsor Bianchi.

Simon Yates and newly-signed Teniel Campbell revealed the brand new team name and kit in a series of images and a video provided to Cyclingnews by the team. The team also released the details of their new sponsor BikeExchange, a cycling-dedicated online marketplace founded in Australia in 2007. It has been a long-time partner of GreenEdge Cycling, and co-sponsored the team in 2016, and will officially step up as title sponsor in 2021.

“With a challenging 2020 behind us, GreenEdge Cycling is pleased to announce our new Team BikeExchange identity and brand for the 2021 season. GreenEDGE Cycling has enjoyed tremendous success at the highest level of cycling over the last decade. In 2021, with BikeExchange as our new naming partner sponsor, we head into our tenth season full of ambition and hungry for more success," said Darach McQuaid, Chairman GreenEdge Cycling in a press release on January 1.

“Our naming partner BikeExchange is known as 'Where the world buys, sells, learns and rides’. BikeExchange is a global cycling dedicated marketplace and e-commerce company, who are in a very exciting growth period. After a difficult 2020 for our team and the sport of cycling in general, it’s a very exciting time for our team to link with BikeExchange.

“Our Men’s and Women’s Teams are committed to perform and innovate on all levels in order to win in 2021 and beyond. The Team aims to deliver strong race results to support our commercial partners in key markets around the world. Alongside continued support from Jayco and Let’s Go, our founder Gerry Ryan continues to see the value this Team delivers to his companies and we remain engaged with global brands to explore new partnerships.

“With 2020 over, the sport of professional cycling is enjoying a surge of interest worldwide and finding its place in the post-Covid world. Our partners are able to see the solid benefits of being associated with Team BikeExchange from the hard data that smart companies now require in order to decide which sport, or team, to sponsor, and those indicators are now very much in our favor.”

The team, owned by Gerry Ryan, launched in 2012 as Orica-GreenEdge and has undergone several name changes throughout the last decade from Orica-BikeExchange in 2016 to Orica-Scott in 2017, and Mitchelton-Scott during the last three seasons 2018-2020. There was a period of uncertainty this year, during the failed sponsorship takeover from Manuela Fundación, however, Ryan committed to financially backing the team for a reported two more seasons. Founding manager Shayne Bannan and Alvaro Crespi left the organisation and were replaced by Brent Copeland and Darach McQuaid.

In November, the UCI announced the men's and women's 2021 WorldTour applicants with Mitchelton-Scott taking on the name GreenEdge Cycling, the name of the team's management company, an interim solution while the team secured their naming partner BikeExchange.

“BikeExchange has always been proud of the long partnership with GreenEdge over the journey of the team. Team BikeExchange is an exciting development and a step up in our ongoing activity. The Team BikeExchange partnership sits well with our global footprint across eight countries and four regions EU, ANZ, US and LATAM," said Mark Watkin, Global CEO BikeExchange.

“The Team tackled the challenging environment and the changed calendar of racing in 2020 with some standout results across both the Men’s and Women’s Teams. We are looking forward to supporting and seeing Team BikeExchange succeed in 2021."

In addition to the new naming sponsor, the team swapped their black and yellow Scott bikes for the celeste Bianchi brand in 2021.

Earlier this month, Bianchi unveiled the 2021 GreenEdge Cycling team bikes with a black, white and its trademark celeste colour scheme, and so their newly revealed, colour-matching jersey design is not a surprise.

The kit is designed and manufactured by the team's clothing sponsor Giordana with a white chest panel that showcases the team's title sponsor BikeExchange and other sponsors Jayco, Bianchi and Giordana, along with the UCI WorldTeam logo. The torso panel transitions into a pattern of BikeExchange logos, grey on white background, with celeste panels across the hips.

The jersey collar is black and showcases the GreenEdge name, and the sleeves are black with celeste cuffs. The jersey is paired with matching black shorts that have a celeste cuff on the right leg.

