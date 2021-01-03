Annemiek van Vleuten shows off Movistar jersey and bike

Annemiek van Vleuten revealed her brand-new Movistar Team Women jersey and team-issued Canyon road bike on January 1. The former time trial and road race world champion joined the Spanish Women's WorldTeam on a two-year deal that will take her through 2022.

Van Vleuten posted an image of herself wearing the Movistar Team's iconic blue jersey that showcases the letter 'M' logo of primary team sponsor Movistar Telefonica, standing with her blue, black and white team-issued Canyon road bike, with the caption "Matching!"

Movistar Team Women are expected to unite for an opening training camp in Southern, Spain, later this month, which will be followed by their official team launch.

Van Vleuten will be swapping the blue team jersey for a team-issued European Champion's jersey design.

The Dutch rider spent five seasons with Mitchelton-Scott, since the Australian team's inception as Orica-AIS in 2016. Her move to Movistar Team Women in 2021 was one of the biggest transfers of the season. She opted to sign a two-year contract with Movistar Team Women, which will allow her a sole leadership role and a chance to help develop the team.

Movistar Team Women have made steady progress in their first three seasons racing in the top-tier of women's cycling. The team also acquired a four-year WorldTeam licence last year, from 2020-2023, which shows that the management is committed to developing their women's programme.

The team announced a 14-rider roster that also includes the USA's Leah Thomas along with Katrine Aalerud, Aude Biannic, Jelena Erić, Alicia González, Barbara Guarischi, Sheyla Gutiérrez, Sara Martín, Emma Norsgaard, Lourdes Oyarbide, Paula Patiño, Gloria Rodríguez, and Alba Teruel.