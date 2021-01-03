Marianne Vos makes debut in Jumbo-Visma jersey – Gallery

Image 1 of 6 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma Women) racing at Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma Women) Image 2 of 6 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma Women) racing at Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma Women) Image 3 of 6 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma Women) racing at Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma Women) Image 4 of 6 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma Women) racing at Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma Women) Image 5 of 6 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma Women) racing at Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma Women) Image 6 of 6 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma Women) racing at Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma Women)

Marianne Vos made her debut in the new Jumbo-Visma Women team kit at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst on Sunday. Vos joined Jumbo-Visma's new Continental women's team after spending the previous 15 years under the same organisation at teams with title sponsors Team DSB, Nederland Bloeit, Rabobank Women Team, WM3 Energie, WaowDeals Pro Cycling and most recently CCC-Liv.

Vos began her cyclo-cross season in Essen on December 22, and went on to race in Herentals on December 23, and in Dendermonde on December 27, where she was still wearing the orange colours of CCC-Liv.

Ahead of the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst, however, Vos said she was looking forward to showing off her new Jumbo-Visma team kit for the first time of the 2021 season.

“I am really looking forward to starting the World Cup in Hulst in the Team Jumbo-Visma outfit. It is nice to be able to show the colours of the team in the women’s peloton, starting with the cross. It will take some getting used to for both the fans and myself, but it feels like a warm welcome with the team and I am very happy with the support," Vos said.

In Hulst, Vos crossed the line in 11th place, 3:05 behind the day's winner and Dutch compatriots Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) and world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix).

Jumbo-Visma's formation of a women's team led by Vos had been rumoured for the better part of a year. Jumbo-Visma officially announced the team and Vos' signing in October. As a new programme, the team was only able to secure a Continental licence, with an aim to move up to WorldTour status next year, however, they are still expected to be one of the most powerful among the women's peloton in 2021.

Jumbo-Visma revealed their jersey and bikes on January 1. The women's team will be made up of 12 riders, including Vos, with the rest of the roster comprising Jip van den Bos, Riejanne Markus, Anouska Koster, Nancy van der Burg, Romy Kasper, Aafke Soet, Teuntje Beekhuis, Julie van de Velde, Pernille Mathiesen, Karlijn Swinkels and Britain's Anna Henderson.