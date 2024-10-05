End of an era – Final sign off for Australia's National Road Series at the Tour of Gippsland

The NRS draws its last breath after decades as top tier domestic series, crowning Keely Bennett and Graeme Frislie as last elite winners

The final race of Australia&#039;s National Road Series, the Tour of Gippsland 2024
The final race of Australia's National Road Series, the Tour of Gippsland 2024 (Image credit: Jean-Pierre Ronco (@imagewriterphotography))

For decades the top tier of racing in Australia has unfolded through the AusCycling National Road Series (NRS), an assortment of races across the year that has provided a key step in the pathway to the WorldTour for many, from Richie Porte to Jack Haig  and Grace Brown, but on Friday the chequered flag was waved for the last time. Now the NRS is no more.

The Tour of Gippsland finale delivered two road stages and a time trial at the undulating oceanside Grand Prix circuit on Phillip Island then headed to the village of Rhyll for the closing criteriums, with the final finish line set up alongside the inlet. The tour – which lists Sam Welsford, Josie Talbot and Nathan Haas among its winners – has long been a crucial part of the series and it held firm to that tradition by providing the closing chapter, crowning Keely Bennett (Team BridgeLane) and Graeme Frislie (CCACHE x Par Küp) as the final elite NRS winners.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.