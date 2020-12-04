Team Sunweb become Team DSM for 2021

Image 1 of 5 Team DSM riders show off the new black and blue colours (Image credit: Team DSM ) Image 2 of 5 Team DSM will use Scott bikes in 2021 (Image credit: Team DSM ) Image 3 of 5 The back of Team DSM jersey (Image credit: Team DSM ) Image 4 of 5 Team DSM manager Iwan Spenbrink (Image credit: Team DSM ) Image 5 of 5 Team DSM was presented virtually from the DSM Virtual Innovation Center in the Netherlands (Image credit: Team DSM )

Team Sunweb will become Team DSM in 2021, with the German WorldTour team revealing their new title sponsor and new team colours at a virtual presentation on Friday from DSM's Virtual Innovation Center in the Netherlands.

Iwan Spekenbrink's team have worked with DSM for several years, using the company's Dyneema clothing technology. They have now created what they describe as a strategic partnership to "galvanize wider public action around the importance of the health of people and of the planet".

Romain Bardet will lead the team in Grand Tours after joining from AG2R La Mondiale, with Tour de France stage winners Marc Hirschi and Søren Kragh Andersen and Giro d'Italia revelation Jai Hindley leading the talented group of young riders emerging in the team. The USA's Chad and Ireland's Nicolas Roche provide the experience.

New signings include the USA's Kevin Vermaerke, with Team DSM continuing their Under 23 development squad and successful women's team that includes Coryn Rivera, Leah Kirchmann and junior world champion Megan Jastrab.

Team DSM will ride Scott bikes equipped with Shimano components in 2021 and have Volvo team cars. Sunweb remain as a partner but the team will no longer have the holiday brand as a title sponsor. The new team colours maintain the team’s two-stripe 'Keep Challenging' design but the red or white Sunweb colours are replaced by an all-black base colour, blue stripes, and DSM’s colourful logo.

"The involvement of DSM at this scale will definitely help us set new standards with the best nutrition and materials giving us a competitive edge inside and out," Spekenbrink said.

"The bike is a beautiful symbol of sustainable health and we are very keen to support DSM in ensuring more people recognize there are solutions to some of the world’s biggest challenges. For a sports team like ours, having the chance to elevate our relevance from sporting excitement to contributing to big global themes is something we are very, very proud of and is definitely an ambition for all of us."

DSM and its associated companies generate annual net sales of €10 billion and has 23,000 employees. It specialises in nutrition, health and sustainable living.

DSM said it intends to develop and produce its race apparel with Bioracer and develop personalized, sustainable sports nutrition for the riders in cooperation with sports nutrition partner Sanas. DSM will also provide additional investment for the team's independent anti-doping programme carried out by the Dutch Anti-Doping Organisation. The team will continue to be part of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) independent anti-doping association.

Cyclingnews will have more news and interviews from the Team DSM presentation.