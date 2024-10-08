MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Mega tech gallery: Unreleased bikes, self-inflating tyres, and zip tie hacks at the UCI Gravel World Championships

By
Contributions from
published

There was a wide array of tech choices for the third edition of Gravel Worlds

This Canyon Grail with Xentis High X wheels could claim the title of most aggressive and out there of all the bikes at the UCI Gravel Worlds
This Canyon Grail with Xentis High X wheels could claim the title of most aggressive and out there of all the bikes at the UCI Gravel Worlds (Image credit: @4seasoncollective)

As the 2024 WorldTour road season starts to wind down and the blue touchpaper of the cyclocross season ignites, the autumn always feels like something of an inflection point. 

Of the WorldTour riders, excluding the few that fancy themselves a tilt at Il Lombardia next week, most are on the steady decline into the off-season, if they're not already there. And those on the nocturnal 'cross calendar are on the ascendency, no doubt in their final training block as racing gets underway, with the first of the Exact Cross series also coming next week. 

This is subscriber exclusive content and can only be viewed if you have an active subscription with us.

Join now to access our subscriber exclusive content and have unlimited access to all our usual content with no limits

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1