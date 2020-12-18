FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope roll out bold 2021 jersey design
By Cyclingnews
Women's WorldTour team get darker blue, lighter jersey
The FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope team released photos of its 2021 kit design created by Poli teamwear as modeled by 2019 French road champion Jade Wiel.
The French team gets a darker blue for the shorts and accents on the jersey while lightening up the details on the chest and sleeves.
While the 2020 look used medium blue arm bands accented with red, the 2021 jersey is almost entirely light grey with a subtle darker grey pattern underneath bolder red and blue sponsor logos.
The shorts are a deep navy blue with matching light grey and red accents.
FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope have retained most of their 2020 roster for the coming year, with U23 Italian road champion Marta Cavalli joining and Sarah Marche retiring.
