No retirement in sight as Ashleigh Moolman Pasio extends with AG Insurance-Soudal, focuses on Tour de France Femmes through 2026

By
published

South African delays end to career for another two seasons of racing on Belgian team

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio and AG Insurance-Soudal
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio and her AG Insurance-Soudal teammates in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio has delayed retirement plans for at least another two seasons after signing a new contract to race with AG Insurance-Soudal until the end of 2026. The recently crowned African continental road race champion said her focus will be centred on a top performance at the next two editions of Tour de France Femmes.

"Extending my contract with AG Insurance-Soudal means so much to me, it's about loyalty, trust, and a shared vision for the future. It's truly an honour, and I feel incredibly grateful to continue representing the team I love. It feels like being welcomed back home to family; that sense of belonging is something special," Moolman-Pasio said.

Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.