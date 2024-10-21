No retirement in sight as Ashleigh Moolman Pasio extends with AG Insurance-Soudal, focuses on Tour de France Femmes through 2026

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio has delayed retirement plans for at least another two seasons after signing a new contract to race with AG Insurance-Soudal until the end of 2026. The recently crowned African continental road race champion said her focus will be centred on a top performance at the next two editions of Tour de France Femmes.

"Extending my contract with AG Insurance-Soudal means so much to me, it's about loyalty, trust, and a shared vision for the future. It's truly an honour, and I feel incredibly grateful to continue representing the team I love. It feels like being welcomed back home to family; that sense of belonging is something special," Moolman-Pasio said.

Moolman-Pasio initially announced that she would retire after the 2022 season but put off those plans and agreed to ride for the then-called AG Insurance-NXTG team as they step up to WorldTour level in 2023.

She filled a mentorship role with the younger riders but also had a standout season winning a stage at Setmana Valenciana and Durango Emakumeen Saria, taking top 10s at the Ardennes Classics, third overall at Vuelta a Burgos, second overall at Tour Feminin International, and sixth overall at the Tour de France Femmes.

She had a shortened season in 2024 due to a period of illness that forced her to sit out La Vuelta Femenina and injuries, including a fractured T10 vertebra sustained in a high-speed crash on stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya Femenina.

"Despite the challenges of illness and injury this season, the thought of staying with the team has been a real source of motivation for me during my recovery," Moolman-Pasio said.

"The idea of continuing with the team actually started back in December last year during training camp, so while it might come as a surprise to some, it feels very natural to me. Seeing how much progress the team has made this year with the support of AG Insurance and our other partners has only fueled my excitement to keep contributing to our collective success."

As one of the strongest climbers in the peloton, Moolman-Pasio has experienced success in many of the major one-day race and stage races during her career including winning stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia atop Monte Matajur and stage 2 of the 2022 Tour de Romandie atop Thyon 2000.

AG Insurance-Soudal has built a multi-level programme that includes under-19, under-23 and elite teams of which Moolman-Pasio has played a role in mentoring many of the development riders as they step up to the top level of the sport.

"With this extension, I see myself continuing to take on a mentor and leadership role, inspiring and supporting my teammates as we grow together both on and off the bike. Over the next two years, my aim is not only to achieve great results and personal growth but also to help foster a positive team culture, reach new milestones, and make a meaningful impact in our community," Moolman-Pasio said.

"More specifically, of course, pursuing the Tour de France Femmes remains one of my biggest goals for the next two seasons. Using my experience to guide and nurture the younger talent on the team is something that truly motivates me as I continue my career. I can't wait to contribute to the team's growth and support the upcoming generation of riders."