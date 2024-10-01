Witnessing generational talent - World Championships road races in pictures

By
published

The best images from a legendary final weekend of racing in Switzerland as Kopecky doubles down while Pogačar writes his name into the record books yet again

Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com - 29/09/2024 - 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships, Zurich, Switzerland - Men Elite Road Race - Tadej PogaÄar (Slovenia) wins the 2024 Men Elite Road Race World Championship
(Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

When Zurich was announced as host for the 2024 UCI Road World Championships, certain riders were quick to mark it down in their diaries. More testing terrain than most World Championship hosts in recent times and the added spice of unpredictable Alpine weather - both of which duly delivered -  made for a salivating weekend of racing.

A series of laps in and around Zurich and its surrounding countryside over undulating 154km and 273km distances for the elite women and elite men respectively ensured that the rainbow jersey went onto deserved shoulders. 

