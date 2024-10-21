Urška Žigart departs Liv AlUla Jayco, bolsters AG Insurance-Soudal's climbing team in 2025

By
published

'It was hard to think about changing because change brings new people, relationships, equipment, and challenges, but change can also bring growth' says Slovenian Champion

Urška Žigart
Urška Žigart (Image credit: Getty Images)

Urška Žigart will depart from her tenure at Liv AlUla Jayco and begin a new chapter of her professional racing career at AG Insurance-Soudal beginning in 2025. The Slovenian national champion in the time trial and road race said she hopes the change will lead to her progress at the highest level of the sport, especially across mountainous terrain.

"What attracted me to join AG Insurance-Soudal was that I only ever heard good things about the team, and when they reached out to me, I was immediately interested in hearing what they had to say. I was quickly drawn to their vision and how they saw me fitting into the team. It was clear that they had a strong idea of how I would fit in both as a rider and as a person," Žigart said.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.