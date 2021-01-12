Annemiek van Vleuten joins Movistar for team time trial formation training - Gallery
By Cyclingnews
European Champion gets to know new teammates at training camp in Almeria, Spain
Annemiek van Vleuten is beginning to look at home with her new Movistar Team as the Women’s WorldTeam prepares for the 2021 season at a training camp in Almeria, Spain.
Wearing her new Movistar Team-issued European Champion’s kit, Van Vleuten has been training with her new teammates on the road while also testing out her new team-issued Canyon time trial bike in team time trial formation at a local track, the Circuito de Almería, in Tabernas.
"Day 2 of our camp with some efforts + some Spanish/ English/ Norwegian/ Danish/ Italian/ Basque/ Dutch lessons in the recovery parts between the efforts to get to know everyone!" Van Vleuten wrote in a post to her Twitter feed on Monday.
Movistar Team’s men’s and women’s squads are training together at the camp held this month in southern Spain. New signings Van Vleuten, Sara Martin and Emma Norsgaard will be staying at the Cabo de Gata area through January 20.
The women’s team spent time training together in the Almeria area during the first four days of camp. The men’s and women’s teams spent a day dialing in their team time trial formations at the Circuito de Almería on Tuesday.
According to a team statement, the team met under blue skies and 10°C as, "They spent almost four hours fine-tuning their abilities in this crucial speciality for both of its men’s and women’s programs."
Van Vleuten joined Movistar on a two-year deal that will take her through 2022. The team announced a 14-rider roster that also includes the USA's Leah Thomas along with Katrine Aalerud, Aude Biannic, Jelena Erić, Alicia González, Barbara Guarischi, Sheyla Gutiérrez, Sara Martín, Emma Norsgaard, Lourdes Oyarbide, Paula Patiño, Gloria Rodríguez, and Alba Teruel.
Click through the gallery above to view Annemiek van Vleuten training with her new Movistar Team Women in Spain.
