Hitec Products renews core roster for 2021

Hitec Products announced Wednesday that they have renewed contracts for a core of five riders while also bringing in four new talents ahead of the 2021 season.

The renewals include Ingvild Gaskjenn, Pernille Feldmann, Amalie Lutro and Silje Mathisen, all from Norway, while the team also re-signed German time trial specialist Mieke Kröger.

“We are thrilled that we have been able to keep Ingvild, Pernille, Amalie, Silje and Mieke in the team," said Team Manager Karl Lima in a press statement.

“We see a lot of potential in our Norwegian talents and are looking forward to see what the future brings, for both themselves and the team. Next to that, Mieke brings experience to our young team, which is worth a lot to us."

The team has offered new contracts to Norwegian riders Martine Gjøs, Ann Helen Olsen and Anne Dorthe Ysland, along with Swedish rider Caroline Andersson.

"In 2021, we will have a team that is quite renewed and with a focus on developing talents. Giving these riders the opportunity to both race in UCI race on the .1 and .2 level and on the World Tour level, we are sure they can unlock their potential. Everything from an important thought that we have; to do it as a team.”

Hitec Products will part ways with several riders who were part of this year's roster including Vita Heine, Ingrid Lorvik, Greta Richioud. Retiring riders include Lucy van der Haar and Marta Tagliaferro, while Natalie Midtsveen and Julie Meyer Solvang retired mid-season.

"Team Hitec Products thanks all of them for their contribution to a great team spirit and good results and wishes them all the best for the future," read the team statement.