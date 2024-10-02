PSA: Why this cheap water bottle is my favourite new winter cycling accessory

By
published

If you ride on country lanes, especially near livestock, you need to pay attention

A close up of a water bottle with a cap in a bike frame
(Image credit: Will Jones)

I don’t necessarily have the most iron constitution. In fact I have a famously sensitive stomach, but recently I had one of the worst riding experiences of my life. No, it wasn’t a bad crash, or even a driver deliberately close passing me (both of which are awful in their own way as I know from experience). 

On this occasion, coming home from a 200km hilly jaunt into south Wales to pay a visit to some childhood memories, I was struck, 50km from home, by the most catastrophic stomach bug. For a couple of hours, I crawled home, unable to call for rescue due to a combination of my partner being away and my own sheer bloody-mindedness. Stomach cramps, projectile vomiting… so sore was my stomach that I was unable to keep my jersey zipped up, meaning I was also freezing. After getting home, this continued, and then to add insult to injury, afflicted the other end of my system too.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.