Unbound Gravel winner Rosa Klöser to combine privateering with WorldTour racing in 2025 for Canyon-SRAM

By
published

German gravel racer signs two-year deal with road team after only starting competitive cycling in 2022

Rosa Klöser crosses the line in Emporia to claim victory in the pro women&#039;s Unbound Gravel 200, 2024
Rosa Klöser crosses the line in Emporia to claim victory in the pro women's Unbound Gravel 200, 2024 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Rosa Klöser, winner of the Unbound Gravel 200 pro women's race, will also race on the road in the WorldTour next season, having signed a two-year deal with Canyon-SRAM.

The German, 28, is relatively new to cycling and won Gravel racing's headline event on debut while still being a full-time PhD student back in June after a breathless sprint in the 320km race. 

