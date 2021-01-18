New S-Works Tarmac SL7 bikes for renamed SD Worx team in 2021

Dutch team SD Worx, formerly Boels Dolmans, will be joining the ranks of the Women's WorldTeams this year, and with it comes a brand new identity. SD Worx was announced as the team’s next title sponsor last year , however, 2021 marks its official takeover as sole sponsor. With its new name, the team gains a whole new identity.

Befittingly, Specialized has brought forth a new colour scheme for the team’s S-Works Tarmac SL7 road bikes, coating them in an eye-popping blend of red and purple, to perfectly complement the team’s 2021 kit .

For 2021, SD Worx will be racing on brand new S-Works Tarmac SL7 road bikes which will be equipped with a SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset, Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels and Zipp finishing kit. With much of the build remaining the same as last year, it’s clear that the team have found a setup that works, with the main changes for 2021 being aesthetic to mark the new SD Worx era.

Meanwhile, Anna van der Breggen, two-time World Champion, celebrates her double rainbow jersey victory with a rainbow-themed custom paint job. This year her S-Works Tarmac SL7 sports a multicolour coat to celebrate van der Breggen’s success, alongside a gold insignia on the top tube to commemorate her 2018 and 2020 wins.

"I totally love my new bikes and I love the colours,” says van der Breggen of her custom Tarmac. On the subject of the new SD Worx colour scheme she continues, “I think it’s nice for a women’s team to have colours like these. Our sponsor is visible on the clothing and the bikes, but of course, it is nice that it’s a new colour for our team. We were orange for so many years and now this is something totally different."

Image 1 of 2 Anna van der Breggen's bike sports a rainbow themed paint job (Image credit: @gettysport) Image 2 of 2 The top tube commemorates her double World Championship victories (Image credit: @gettysport)

SD Worx S-Works Tarmac SL7 bike full specifications