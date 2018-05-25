Image 1 of 64 Chris Froome after winning stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 64 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 64 George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 64 Sam Oomen (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 64 Rohan Dennis (BMC) lost a lot of time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 64 Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 64 Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 64 Kisses for Thibaut Pinot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 64 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 64 Jack Haig after a hard day in the office (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 64 Simon Yates finished 38:51 Where to start? A complete implosion from the maglia rosa would ordinarily represent more than a fair share of final-week Alpine drama, but the woes of Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) seemed a distant memory by the end of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, which will go down as one of the most sensational days in Grand Tour history.

Chris Froome (Team Sky), astoundingly, won the stage with an 80-kilometre solo raid that took him over the Colle delle Finestre, Sestrière, and to the line on the Jafferau, gaining enough time to seize the lead of the Giro with just two days to go.

With a verdict still pending in his salbutamol case, today's result may not stand the test of time in the record books, but it will live long in the memory. Few Grand Tours have been turned on their heads quite like this.

Froome was dead and buried a week ago. Even after his victory on Monte Zoncolan and his solid stage 16 time trial, he started the day fourth overall, 3:22 down on Yates and 2:54 down on Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb). He now leads the race by 40 seconds from Dumoulin, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) third at 4:17, though the numbers don't begin to cover the half of it.

The mighty Colle delle Finestre was the centrepiece of the stage, the brutal 18.5km climb jutting out imposingly at mid-point of the profile, and that was where Froome's and Yates' fortunes took opposing turns. The Mitchelton-Scott rider, who had looked utterly untouchable for so much of this Giro, found himself in difficulty just a couple of kilometres in, proving that his minor wobble at Prato Nevoso the previous day was indeed a portent of decline rather than a mere moment of weakness. He would eventually cross the finish line in Bardonecchia nearly 40 minutes down on Froome.

Froome's Sky teammates set the tempo that sent Yates out of the back, and once Kenny Elissonde shredded the bunch with one final acceleration, the four-time Tour de France champion took flight several kilometres shy of the summit, shortly after the tarmac had turned to gravel.

Dumoulin and Pinot then found themselves in a three-hour pursuit, as Froome's acceleration dropped third-placed Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), who eventually finished more than eight minutes down. The duo had Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar) for company, and even if the white jersey rivals preferred to mark each other rather than contribute to the cause, a lifeline came in the form of Pinot's teammate Sebastien Reichenbach, who offered vital support in the valleys.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Froome's lead only grew and grew as he headed down the other side of the Finestre, through the valley and over the easier side of Sestrière, then through the next valley and up the short but steep final climb of the Jafferau.

Carapaz struck out in the final few hundred metres to take second on the stage, three minutes behind Froome, while Pinot took third on the stage at 3:07, five seconds ahead of Lopez. A ragged Dumoulin, having done the lion's share of the chasing, dragged himself over the line at 3:23. He might have suspected Yates was vulnerable to losing the pink jersey, but he surely couldn't have imagined it going to anyone else but himself.

"I don't think I've ever attacked with 80k's to go like that on my own and gone all the way to the finish but the team did such a fantastic job to set that up for me," said Froome before pulling on the maglia rosa. "It was going to take something really special today to try and first of all get rid of Simon and get away from Dumoulin and Pozzovivo. To go from fourth to first, I wasn't going to do that on the last climb alone, so I had to try from far out and Colle de Finestre was the perfect place... It just felt good and I said 'it's now or never, I have to try'."

More than eight minutes behind Froome, Pozzovivo, who'd started the day one place above the Briton, rolled across the line for 11th place, having spent the day in a second chase group that swelled after Sestrière. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pello Bilbao (Astana), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), all in the top 15 overall at the start of the day, were in there, along with Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sam Oomen (Sunweb).

One rider who perhaps deserved to be there was Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data), but the young Australian crashed on the descent of Sestrière as a top 10 on his debut Grand Tour was coming into focus. Other big-name losers of the day included Rohan Dennis (BMC), who was dropped on the Finestre and lost a heap of time, and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), who abandoned after an hour to put an end to a miserable Giro.

Froome leads the race by 40 seconds over Dumoulin – the only rider within four minutes – with Pinot third (4:17) ahead of Lopez (4:57), Carapaz (5:44), Pozzovivo (8:03), Bilbao (11:08), Konrad (12:19), Bennett (12:35), and Oomen (14:18). With one mountain stage and summit finish to come on Saturday ahead of the processional final day in Rome, Froome is in the driving seat to win a third consecutive Grand Tour, his sixth in total and his first at the Giro.

"It's great - obviously there's still a really hard day tomorrow, but the legs are feeling good and I've been feeling better and better as the race has gone on," he said. "Even today up front I gave it everything but I also tried to stay within my limits and tried to stay within myself. Hopefully, we can finish this off tomorrow."

How it unfolded

The breakaway had its day at Prato Nevoso on Thursday but it quickly became clear that wouldn't be happening again on stage 19. It was a fast, furious, and chaotic start as the road pitched uphill – even before the first of the day's four climbs, the second-category Colle de Lys. Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Carlos Betancur (Movistar) were active, but many more moves came and went before a nine-man breakaway stuck, if only briefly, in the valley. In there were Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R), Rodolfo Torres (Androni Giocattoli), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Koen Bouwman and Danny Van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Darwin Atapuma and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates).

Hitting the lower slopes of the Finestre, they had less than a minute, and that quickly evaporated as the Sky train, absent so far at this Giro, appeared at the head of the peloton. Salvatore Puccio was the first in the line - with De La Cruz, Henao, Elissonde, Poels, and Froome behind - and the Italian hadn't even finished his turn when Yates started to drift towards the back of the group. The maglia rosa quickly lost contact and the writing was on the wall as Mikel Nieve visibly had to soft-pedal in order to keep his team leader in tow.

The Sky train rolled on and a huge turn from De La Cruz even dropped Henao. By this point, the bunch had thinned out considerably, but the real fault lines emerged when Elissonde made his vicious acceleration, putting Pozzovivo in immediate trouble. Ellisonde's turn was short but paved the way for Froome, who managed to find another turn of pace. In the saddle, he spun away from Dumoulin, with Pinot and Carapaz the only others able to stay in touch, along with Lopez and Reichenbach yo-yo-ing off the back. It soon became clear this was no testing of the water; Froome really was going for it from 80km out.

At first, Froome's advantage was modest, with Dumoulin steadily keeping him at 15 seconds, but another injection of pace a couple of kilometres from the top took it out to 40 seconds. Just shy of the summit, Pinot broke a spoke, and Dumoulin thought it sensible to keep him for company, with Reichenbach not far from regaining contact either.

They, along with Lopez and Carapaz, crested the climb 38 seconds in arrears. Behind them was a group of six containing Pozzovivo, O'Connor, Bennett, Bilbao, Poels, and Oomen at 2:15. Yates was 15 minutes down by the time he'd dragged his hunched shoulders and empty legs over the top.

Froome opens up his gap

Before reaching Sestrière, the third climb of the day, Froome had to descend the Colle delle Finestre and take on a short hike through the valley. And that's where his lead really started to yawn out and where it became clear the pink jersey could come into play. The Sky rider completed the descent - made treacherous by wet patches, narrow roads, and tight corners - nearly a minute quicker than the five chasers.

He took a lead of 1:40 onto the flatter roads, where it became abundantly clear Carapaz and Lopez would not be offering up a single turn. It was left to Dumoulin and Reichenbach, and to a slightly lesser extent Pinot, to drag Froome back, but the lone leader only took the gap the other way. In the third group, Pozzovivo, Bennett, and O'Connor worked while Oomen, Bilbao, and Poels, all with teammates up the road, sat in. That group slowly started to lose ground to the Dumoulin group.

The climb was preceded by an intermediate sprint, and Froome gladly took three bonus seconds, while Dumoulin took two and Pinot one. Froome hit the climb with a lead of 1:52, and while the steadier gradients should have favoured a group, with the slipstream much more of a benefit than on the Finestre, he continued to put time into the chasers.

By the top, he was 2:45 ahead and almost in the virtual maglia rosa. The Pozzovivo group was now two minutes down on the Dumoulin group.

Maglia rosa hopes dim for Dumoulin

Froome once again descended quicker than his pursuers, taking the virtual lead as he came down from Sestrière. The problem, however, would come in the form of the valley roads ahead of the final climb, some 15km of them on the false flat of the A32 highway. Again, this should have been the sort of terrain that stacked the odds in favour of a group of riders over a lone leader, but still, Froome's lead grew. Even with three out of five willing chasers, the Dumoulin group looked ragged, and Froome, not exactly looking comfortable as he doused himself with water and took sustenance from soigneurs at every opportunity, took his lead above the three-minute mark.

The third group on the road was fading fast, with riders like Alexandre Geniez, Davide Formolo, and Sergio Henao getting back into it. But it was clear Pozzoivo was slipping dramatically down the standings, with the group now almost five minutes down on Dumoulin, and eight on Froome. O'Connor had come unstuck on one of the corners on the descent and soon had to abandon.

The Jafferau climb started with 7.2km remaining and represented a real sting in the tail, with an average gradient on the verge of double figures. It looked like Froome might fade as his lead dipped from 3:30 back down to 3:15 in the space of a kilometre or so. But he rallied again, despite big accelerations from everyone in that chase group.

Reichenbach offered up one final turn, and Dumoulin found himself distanced, with 6km still to cover. He dragged his way back but Pinot immediately attacked and danced on the pedals on his own for a while. Dumoulin's steady tempo, however, brought the four riders back together, though it was soon time for Lopez and Carapaz to launch their inevitable attacks, having sat in all day. Lopez went first, tracked by Carapaz, but Pinot responded and Dumoulin dragged his way back again. Dumoulin then came to the front in what was perhaps a statement of intent, but he was soon on the back foot again as Lopez kicked and the trio went away. Again, Dumoulin steadily drew his way back up, and the quartet decided to climb together until the final few hundred metres.

All the while, Froome was entering the final kilometre with a lead that still stood at 3:10. He rounded the final bend and punched the air as he crossed the line. He was in pink, and behind him, the Giro d'Italia in smithereens.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5:12:26 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:03:00 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:07 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:12 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:23 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:13 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:22 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:23 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:29 12 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:38 13 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:45 14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:09 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:00 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:20 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:38 19 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:55 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:41 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:32 22 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:07 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:43 25 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:49 26 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:32 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:00 31 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:27:00 32 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:22 33 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:52 34 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 36 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 37 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 39 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:33:35 40 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:33:51 41 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:28 42 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 43 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 46 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 47 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 48 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:05 50 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 51 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 52 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 54 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:35:09 55 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 56 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 57 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 58 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:35:16 59 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:35:18 60 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 61 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 62 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 63 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 64 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:35:24 66 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 67 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:27 68 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:34 69 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:51 70 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:09 71 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:22 72 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:34 73 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:37:39 74 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:37:44 75 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:37:52 76 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:57 77 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:38:51 78 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 79 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 80 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 81 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 82 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 83 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 84 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 86 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 87 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:38:57 89 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:39:10 90 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:39:24 91 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:31 93 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:39:40 94 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:40:26 95 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:43:45 96 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 97 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 98 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 101 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 102 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 105 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 106 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 107 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 108 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 109 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 110 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 111 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 112 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 113 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 115 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 116 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 117 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 118 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 119 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 120 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 121 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 122 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 124 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 125 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 126 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 127 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 129 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 130 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 131 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 132 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 133 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 134 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 136 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 137 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:44:04 139 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:44:07 140 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:44:26 141 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:44:30 142 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:43 143 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:45:05 144 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:45:10 145 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 146 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 147 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:26 148 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 149 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:30 150 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:45:32 151 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:49 DNF Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb DNF Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky DNF Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Sant'Antonino di Susa, 74km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 4 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 2 - Pragelato, 127km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 1

Finish - Bardonecchia, 185km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 23 pts 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 12 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 8 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 7 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 5 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 9 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 4 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 13 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Mountain 1 - Colle del Lys, 48km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 5 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 2 - Colle delle Finestre, 110km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 45 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 20 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 6 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 9 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 3 - Sestriere, 138km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 pts 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 4 - Bardonecchia, 185km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 35 pts 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 18 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 21 pts 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 11 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 5 7 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4 8 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 4 9 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 10 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 12 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Breakaway # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 81 pts 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 6 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 7 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 12 8 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 9 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 15:59:36 2 Groupama-FDJ 0:06:34 3 Astana Pro Team 0:08:49 4 Team Sunweb 0:16:28 5 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:29:23 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:32 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:05 8 Movistar Team 0:49:38 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:52:03 10 BMC Racing Team 0:53:06 11 Bahrain-Merida 0:56:47 12 Trek-Segafredo 1:02:54 13 Katusha-Alpecin 1:03:14 14 Israel-Cycling Academy 1:04:50 15 Quick-Step Floors 1:17:14 16 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:19:18 17 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:21:19 18 Dimension Data 1:33:43 19 Mitchelton-Scott 1:34:15 20 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:40:30 21 Bardiani CSF 22 Lotto Fix All 1:48:57

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 80:21:59 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:40 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:17 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:57 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:05:44 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:03 7 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:11:08 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:19 9 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:35 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:18 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:16 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:29 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:16:38 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:17:40 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:26:02 16 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:16 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:29 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:42 19 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:40:47 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:53:55 21 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:57:18 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:03 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:10 24 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1:02:07 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1:04:29 26 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:12:20 27 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:12:22 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:04 29 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:20:20 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:23:41 31 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:31:18 32 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:32:12 33 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:34:10 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:37:41 35 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1:45:32 36 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1:47:18 37 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:49:47 38 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:50:12 39 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:51:17 40 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:51:26 41 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:54:03 42 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 1:54:52 43 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:54:55 44 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1:55:30 45 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:36 46 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 1:59:26 47 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:02:55 48 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:11:13 49 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:12:18 50 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 2:12:21 51 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:15:20 52 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:16:32 53 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:16:45 54 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2:19:15 55 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 2:21:44 56 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 2:24:38 57 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2:26:34 58 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:28:31 59 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:29:48 60 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:30:00 61 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:31:37 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 2:32:01 63 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 2:33:48 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:34:22 65 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:36:47 66 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:40:17 67 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:41:17 68 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 2:42:02 69 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:45:08 70 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 2:47:53 71 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:50:36 72 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:50:57 73 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:51:46 74 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:53:24 75 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:00:19 76 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:03:56 77 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3:05:41 78 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:09:22 79 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 3:09:23 80 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 3:11:11 81 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3:11:18 82 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:13:38 83 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3:14:39 84 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3:15:03 85 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3:15:08 86 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 3:19:02 87 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:25:54 88 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3:26:32 89 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:27:09 90 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3:27:46 91 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:28:51 92 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:30:33 93 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 3:30:48 94 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:31:36 95 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:34:53 96 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:35:01 97 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:39:38 98 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3:40:42 99 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:41:08 100 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:41:27 101 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3:42:25 102 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:42:27 103 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 3:42:31 104 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 3:43:27 105 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3:43:48 106 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:43:59 107 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:44:12 108 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:45:10 109 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:45:50 110 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 3:49:00 111 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:50:38 112 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:51:06 113 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3:51:44 114 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:53:43 115 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:55:43 116 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:56:54 117 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3:56:56 118 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 4:00:15 119 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 4:00:44 120 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4:00:50 121 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:02:07 122 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 4:02:24 123 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:04:12 124 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:04:56 125 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:06:22 126 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:06:24 127 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:07:22 128 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 4:10:11 129 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:11:40 130 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 4:15:31 131 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:15:40 132 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 4:16:19 133 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:17:01 134 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:17:38 135 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:18:27 136 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4:19:43 137 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4:20:02 138 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 4:24:30 139 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4:26:10 140 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 4:28:43 141 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:29:04 142 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 4:36:13 143 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 4:36:30 144 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 4:38:46 145 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 4:39:24 146 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:40:38 147 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:44:41 148 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 4:52:38 149 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 4:53:23 150 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 4:54:45 151 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5:07:59

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 290 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 232 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 119 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 113 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 110 6 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 109 7 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 107 8 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 93 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 73 10 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 64 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 63 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 59 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 57 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 53 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 49 16 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 49 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 18 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 45 19 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 45 21 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 42 22 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 40 23 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 40 24 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 25 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 26 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 38 27 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 37 28 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 33 29 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 32 30 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 32 31 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 31 32 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 30 33 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 34 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 29 35 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 36 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 28 37 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 28 38 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 39 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 24 40 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 41 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21 42 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 43 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 19 44 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 46 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 18 47 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 18 48 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 49 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 17 50 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 51 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 15 52 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 53 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 54 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 15 55 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 56 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 57 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 12 58 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 59 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 60 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 61 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 62 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 11 63 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 64 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 11 65 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 11 66 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 11 67 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10 68 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 69 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 9 70 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 71 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 9 72 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 73 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 74 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 8 75 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 76 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 77 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 78 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 79 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 80 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 5 81 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 5 82 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 83 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 84 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 4 85 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 4 86 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4 87 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 88 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 89 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 90 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3 91 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 92 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 93 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 94 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 2 95 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 96 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 97 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 98 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 99 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 100 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 123 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 91 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 70 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 65 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 49 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 47 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 40 9 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 37 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 37 11 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 35 12 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 13 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 34 14 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 15 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 16 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 17 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 18 18 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 15 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 20 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 15 21 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 14 22 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 25 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 26 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 27 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 28 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 29 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 30 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 31 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 8 32 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 33 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 34 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 35 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 36 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 6 37 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 38 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 39 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 40 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 41 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 42 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 43 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 44 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 46 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 47 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 48 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 49 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 4 50 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 51 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 53 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 54 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 2 55 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 56 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 2 57 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 58 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 59 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 60 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 61 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 62 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1 63 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1 64 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1 66 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 80:26:56 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:47 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:21 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:57:10 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:07 6 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:15:23 7 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:26:21 8 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:27:15 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:29:13 10 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:44:50 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:06:16 12 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:10:23 13 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2:21:37 14 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:31:50 15 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:40:11 16 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:58:59 17 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3:06:21 18 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:08:41 19 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 3:14:05 20 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:22:12 21 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:23:54 22 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:36:30 23 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3:37:28 24 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:45:41 25 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:48:46 26 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:50:46 27 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3:51:59 28 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:59:15 29 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:02:25 30 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4:15:05 31 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 4:23:46 32 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 4:31:16 33 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 4:34:27 34 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:35:41

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 92 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 71 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 36 4 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 36 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 24 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 22 9 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 11 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 17 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 17 13 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 14 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 15 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 16 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 17 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 13 18 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 19 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 20 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 25 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 27 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 28 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 30 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 31 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 8 32 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 33 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 34 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 35 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 36 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 37 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 38 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 39 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 40 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 41 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4 42 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 4 43 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 4 44 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 45 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 46 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 47 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 48 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 50 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 51 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 52 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 53 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 54 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 1 55 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 56 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 57 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1 58 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 59 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 60 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 1 61 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 54 pts 2 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 54 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 44 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 44 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 7 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 33 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 24 10 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 24 11 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 23 12 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 23 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 14 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 16 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 19 17 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 16 20 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 21 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 16 22 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 23 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 24 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 25 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 15 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 27 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 28 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 14 29 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 14 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 31 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 32 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 12 33 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 34 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 35 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 11 36 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 11 37 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 38 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 39 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 9 40 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 41 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 9 42 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 43 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 44 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 8 45 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 46 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 7 47 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 7 48 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 6 49 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 50 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 51 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 52 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 53 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 6 54 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 6 55 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 56 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 57 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 58 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 59 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 5 60 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 61 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 62 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 4 63 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 4 64 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 65 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 66 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 67 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 68 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3 69 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 3 70 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 71 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 3 72 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 73 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 3 74 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 75 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 76 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 77 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 78 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 79 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 80 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 81 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 82 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 83 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 1 84 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 85 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 86 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1 87 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 640 pts 2 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 502 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 481 4 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 448 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 321 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 320 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 310 8 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 300 9 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 299 10 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 254 11 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 242 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 222 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 218 14 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 208 15 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 195 16 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 192 17 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 189 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 180 19 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 175 20 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 169 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 166 22 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 157 23 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 130 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 124 25 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 100 26 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 97 27 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 93 28 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 81 29 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 81 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 65 31 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 65 32 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 53 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 51 34 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 48 35 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 36 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 37 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 30 38 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 28 39 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 25 40 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 41 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 24 42 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 23 43 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 44 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18 45 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 46 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 47 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 16 48 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 49 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 50 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 51 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 52 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 8 53 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 54 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 55 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 56 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 57 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 5 58 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 5 59 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 60 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 61 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 62 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5