Giro d'Italia stage 19: Chris Froome steals maglia rosa with 80km solo attack
Dumoulin loses time in the chase, Yates cracks on lower slopes of Colle delle Finestre
Where to start? A complete implosion from the maglia rosa would ordinarily represent more than a fair share of final-week Alpine drama, but the woes of Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) seemed a distant memory by the end of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, which will go down as one of the most sensational days in Grand Tour history.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia: Stage 19 finish line quotes
Giro d'Italia: Stage 19 highlights - Video
Chris Froome explains how he turned the Giro d'Italia upside down
Simon Yates: I was just really tired and exhausted
Giro d'Italia: Tom Dumoulin left on the ropes by Chris Froome's solo attack
Pinot: It was a day that will mark the history of the Giro d'Italia
Chris Froome (Team Sky), astoundingly, won the stage with an 80-kilometre solo raid that took him over the Colle delle Finestre, Sestrière, and to the line on the Jafferau, gaining enough time to seize the lead of the Giro with just two days to go.
With a verdict still pending in his salbutamol case, today's result may not stand the test of time in the record books, but it will live long in the memory. Few Grand Tours have been turned on their heads quite like this.
Froome was dead and buried a week ago. Even after his victory on Monte Zoncolan and his solid stage 16 time trial, he started the day fourth overall, 3:22 down on Yates and 2:54 down on Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb). He now leads the race by 40 seconds from Dumoulin, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) third at 4:17, though the numbers don't begin to cover the half of it.
The mighty Colle delle Finestre was the centrepiece of the stage, the brutal 18.5km climb jutting out imposingly at mid-point of the profile, and that was where Froome's and Yates' fortunes took opposing turns. The Mitchelton-Scott rider, who had looked utterly untouchable for so much of this Giro, found himself in difficulty just a couple of kilometres in, proving that his minor wobble at Prato Nevoso the previous day was indeed a portent of decline rather than a mere moment of weakness. He would eventually cross the finish line in Bardonecchia nearly 40 minutes down on Froome.
Froome's Sky teammates set the tempo that sent Yates out of the back, and once Kenny Elissonde shredded the bunch with one final acceleration, the four-time Tour de France champion took flight several kilometres shy of the summit, shortly after the tarmac had turned to gravel.
Dumoulin and Pinot then found themselves in a three-hour pursuit, as Froome's acceleration dropped third-placed Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), who eventually finished more than eight minutes down. The duo had Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar) for company, and even if the white jersey rivals preferred to mark each other rather than contribute to the cause, a lifeline came in the form of Pinot's teammate Sebastien Reichenbach, who offered vital support in the valleys.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Froome's lead only grew and grew as he headed down the other side of the Finestre, through the valley and over the easier side of Sestrière, then through the next valley and up the short but steep final climb of the Jafferau.
Carapaz struck out in the final few hundred metres to take second on the stage, three minutes behind Froome, while Pinot took third on the stage at 3:07, five seconds ahead of Lopez. A ragged Dumoulin, having done the lion's share of the chasing, dragged himself over the line at 3:23. He might have suspected Yates was vulnerable to losing the pink jersey, but he surely couldn't have imagined it going to anyone else but himself.
"I don't think I've ever attacked with 80k's to go like that on my own and gone all the way to the finish but the team did such a fantastic job to set that up for me," said Froome before pulling on the maglia rosa. "It was going to take something really special today to try and first of all get rid of Simon and get away from Dumoulin and Pozzovivo. To go from fourth to first, I wasn't going to do that on the last climb alone, so I had to try from far out and Colle de Finestre was the perfect place... It just felt good and I said 'it's now or never, I have to try'."
More than eight minutes behind Froome, Pozzovivo, who'd started the day one place above the Briton, rolled across the line for 11th place, having spent the day in a second chase group that swelled after Sestrière. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pello Bilbao (Astana), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), all in the top 15 overall at the start of the day, were in there, along with Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sam Oomen (Sunweb).
One rider who perhaps deserved to be there was Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data), but the young Australian crashed on the descent of Sestrière as a top 10 on his debut Grand Tour was coming into focus. Other big-name losers of the day included Rohan Dennis (BMC), who was dropped on the Finestre and lost a heap of time, and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), who abandoned after an hour to put an end to a miserable Giro.
Froome leads the race by 40 seconds over Dumoulin – the only rider within four minutes – with Pinot third (4:17) ahead of Lopez (4:57), Carapaz (5:44), Pozzovivo (8:03), Bilbao (11:08), Konrad (12:19), Bennett (12:35), and Oomen (14:18). With one mountain stage and summit finish to come on Saturday ahead of the processional final day in Rome, Froome is in the driving seat to win a third consecutive Grand Tour, his sixth in total and his first at the Giro.
"It's great - obviously there's still a really hard day tomorrow, but the legs are feeling good and I've been feeling better and better as the race has gone on," he said. "Even today up front I gave it everything but I also tried to stay within my limits and tried to stay within myself. Hopefully, we can finish this off tomorrow."
How it unfolded
The breakaway had its day at Prato Nevoso on Thursday but it quickly became clear that wouldn't be happening again on stage 19. It was a fast, furious, and chaotic start as the road pitched uphill – even before the first of the day's four climbs, the second-category Colle de Lys. Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Carlos Betancur (Movistar) were active, but many more moves came and went before a nine-man breakaway stuck, if only briefly, in the valley. In there were Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R), Rodolfo Torres (Androni Giocattoli), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Koen Bouwman and Danny Van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Darwin Atapuma and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates).
Hitting the lower slopes of the Finestre, they had less than a minute, and that quickly evaporated as the Sky train, absent so far at this Giro, appeared at the head of the peloton. Salvatore Puccio was the first in the line - with De La Cruz, Henao, Elissonde, Poels, and Froome behind - and the Italian hadn't even finished his turn when Yates started to drift towards the back of the group. The maglia rosa quickly lost contact and the writing was on the wall as Mikel Nieve visibly had to soft-pedal in order to keep his team leader in tow.
The Sky train rolled on and a huge turn from De La Cruz even dropped Henao. By this point, the bunch had thinned out considerably, but the real fault lines emerged when Elissonde made his vicious acceleration, putting Pozzovivo in immediate trouble. Ellisonde's turn was short but paved the way for Froome, who managed to find another turn of pace. In the saddle, he spun away from Dumoulin, with Pinot and Carapaz the only others able to stay in touch, along with Lopez and Reichenbach yo-yo-ing off the back. It soon became clear this was no testing of the water; Froome really was going for it from 80km out.
At first, Froome's advantage was modest, with Dumoulin steadily keeping him at 15 seconds, but another injection of pace a couple of kilometres from the top took it out to 40 seconds. Just shy of the summit, Pinot broke a spoke, and Dumoulin thought it sensible to keep him for company, with Reichenbach not far from regaining contact either.
They, along with Lopez and Carapaz, crested the climb 38 seconds in arrears. Behind them was a group of six containing Pozzovivo, O'Connor, Bennett, Bilbao, Poels, and Oomen at 2:15. Yates was 15 minutes down by the time he'd dragged his hunched shoulders and empty legs over the top.
Froome opens up his gap
Before reaching Sestrière, the third climb of the day, Froome had to descend the Colle delle Finestre and take on a short hike through the valley. And that's where his lead really started to yawn out and where it became clear the pink jersey could come into play. The Sky rider completed the descent - made treacherous by wet patches, narrow roads, and tight corners - nearly a minute quicker than the five chasers.
He took a lead of 1:40 onto the flatter roads, where it became abundantly clear Carapaz and Lopez would not be offering up a single turn. It was left to Dumoulin and Reichenbach, and to a slightly lesser extent Pinot, to drag Froome back, but the lone leader only took the gap the other way. In the third group, Pozzovivo, Bennett, and O'Connor worked while Oomen, Bilbao, and Poels, all with teammates up the road, sat in. That group slowly started to lose ground to the Dumoulin group.
The climb was preceded by an intermediate sprint, and Froome gladly took three bonus seconds, while Dumoulin took two and Pinot one. Froome hit the climb with a lead of 1:52, and while the steadier gradients should have favoured a group, with the slipstream much more of a benefit than on the Finestre, he continued to put time into the chasers.
By the top, he was 2:45 ahead and almost in the virtual maglia rosa. The Pozzovivo group was now two minutes down on the Dumoulin group.
Maglia rosa hopes dim for Dumoulin
Froome once again descended quicker than his pursuers, taking the virtual lead as he came down from Sestrière. The problem, however, would come in the form of the valley roads ahead of the final climb, some 15km of them on the false flat of the A32 highway. Again, this should have been the sort of terrain that stacked the odds in favour of a group of riders over a lone leader, but still, Froome's lead grew. Even with three out of five willing chasers, the Dumoulin group looked ragged, and Froome, not exactly looking comfortable as he doused himself with water and took sustenance from soigneurs at every opportunity, took his lead above the three-minute mark.
The third group on the road was fading fast, with riders like Alexandre Geniez, Davide Formolo, and Sergio Henao getting back into it. But it was clear Pozzoivo was slipping dramatically down the standings, with the group now almost five minutes down on Dumoulin, and eight on Froome. O'Connor had come unstuck on one of the corners on the descent and soon had to abandon.
The Jafferau climb started with 7.2km remaining and represented a real sting in the tail, with an average gradient on the verge of double figures. It looked like Froome might fade as his lead dipped from 3:30 back down to 3:15 in the space of a kilometre or so. But he rallied again, despite big accelerations from everyone in that chase group.
Reichenbach offered up one final turn, and Dumoulin found himself distanced, with 6km still to cover. He dragged his way back but Pinot immediately attacked and danced on the pedals on his own for a while. Dumoulin's steady tempo, however, brought the four riders back together, though it was soon time for Lopez and Carapaz to launch their inevitable attacks, having sat in all day. Lopez went first, tracked by Carapaz, but Pinot responded and Dumoulin dragged his way back again. Dumoulin then came to the front in what was perhaps a statement of intent, but he was soon on the back foot again as Lopez kicked and the trio went away. Again, Dumoulin steadily drew his way back up, and the quartet decided to climb together until the final few hundred metres.
All the while, Froome was entering the final kilometre with a lead that still stood at 3:10. He rounded the final bend and punched the air as he crossed the line. He was in pink, and behind him, the Giro d'Italia in smithereens.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5:12:26
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:00
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:07
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:12
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:23
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:13
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:22
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:23
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:29
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:38
|13
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:45
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:09
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:00
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:20
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:38
|19
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:55
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:41
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:32
|22
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:07
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:43
|25
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:49
|26
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:32
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:00
|31
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:27:00
|32
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:22
|33
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:52
|34
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|36
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:33:35
|40
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:33:51
|41
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:28
|42
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|46
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:05
|50
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|51
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|52
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|54
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:35:09
|55
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|57
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:35:16
|59
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:35:18
|60
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|61
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|62
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:35:24
|66
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:27
|68
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:34
|69
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:51
|70
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:09
|71
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:22
|72
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:37:34
|73
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:39
|74
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:37:44
|75
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:52
|76
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:57
|77
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:38:51
|78
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|79
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|80
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|81
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|82
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|84
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|85
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|86
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|87
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:38:57
|89
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:39:10
|90
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:39:24
|91
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:31
|93
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:39:40
|94
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:40:26
|95
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:43:45
|96
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|97
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|98
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|101
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|103
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|105
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|107
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|108
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|109
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|110
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|112
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|113
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|115
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|116
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|117
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|118
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|119
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|120
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|121
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|122
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|124
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|125
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|126
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|127
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|129
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|130
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|131
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|132
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|133
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|134
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|136
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|137
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:04
|139
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:44:07
|140
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:44:26
|141
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:44:30
|142
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:43
|143
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:45:05
|144
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:45:10
|145
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|146
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|147
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:26
|148
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|149
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:30
|150
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:45:32
|151
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:49
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|3
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|4
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|pts
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|7
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|9
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|12
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|13
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|5
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|45
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|20
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|pts
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|18
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|9
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|pts
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|11
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|5
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|7
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|8
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|9
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|10
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|12
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|81
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|6
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|7
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|8
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|9
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|15:59:36
|2
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:34
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:49
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:16:28
|5
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:29:23
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:32
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:05
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:49:38
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:03
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:53:06
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:56:47
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:54
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:03:14
|14
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|1:04:50
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:17:14
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:19:18
|17
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:21:19
|18
|Dimension Data
|1:33:43
|19
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:34:15
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:40:30
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|22
|Lotto Fix All
|1:48:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|80:21:59
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:40
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:17
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:57
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:05:44
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:03
|7
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:08
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:19
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:35
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:18
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:16
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:29
|13
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:38
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:17:40
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:26:02
|16
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:16
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:29
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:42
|19
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:40:47
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:53:55
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:57:18
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:03
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:10
|24
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|1:02:07
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:04:29
|26
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:12:20
|27
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:22
|28
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:14:04
|29
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:20:20
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:23:41
|31
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:31:18
|32
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:32:12
|33
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:34:10
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:41
|35
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:45:32
|36
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|1:47:18
|37
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:49:47
|38
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:50:12
|39
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:51:17
|40
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:51:26
|41
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:54:03
|42
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:54:52
|43
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:54:55
|44
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:55:30
|45
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:36
|46
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:59:26
|47
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:02:55
|48
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:11:13
|49
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:12:18
|50
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:12:21
|51
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:15:20
|52
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:16:32
|53
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:16:45
|54
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2:19:15
|55
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:21:44
|56
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|2:24:38
|57
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26:34
|58
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:28:31
|59
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:29:48
|60
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:30:00
|61
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:31:37
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|2:32:01
|63
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|2:33:48
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:34:22
|65
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:36:47
|66
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:40:17
|67
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:41:17
|68
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:42:02
|69
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:45:08
|70
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|2:47:53
|71
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:50:36
|72
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:50:57
|73
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:51:46
|74
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:53:24
|75
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:00:19
|76
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:03:56
|77
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|3:05:41
|78
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:09:22
|79
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:09:23
|80
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|3:11:11
|81
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|3:11:18
|82
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:13:38
|83
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:14:39
|84
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3:15:03
|85
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|3:15:08
|86
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:19:02
|87
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:25:54
|88
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|3:26:32
|89
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:27:09
|90
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:27:46
|91
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3:28:51
|92
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:30:33
|93
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|3:30:48
|94
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3:31:36
|95
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:34:53
|96
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:35:01
|97
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:39:38
|98
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:40:42
|99
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:41:08
|100
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:41:27
|101
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3:42:25
|102
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:42:27
|103
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|3:42:31
|104
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|3:43:27
|105
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3:43:48
|106
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:43:59
|107
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:44:12
|108
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:45:10
|109
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3:45:50
|110
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|3:49:00
|111
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:50:38
|112
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:51:06
|113
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:51:44
|114
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:53:43
|115
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:55:43
|116
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:56:54
|117
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3:56:56
|118
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:00:15
|119
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|4:00:44
|120
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4:00:50
|121
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4:02:07
|122
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:02:24
|123
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:04:12
|124
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:04:56
|125
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4:06:22
|126
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:06:24
|127
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:07:22
|128
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|4:10:11
|129
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:11:40
|130
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4:15:31
|131
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:15:40
|132
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:16:19
|133
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:17:01
|134
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:17:38
|135
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:18:27
|136
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4:19:43
|137
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4:20:02
|138
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|4:24:30
|139
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4:26:10
|140
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|4:28:43
|141
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:29:04
|142
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|4:36:13
|143
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|4:36:30
|144
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|4:38:46
|145
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4:39:24
|146
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4:40:38
|147
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:44:41
|148
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|4:52:38
|149
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:53:23
|150
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|4:54:45
|151
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5:07:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|290
|pts
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|232
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|119
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|113
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|110
|6
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|109
|7
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|107
|8
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|73
|10
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|64
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|53
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|49
|16
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|18
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|45
|19
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|21
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|22
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|40
|23
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|24
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|25
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|26
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|38
|27
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|37
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|33
|29
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|30
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|31
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|31
|32
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|33
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|34
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|35
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|36
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|37
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|38
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|39
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|40
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|41
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|42
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|43
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|19
|44
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|46
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|47
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|18
|48
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|49
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|50
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|51
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|15
|52
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|53
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|54
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|15
|55
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|56
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|57
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|58
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|59
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|60
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|62
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|63
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|64
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|65
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|66
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|67
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|68
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|69
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|70
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|71
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|72
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|73
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|74
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|75
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|76
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|77
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|78
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|79
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|6
|80
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|81
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|82
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|83
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|84
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|4
|85
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|86
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|87
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|88
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|89
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|90
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|91
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|92
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|93
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|94
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|95
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|96
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|97
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|98
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|99
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|100
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|123
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|91
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|70
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|65
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|49
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|9
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|37
|11
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|12
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|13
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|14
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22
|15
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|16
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|17
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|18
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|15
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|20
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|21
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|25
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|26
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|27
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|28
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|29
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|30
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|31
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|33
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|34
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|35
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|36
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|37
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|38
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|39
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|40
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|41
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|42
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|43
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|44
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|46
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|47
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|48
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|49
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|50
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|51
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|52
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|53
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|54
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|55
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|56
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|2
|57
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|58
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|59
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|60
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|61
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|62
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|63
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|64
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|66
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|80:26:56
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:21
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:57:10
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:07
|6
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:15:23
|7
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:26:21
|8
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:27:15
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:29:13
|10
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44:50
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:06:16
|12
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:10:23
|13
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21:37
|14
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:31:50
|15
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:40:11
|16
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:58:59
|17
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|3:06:21
|18
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:08:41
|19
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:14:05
|20
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:22:12
|21
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3:23:54
|22
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:36:30
|23
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3:37:28
|24
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:45:41
|25
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:48:46
|26
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:50:46
|27
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3:51:59
|28
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:59:15
|29
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:02:25
|30
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4:15:05
|31
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|4:23:46
|32
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|4:31:16
|33
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4:34:27
|34
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4:35:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|92
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|71
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|36
|4
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|36
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|9
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17
|11
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|17
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|13
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|14
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|15
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|16
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|17
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|18
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|19
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|20
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|25
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|27
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|28
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|30
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|31
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|8
|32
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|33
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|34
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|6
|35
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|36
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|37
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|38
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|39
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|40
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|41
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|42
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|43
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|44
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|45
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|46
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|47
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|48
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|50
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|51
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|52
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|53
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|54
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|1
|55
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|56
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|57
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|58
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|59
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|60
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|61
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|54
|pts
|2
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|54
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|44
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|7
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|24
|10
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|24
|11
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|12
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|23
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|14
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|16
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|19
|17
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|20
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|21
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|22
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|23
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|24
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|25
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|27
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|28
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|29
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|31
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|32
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|33
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|34
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|35
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|36
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|11
|37
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|38
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|39
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|40
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|41
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|42
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|44
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|45
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|46
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|7
|47
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|48
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|49
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|50
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|51
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|52
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|53
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|6
|54
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|55
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|56
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|57
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|58
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|59
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|60
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|62
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|63
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|64
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|65
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|66
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|67
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|68
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|69
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|70
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|71
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|72
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|73
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|3
|74
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|75
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|76
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|77
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|78
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|79
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|80
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|81
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|82
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|83
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|84
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|85
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|86
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1
|87
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|640
|pts
|2
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|502
|3
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|481
|4
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|448
|5
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|321
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|320
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|310
|8
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|300
|9
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|299
|10
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|254
|11
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|242
|12
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|222
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|218
|14
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|208
|15
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|195
|16
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|192
|17
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|189
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|180
|19
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|175
|20
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|166
|22
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|157
|23
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|24
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|124
|25
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|26
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|27
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|93
|28
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|81
|29
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|81
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|65
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|65
|32
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|53
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|34
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|35
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|36
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|37
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|38
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|39
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|40
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|41
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|24
|42
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|43
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|44
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|45
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|46
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|47
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|48
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|16
|49
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|50
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|51
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|52
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|53
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|54
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|55
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|56
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|57
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|58
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|59
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|60
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|61
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|62
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|241:43:08
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17:06
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:16
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:50
|5
|Team Sunweb
|1:06:32
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:30
|7
|Movistar Team
|1:33:30
|8
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:47:53
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:53:30
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:04:52
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|2:34:22
|12
|Dimension Data
|2:46:00
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|3:19:40
|14
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:28:29
|15
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:39:05
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:52:27
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|4:25:38
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|4:49:47
|19
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|5:34:41
|20
|Lotto Fix All
|6:07:25
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|7:02:17
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|10:43:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy