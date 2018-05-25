Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 19: Chris Froome steals maglia rosa with 80km solo attack

Dumoulin loses time in the chase, Yates cracks on lower slopes of Colle delle Finestre

Image 1 of 64

Chris Froome after winning stage 19

Chris Froome after winning stage 19
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 64

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 64

George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo)

George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 64

Sam Oomen (Sunweb)

Sam Oomen (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 64

Rohan Dennis (BMC) lost a lot of time

Rohan Dennis (BMC) lost a lot of time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 64

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 64

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 64

Kisses for Thibaut Pinot

Kisses for Thibaut Pinot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 64

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 64

Jack Haig after a hard day in the office

Jack Haig after a hard day in the office
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 64

Simon Yates finished 38:51 down

Simon Yates finished 38:51 down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 64

A dejected Mikel Nieve

A dejected Mikel Nieve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 64

Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky)

Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 64

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) getting distanced by the chase group

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) getting distanced by the chase group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 64

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 64

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 64

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) didn't have enough to take the maglia rosa

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) didn't have enough to take the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 64

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the attack

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 64

Chris Froome parlayed an 80km attack into the stage win and race lead

Chris Froome parlayed an 80km attack into the stage win and race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 64

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 64

Simon Yates soldiers on after being dropped

Simon Yates soldiers on after being dropped
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 64

Chris Froome in his first maglia rosa

Chris Froome in his first maglia rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 64

Chris Froome attacks on the Colle delle Finestre

Chris Froome attacks on the Colle delle Finestre
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacks with 80km to go during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacks with 80km to go during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 64

Miguel Lopez and Thibaut Pinot lead the chase

Miguel Lopez and Thibaut Pinot lead the chase
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 64

Tom Dumoulin was unable to bring the gap down

Tom Dumoulin was unable to bring the gap down
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 64

Kenny Elissonde launches Chris Froome's attack

Kenny Elissonde launches Chris Froome's attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 64

The start of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia in Venaria Reale

The start of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia in Venaria Reale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the attack

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the attack

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 64

Simon Yates suffers at the start of the Finestere

Simon Yates suffers at the start of the Finestere
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 64

Simon Yates tumbled out of the maglia rosa

Simon Yates tumbled out of the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 64

Simon Yates cracked on stage 19

Simon Yates cracked on stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 64

Simon Yates struggles on the Finestere

Simon Yates struggles on the Finestere
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 64

Tom Dumoulin chases

Tom Dumoulin chases
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the attack

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the attack

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 64

Tom Dumoulin at the start of stage 19

Tom Dumoulin at the start of stage 19
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 64

Elia Viviani before stage 19

Elia Viviani before stage 19
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 64

Tom Dumoulin at the start of stage 19

Tom Dumoulin at the start of stage 19
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 64

Simon Yates in his last day in the maglia rosa

Simon Yates in his last day in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 64

Simon Yates in his last day in the maglia rosa

Simon Yates in his last day in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 64

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) abandoned the Giro d'Italia on stage 19

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) abandoned the Giro d'Italia on stage 19
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 64

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) leads a breakaway

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) leads a breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 64

The start of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia in Venaria Reale

The start of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia in Venaria Reale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 64

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 64

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) in the breakaway

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 64

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 64

Mitchelton-Scott lead the peloton

Mitchelton-Scott lead the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 64

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 64

David de la Cruz (Team Sky) went in the early breakaway

David de la Cruz (Team Sky) went in the early breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 64

Jose Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin)

Jose Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 64

The start of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

The start of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Where to start? A complete implosion from the maglia rosa would ordinarily represent more than a fair share of final-week Alpine drama, but the woes of Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) seemed a distant memory by the end of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, which will go down as one of the most sensational days in Grand Tour history.

Chris Froome (Team Sky), astoundingly, won the stage with an 80-kilometre solo raid that took him over the Colle delle Finestre, Sestrière, and to the line on the Jafferau, gaining enough time to seize the lead of the Giro with just two days to go.

With a verdict still pending in his salbutamol case, today's result may not stand the test of time in the record books, but it will live long in the memory. Few Grand Tours have been turned on their heads quite like this.

Froome was dead and buried a week ago. Even after his victory on Monte Zoncolan and his solid stage 16 time trial, he started the day fourth overall, 3:22 down on Yates and 2:54 down on Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb). He now leads the race by 40 seconds from Dumoulin, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) third at 4:17, though the numbers don't begin to cover the half of it.

The mighty Colle delle Finestre was the centrepiece of the stage, the brutal 18.5km climb jutting out imposingly at mid-point of the profile, and that was where Froome's and Yates' fortunes took opposing turns. The Mitchelton-Scott rider, who had looked utterly untouchable for so much of this Giro, found himself in difficulty just a couple of kilometres in, proving that his minor wobble at Prato Nevoso the previous day was indeed a portent of decline rather than a mere moment of weakness. He would eventually cross the finish line in Bardonecchia nearly 40 minutes down on Froome.

Froome's Sky teammates set the tempo that sent Yates out of the back, and once Kenny Elissonde shredded the bunch with one final acceleration, the four-time Tour de France champion took flight several kilometres shy of the summit, shortly after the tarmac had turned to gravel.

Dumoulin and Pinot then found themselves in a three-hour pursuit, as Froome's acceleration dropped third-placed Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), who eventually finished more than eight minutes down. The duo had Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar) for company, and even if the white jersey rivals preferred to mark each other rather than contribute to the cause, a lifeline came in the form of Pinot's teammate Sebastien Reichenbach, who offered vital support in the valleys.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Froome's lead only grew and grew as he headed down the other side of the Finestre, through the valley and over the easier side of Sestrière, then through the next valley and up the short but steep final climb of the Jafferau.

Carapaz struck out in the final few hundred metres to take second on the stage, three minutes behind Froome, while Pinot took third on the stage at 3:07, five seconds ahead of Lopez. A ragged Dumoulin, having done the lion's share of the chasing, dragged himself over the line at 3:23. He might have suspected Yates was vulnerable to losing the pink jersey, but he surely couldn't have imagined it going to anyone else but himself.

"I don't think I've ever attacked with 80k's to go like that on my own and gone all the way to the finish but the team did such a fantastic job to set that up for me," said Froome before pulling on the maglia rosa. "It was going to take something really special today to try and first of all get rid of Simon and get away from Dumoulin and Pozzovivo. To go from fourth to first, I wasn't going to do that on the last climb alone, so I had to try from far out and Colle de Finestre was the perfect place... It just felt good and I said 'it's now or never, I have to try'."

More than eight minutes behind Froome, Pozzovivo, who'd started the day one place above the Briton, rolled across the line for 11th place, having spent the day in a second chase group that swelled after Sestrière. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pello Bilbao (Astana), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), all in the top 15 overall at the start of the day, were in there, along with Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sam Oomen (Sunweb).

One rider who perhaps deserved to be there was Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data), but the young Australian crashed on the descent of Sestrière as a top 10 on his debut Grand Tour was coming into focus. Other big-name losers of the day included Rohan Dennis (BMC), who was dropped on the Finestre and lost a heap of time, and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), who abandoned after an hour to put an end to a miserable Giro.

Froome leads the race by 40 seconds over Dumoulin – the only rider within four minutes – with Pinot third (4:17) ahead of Lopez (4:57), Carapaz (5:44), Pozzovivo (8:03), Bilbao (11:08), Konrad (12:19), Bennett (12:35), and Oomen (14:18). With one mountain stage and summit finish to come on Saturday ahead of the processional final day in Rome, Froome is in the driving seat to win a third consecutive Grand Tour, his sixth in total and his first at the Giro.

"It's great - obviously there's still a really hard day tomorrow, but the legs are feeling good and I've been feeling better and better as the race has gone on," he said. "Even today up front I gave it everything but I also tried to stay within my limits and tried to stay within myself. Hopefully, we can finish this off tomorrow."

How it unfolded

The breakaway had its day at Prato Nevoso on Thursday but it quickly became clear that wouldn't be happening again on stage 19. It was a fast, furious, and chaotic start as the road pitched uphill – even before the first of the day's four climbs, the second-category Colle de Lys. Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Carlos Betancur (Movistar) were active, but many more moves came and went before a nine-man breakaway stuck, if only briefly, in the valley. In there were Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R), Rodolfo Torres (Androni Giocattoli), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Koen Bouwman and Danny Van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Darwin Atapuma and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates).

Hitting the lower slopes of the Finestre, they had less than a minute, and that quickly evaporated as the Sky train, absent so far at this Giro, appeared at the head of the peloton. Salvatore Puccio was the first in the line - with De La Cruz, Henao, Elissonde, Poels, and Froome behind - and the Italian hadn't even finished his turn when Yates started to drift towards the back of the group. The maglia rosa quickly lost contact and the writing was on the wall as Mikel Nieve visibly had to soft-pedal in order to keep his team leader in tow.

The Sky train rolled on and a huge turn from De La Cruz even dropped Henao. By this point, the bunch had thinned out considerably, but the real fault lines emerged when Elissonde made his vicious acceleration, putting Pozzovivo in immediate trouble. Ellisonde's turn was short but paved the way for Froome, who managed to find another turn of pace. In the saddle, he spun away from Dumoulin, with Pinot and Carapaz the only others able to stay in touch, along with Lopez and Reichenbach yo-yo-ing off the back. It soon became clear this was no testing of the water; Froome really was going for it from 80km out.

At first, Froome's advantage was modest, with Dumoulin steadily keeping him at 15 seconds, but another injection of pace a couple of kilometres from the top took it out to 40 seconds. Just shy of the summit, Pinot broke a spoke, and Dumoulin thought it sensible to keep him for company, with Reichenbach not far from regaining contact either.

They, along with Lopez and Carapaz, crested the climb 38 seconds in arrears. Behind them was a group of six containing Pozzovivo, O'Connor, Bennett, Bilbao, Poels, and Oomen at 2:15. Yates was 15 minutes down by the time he'd dragged his hunched shoulders and empty legs over the top.

Froome opens up his gap

Before reaching Sestrière, the third climb of the day, Froome had to descend the Colle delle Finestre and take on a short hike through the valley. And that's where his lead really started to yawn out and where it became clear the pink jersey could come into play. The Sky rider completed the descent - made treacherous by wet patches, narrow roads, and tight corners - nearly a minute quicker than the five chasers.

He took a lead of 1:40 onto the flatter roads, where it became abundantly clear Carapaz and Lopez would not be offering up a single turn. It was left to Dumoulin and Reichenbach, and to a slightly lesser extent Pinot, to drag Froome back, but the lone leader only took the gap the other way. In the third group, Pozzovivo, Bennett, and O'Connor worked while Oomen, Bilbao, and Poels, all with teammates up the road, sat in. That group slowly started to lose ground to the Dumoulin group.

The climb was preceded by an intermediate sprint, and Froome gladly took three bonus seconds, while Dumoulin took two and Pinot one. Froome hit the climb with a lead of 1:52, and while the steadier gradients should have favoured a group, with the slipstream much more of a benefit than on the Finestre, he continued to put time into the chasers.

By the top, he was 2:45 ahead and almost in the virtual maglia rosa. The Pozzovivo group was now two minutes down on the Dumoulin group.

Maglia rosa hopes dim for Dumoulin

Froome once again descended quicker than his pursuers, taking the virtual lead as he came down from Sestrière. The problem, however, would come in the form of the valley roads ahead of the final climb, some 15km of them on the false flat of the A32 highway. Again, this should have been the sort of terrain that stacked the odds in favour of a group of riders over a lone leader, but still, Froome's lead grew. Even with three out of five willing chasers, the Dumoulin group looked ragged, and Froome, not exactly looking comfortable as he doused himself with water and took sustenance from soigneurs at every opportunity, took his lead above the three-minute mark.

The third group on the road was fading fast, with riders like Alexandre Geniez, Davide Formolo, and Sergio Henao getting back into it. But it was clear Pozzoivo was slipping dramatically down the standings, with the group now almost five minutes down on Dumoulin, and eight on Froome. O'Connor had come unstuck on one of the corners on the descent and soon had to abandon.

The Jafferau climb started with 7.2km remaining and represented a real sting in the tail, with an average gradient on the verge of double figures. It looked like Froome might fade as his lead dipped from 3:30 back down to 3:15 in the space of a kilometre or so. But he rallied again, despite big accelerations from everyone in that chase group.

Reichenbach offered up one final turn, and Dumoulin found himself distanced, with 6km still to cover. He dragged his way back but Pinot immediately attacked and danced on the pedals on his own for a while. Dumoulin's steady tempo, however, brought the four riders back together, though it was soon time for Lopez and Carapaz to launch their inevitable attacks, having sat in all day. Lopez went first, tracked by Carapaz, but Pinot responded and Dumoulin dragged his way back again. Dumoulin then came to the front in what was perhaps a statement of intent, but he was soon on the back foot again as Lopez kicked and the trio went away. Again, Dumoulin steadily drew his way back up, and the quartet decided to climb together until the final few hundred metres.

All the while, Froome was entering the final kilometre with a lead that still stood at 3:10. He rounded the final bend and punched the air as he crossed the line. He was in pink, and behind him, the Giro d'Italia in smithereens.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky5:12:26
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:00
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:07
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:12
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:23
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:06:13
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:22
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:23
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:29
12George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:38
13Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:45
14Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:09
15Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
16Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:00
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:14:20
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:38
19José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:55
20Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:41
21Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:19:32
22Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:07
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:43
25Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:49
26Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
27Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
28François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:25:32
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:00
31Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:27:00
32Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:22
33Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:52
34Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
36Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
39Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:33:35
40Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:33:51
41Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:34:28
42Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
43Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
44Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
45Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
48Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
49Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:05
50Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
51Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
52Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
54Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:35:09
55Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
56Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
57Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
58David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:35:16
59Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:35:18
60Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
61Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
62Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
63Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
64Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:35:24
66Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
67Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:35:27
68Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:35:34
69Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:35:51
70Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:09
71Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:22
72Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:37:34
73Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:37:39
74Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:37:44
75Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:37:52
76Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:37:57
77Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:38:51
78Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
79Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
80Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
81Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
82Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
83Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
84Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
85Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
86Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
87Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
88Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:38:57
89Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:39:10
90Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:39:24
91Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
92Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:31
93Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:39:40
94Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:40:26
95Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:43:45
96Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
97Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
98Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
99Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
100Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
101Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
102Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
105Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
106Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
107Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
108Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
109Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
110Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
111Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
112Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
113Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
114Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
115Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
116Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
117Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
118Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
119Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
120Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
121Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
122Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
123Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
124Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
125Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
126Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
127Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
129Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
130Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
131Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
132Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
133Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
134Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
136Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
137Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
138Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:04
139Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:44:07
140Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:44:26
141Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:44:30
142Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:44:43
143Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:45:05
144Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:45:10
145Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
146Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
147Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:45:26
148Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
149Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:45:30
150Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:45:32
151Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:45:49
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFMikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFBen O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
DNFFabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Sant'Antonino di Susa, 74km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy6
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
4Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 2 - Pragelato, 127km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team1

Finish - Bardonecchia, 185km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky23pts
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team12
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb10
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors8
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team7
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ5
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
9Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy4
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
13Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Mountain 1 - Colle del Lys, 48km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky6
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
5José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 2 - Colle delle Finestre, 110km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky45pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb30
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team20
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team14
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ6
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb2
9George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 3 - Sestriere, 138km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky7pts
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 4 - Bardonecchia, 185km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky35pts
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team18
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team9
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky21pts
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team11
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb9
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team5
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors5
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4
8Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy4
9Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
10Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
12Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1
14Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Breakaway
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky81pts
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates13
4Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
6Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
7Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy12
8Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
9Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky15:59:36
2Groupama-FDJ0:06:34
3Astana Pro Team0:08:49
4Team Sunweb0:16:28
5LottoNl-Jumbo0:29:23
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:32
7AG2R La Mondiale0:37:05
8Movistar Team0:49:38
9UAE Team Emirates0:52:03
10BMC Racing Team0:53:06
11Bahrain-Merida0:56:47
12Trek-Segafredo1:02:54
13Katusha-Alpecin1:03:14
14Israel-Cycling Academy1:04:50
15Quick-Step Floors1:17:14
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:19:18
17Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:21:19
18Dimension Data1:33:43
19Mitchelton-Scott1:34:15
20Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:40:30
21Bardiani CSF
22Lotto Fix All1:48:57

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky80:21:59
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:40
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:17
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:04:57
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:05:44
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:03
7Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:11:08
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:19
9George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:35
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:18
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:16
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:29
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:16:38
14Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:17:40
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:26:02
16José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:16
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:35:29
18Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:42
19Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:40:47
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:53:55
21Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:57:18
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:03
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:01:10
24Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1:02:07
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1:04:29
26Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:12:20
27Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:12:22
28Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:14:04
29Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:20:20
30Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:23:41
31Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:31:18
32Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:32:12
33Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:34:10
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:37:41
35Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1:45:32
36Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team1:47:18
37Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:49:47
38Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:50:12
39Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:51:17
40Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo1:51:26
41Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:54:03
42Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin1:54:52
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:54:55
44Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data1:55:30
45François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:55:36
46Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team1:59:26
47Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:02:55
48Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:11:13
49Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:12:18
50Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott2:12:21
51Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:15:20
52Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:16:32
53Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:16:45
54Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2:19:15
55Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy2:21:44
56Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky2:24:38
57Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2:26:34
58Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates2:28:31
59Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:29:48
60Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:30:00
61Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:31:37
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All2:32:01
63David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky2:33:48
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:34:22
65Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:36:47
66Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:40:17
67Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:41:17
68Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott2:42:02
69Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:45:08
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All2:47:53
71Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:50:36
72Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:50:57
73Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:51:46
74Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:53:24
75Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:00:19
76Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:03:56
77Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ3:05:41
78Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:09:22
79Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott3:09:23
80Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors3:11:11
81Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3:11:18
82Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:13:38
83Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3:14:39
84Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3:15:03
85Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3:15:08
86Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data3:19:02
87Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:25:54
88Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team3:26:32
89Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3:27:09
90Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team3:27:46
91Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo3:28:51
92Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data3:30:33
93Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team3:30:48
94Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3:31:36
95Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:34:53
96Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:35:01
97Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:39:38
98Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3:40:42
99Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:41:08
100Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:41:27
101Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3:42:25
102Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:42:27
103Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All3:42:31
104Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors3:43:27
105Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3:43:48
106Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:43:59
107Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3:44:12
108Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:45:10
109Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:45:50
110Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy3:49:00
111Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb3:50:38
112Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe3:51:06
113Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:51:44
114Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:53:43
115Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:55:43
116Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:56:54
117Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3:56:56
118Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin4:00:15
119Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy4:00:44
120Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4:00:50
121Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4:02:07
122Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin4:02:24
123Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:04:12
124Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo4:04:56
125Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4:06:22
126Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:06:24
127Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:07:22
128Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy4:10:11
129Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4:11:40
130Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb4:15:31
131Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:15:40
132Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott4:16:19
133Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:17:01
134Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:17:38
135Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:18:27
136Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4:19:43
137Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4:20:02
138Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All4:24:30
139Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4:26:10
140Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo4:28:43
141Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:29:04
142Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy4:36:13
143Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All4:36:30
144Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia4:38:46
145Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb4:39:24
146Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo4:40:38
147Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:44:41
148Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia4:52:38
149Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott4:53:23
150Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia4:54:45
151Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5:07:59

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors290pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe232
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec119
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott113
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale110
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec109
7Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo107
8Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida93
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb73
10Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia64
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ63
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo59
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy57
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team53
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team49
16Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin49
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe48
18Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky45
19Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec45
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida45
21Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida42
22Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia40
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin40
24Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec39
25Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
26Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All38
27Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data37
28Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team33
29Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates32
30José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin32
31Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team31
32Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott30
33Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF30
34Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors29
35Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team29
36Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors28
37Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo28
38Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team27
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy24
40Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
41Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo21
42Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
43Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky19
44Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
46Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale18
47Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All18
48Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin18
49Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors17
50Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
51Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia15
52Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe15
53Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
54Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia15
55Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
56Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13
57Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy12
58Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
59Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
60Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team11
61George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo11
62Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin11
63Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo11
64Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin11
65Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors11
66Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo11
67Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ10
68Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
69Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy9
70Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
71Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo9
72Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin9
73Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors9
74Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin8
75Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
76Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors8
77Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
78Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
79Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
80Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott5
81Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo5
82Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
83Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4
84Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb4
85Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy4
86Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data4
87Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
88Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
89Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
90Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3
91Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
92Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
93Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
94David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky2
95Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
96Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
97Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
98Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
99Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
100Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky123pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott91
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ70
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team65
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF52
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb49
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott47
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida40
9Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale37
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team37
11Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors35
12Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
13Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates34
14Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team22
15Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
16Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
17Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy18
18Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data15
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15
20Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ15
21Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale14
22George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo12
23Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
25Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
26Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
27Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
28Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
29Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
30Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky8
31Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo8
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
33Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
34Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7
35Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
36Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo6
37Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
38Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
39Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy6
40Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
41Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
42Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
44Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
46Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo4
47Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
48Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
49Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors4
50Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
51Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
53Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
54Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team2
55José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2
56Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky2
57Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
58Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
59Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
60Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
61Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
62Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data1
63Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1
64Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
65Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1
66Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team80:26:56
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:47
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:21
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:57:10
5Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:09:07
6Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:15:23
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:26:21
8Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:27:15
9Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:29:13
10Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:44:50
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:06:16
12Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:10:23
13Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2:21:37
14Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:31:50
15Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:40:11
16Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:58:59
17Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3:06:21
18Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:08:41
19Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data3:14:05
20Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3:22:12
21Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo3:23:54
22Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:36:30
23Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3:37:28
24Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb3:45:41
25Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:48:46
26Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:50:46
27Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3:51:59
28Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:59:15
29Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:02:25
30Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4:15:05
31Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo4:23:46
32Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy4:31:16
33Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb4:34:27
34Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo4:35:41

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec92pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec71
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia36
4Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia36
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin34
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy24
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors22
9Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team18
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec17
11Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia17
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors17
13Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
14Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15
15Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
16Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
17Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo13
18Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia12
19Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
20Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
22Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky10
23Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
25Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo10
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
27Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
28Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
30Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
31Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All8
32Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
33Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6
34Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
35Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates6
36Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
37Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy6
38Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
39Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
40Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
41Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4
42Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy4
43Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors4
44Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
45Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
46Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
47Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
48Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
50Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
51Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
52Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
53Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
54Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team1
55Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1
56Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
57Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1
58Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
59Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
60Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy1
61Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott54pts
2Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec54
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors44
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec44
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ35
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe34
7Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky33
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb30
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team24
10Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia24
11Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin23
12Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia23
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale22
14Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida20
16Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec19
17Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec18
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida16
20Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo16
21Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott16
22Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
23Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo16
24Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
25Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team15
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15
27Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
28Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors14
29Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy14
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14
31Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13
32Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors12
33Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
34Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia12
35Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo11
36Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia11
37Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo10
38Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
39Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale9
40Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9
41Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin9
42Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
43Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
44Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy8
45Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
46Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky7
47José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin7
48Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ6
49Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
50Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
51Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
52Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
53Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All6
54Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors6
55Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
56Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
57Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
58Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
59Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy5
60Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
61George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
62Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy4
63Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data4
64Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
65Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
66Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
67Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
68Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3
69Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data3
70Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3
71Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin3
72Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
73Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All3
74Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
75Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
76Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
77Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
78Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
79Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1
80Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
81Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
82Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
83Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott1
84Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
85Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
86Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1
87Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec640pts
2Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF502
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia481
4Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia448
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy321
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec320
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale310
8Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo300
9Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin299
10Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo254
11Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec242
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team222
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida218
14Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team208
15Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo195
16Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team192
17Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec189
18Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates180
19Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates175
20Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale169
21Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates166
22Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec157
23Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo130
24Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec124
25Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo100
26Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale97
27Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia93
28Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky81
29Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All81
30Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky65
31Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy65
32Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy53
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida51
34Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors48
35Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF33
36Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec30
37Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team30
38Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo28
39Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin25
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
41Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky24
42Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo23
43Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates21
44Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott18
45Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
46Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo16
47Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin16
48Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia16
49Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
50Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
51Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9
52Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team8
53Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
54Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
55Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb6
56Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
57Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott5
58Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data5
59Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
60Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
61Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
62Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky241:43:08
2Astana Pro Team0:17:06
3Groupama-FDJ0:39:16
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:50
5Team Sunweb1:06:32
6AG2R La Mondiale1:19:30
7Movistar Team1:33:30
8LottoNl-Jumbo1:47:53
9Mitchelton-Scott1:53:30
10UAE Team Emirates2:04:52
11Bahrain-Merida2:34:22
12Dimension Data2:46:00
13BMC Racing Team3:19:40
14Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3:28:29
15EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:39:05
16Katusha-Alpecin3:52:27
17Quick-Step Floors4:25:38
18Trek-Segafredo4:49:47
19Israel-Cycling Academy5:34:41
20Lotto Fix All6:07:25
21Bardiani CSF7:02:17
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10:43:15

 

