What is the Cima Coppi? The story of the Giro d'Italia's highest climb

By Ian Cleverly
published

History, facts and figures behind the tallest summit of the Giro

Stelvio
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The famed mountains and passes of the Giro d'Italia are the stuff of legends throughout over 100 editions of the race.

Climbs such as the Gavia, Pordoi, Tre Cime di Laverado, Blockhaus, Finistre and – since the 1980s – the brutally steep Zoncolan, have provided the battlegrounds and backdrops to numerous memorable moments for over a century of racing for the Maglia Rosa.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
YearStageClimbElevationFirst cyclist to summitNotes
196520Stelvio Pass1,958m*Graziano BattistiniShortened due to snow
196620Passo Pordoi2,239mFranco BitossiRow 1 - Cell 5
196719Tre Cime di Lavaredo2,320mFelice GimondiRow 2 - Cell 5
196812Tre Cime di Lavaredo2,320mEddy MerckxRow 3 - Cell 5
196921Passo Sella2,337mClaudio MichelottoRow 4 - Cell 5
197020Passo Pordoi2,239mLuciano ArmaniRow 5 - Cell 5
197117Grossglockner2,505mPierfranco VianelliRow 6 - Cell 5
197217Stelvio Pass2,757mJosé Manuel FuenteRow 7 - Cell 5
197319Passo Giau2,246mJosé Manuel FuenteRow 8 - Cell 5
197420Tre Cime di Lavaredo2,400mJosé Manuel FuenteRow 9 - Cell 5
197521Stelvio Pass2,757mFrancisco GaldósRow 10 - Cell 5
197619Passo Sella2,214mAndrés GandariasRow 11 - Cell 5
197718Valparola Pass2,200mFaustino Fernández OviesRow 12 - Cell 5
197815Passo Valles2,033mGianbattista BaronchelliRow 13 - Cell 5
197917Passo Pordoi2,239mLeonardo NataleRow 14 - Cell 5
198020Stelvio Pass2,757mJean-René BernaudeauRow 15 - Cell 5
198120Tre Cime di Lavaredo2,400mBeat BreuRow 16 - Cell 5
198221Col d'Izoard2,361mLucien Van ImpeRow 17 - Cell 5
198320Passo Pordoi2,239mMarino LejarretaRow 18 - Cell 5
198420Passo Pordoi2,239mLaurent FignonRow 19 - Cell 5
198519Passo del Sempione2,010mReynel MontoyaRow 20 - Cell 5
198621Passo Pordoi2,239mPedro Muñoz Machín RodríguezRow 21 - Cell 5
198716Passo Pordoi2,239mJean-Claude BagotRow 22 - Cell 5
198820Stelvio Pass2,758m-Climb cancelled due to snow
198916Passo di Gavia2,621m-Stage cancelled due to snow
199016Passo Pordoi2,239mMaurizio VandelliClimbed twice
Row 26 - Cell 0 Row 26 - Cell 1 Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 3 Charly MottetRow 26 - Cell 5
199117Passo Pordoi2,239mFranco VonaClimbed twice
Row 28 - Cell 0 Row 28 - Cell 1 Row 28 - Cell 2 Row 28 - Cell 3 Franco ChioccioliRow 28 - Cell 5
199214Passo Pordoi2,239mClaudio ChiappucciRow 29 - Cell 5
199314Passo Pordoi2,239mMiguel InduráinRow 30 - Cell 5
199415Stelvio Pass2,758mFranco VonaRow 31 - Cell 5
199519Colle dell'Agnello2,744mRow 32 - Cell 4 Climb cancelled due to avalanche
199621Passo di Gavia2,621mHernán BuenahoraRow 33 - Cell 5
199719Passo Pordoi2,239mJosé Jaime GonzálezRow 34 - Cell 5
199817Passo Sella2,214mMarco PantaniRow 35 - Cell 5
199921Passo di Gavia2,621mJosé Jaime GonzálezRow 36 - Cell 5
200019Colle dell'Agnello2,748mJosé Jaime GonzálezRow 37 - Cell 5
200118Colle Fauniera2,511mRow 38 - Cell 4 Climb cancelled due to rider protests
200216Passo Pordoi2,239mJulio Alberto Pérez CuapioRow 39 - Cell 5
200318Colle d'Esischie2,366mFredy GonzálezRow 40 - Cell 5
200418Passo di Gavia2,621mVladimir MiholjevićRow 41 - Cell 5
200514Stelvio Pass2,758mJosé RujanoRow 42 - Cell 5
200620Passo di Gavia2,621mJuan Manuel GárateRow 43 - Cell 5
200712Colle dell'Agnello2,748mYoann Le BoulangerRow 44 - Cell 5
200820Passo di Gavia2,621mJulio Alberto Pérez CuapioRow 45 - Cell 5
200910Sestriere*2,039mStefano GarzelliStage shortened due to snow, Col d'Izoard removed
201020Passo di Gavia2,621mJohann TschoppRow 47 - Cell 5
201115Passo Giau2,236mStefano GarzelliRow 48 - Cell 5
201220Stelvio Pass2,758mThomas De GendtRow 49 - Cell 5
201320Tre Cime di Lavaredo*2,320mVincenzo NibaliStelvio removed due to snow
201416Stelvio Pass2,758mDario CataldoRow 51 - Cell 5
201520Colle delle Finestre2,178mMikel LandaRow 52 - Cell 5
201619Colle dell'Agnello2,748mMichele ScarponiRow 53 - Cell 5
201716Stelvio Pass2,758mMikel LandaRow 54 - Cell 5
201819Colle delle Finestre2,178mChris FroomeRow 55 - Cell 5
201920Passo Manghen*2,047mFausto MasnadaGavia removed due to weather on stage 16
202018Stelvio Pass2,758mRohan DennisRow 57 - Cell 5
202116Passo Giau*2,236mEgan BernalPordoi removed due to snow
202220Passo Pordoi2,239mAlessandro CoviRow 59 - Cell 5
202319Tre Cime di Lavaredo*2,304mSantiago BuitragoGrand St Bernard Pass removed from stage 13 due to weather
202416Stelvio Pass2,758mRow 61 - Cell 4 Row 61 - Cell 5

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1