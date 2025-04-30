Final mountain stage of Giro d'Italia reportedly at risk because of heavy snowfalls in Alps

By published

Recent 30-40cm snowfalls in area mean Colle delle Finestre may not be passable

2018 Giro d&#039;Italia: Chris Froome rides towards the lead on the Colle delle Finestre
2018 Giro d'Italia: Chris Froome rides towards the lead on the Colle delle Finestre (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is still just over a month to go before the Giro d'Italia reaches the most notable climb of the entire race, but a weather report in Italy suggests that it may be touch and go if the Giro can actually cross the key Colle delle Finestre pass because of recent heavy snowfalls.

The Finestre is considered the toughest single pass of the entire 2025 Giro and is due to be crossed on stage 20 on May 31 as part of a 203km ultra-mountainous trek through the Alps from Verres to Sestrière with 4,700 metres of vertical climbing.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.