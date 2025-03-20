Shirin van Anrooij to make surprise return at Milan-San Remo after iliac artery endofibrosis surgery

By published

'It’s incredible to be part of this special moment for the modern women’s peloton and, honestly, last year I could not have imagined being here'

BLEGNY BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 18 Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek prior to the 3rd St Feuillien Grand Prix de Wallonie 2024 a 13936km one day race from Blegny to Namur UCIWWT on September 18 2024 in Blegny Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) before lining up in her last road race at Grand Prix de Wallonie in September of last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shirin van Anrooij had been expected to return to racing in May following iliac artery endofibrosis surgery late last year, but her Lidl-Trek team has announced that given her recovery progress that start date has been shifted and the 23-year-old will now return to racing at Milan-San Remo Women

The Dutch rider pulled the pin on her 2024 season early to get to the bottom of what was causing pain and power loss in her left leg, with her last road race of the season being the Grand Prix de Wallonie in September before undergoing surgery on October 31. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

