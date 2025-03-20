Shirin van Anrooij to make surprise return at Milan-San Remo after iliac artery endofibrosis surgery

Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) before lining up in her last road race at Grand Prix de Wallonie in September of last year

Shirin van Anrooij had been expected to return to racing in May following iliac artery endofibrosis surgery late last year, but her Lidl-Trek team has announced that given her recovery progress that start date has been shifted and the 23-year-old will now return to racing at Milan-San Remo Women.

The Dutch rider pulled the pin on her 2024 season early to get to the bottom of what was causing pain and power loss in her left leg, with her last road race of the season being the Grand Prix de Wallonie in September before undergoing surgery on October 31.

The expectation was that the multi-discipline rider would not return to racing for six months, so a start on Saturday is significantly earlier than anticipated.



“I am sure everyone will be as surprised as I was to find out that I will be racing Sanremo Women on Saturday but, I don’t think anyone will be (or can be) as excited about as I am about it," said Van Anrooij in a team statement.

"It’s earlier than we expected but my recovery has been going super well so this doesn’t feel rushed, it feels like a natural next step that was taken together with my coach and the performance staff of Lidl-Trek."

The 156km race from Genoa to San Remo marks the return of the Monument to the women's calendar after a two-decade absence, and it is usually a race that would suit the 2023 Trofeo Alfredo Binda winner.

"When I got the call-up, at first, I really didn’t know what to think," said Van Anrooij. "Nervous? Happy? Excited? Scared? There were so many thoughts and feelings going through my brain but, honestly, I have had a big smile on my face ever since.

"I just cannot wait to be back racing, to pin a number on a jersey and line up alongside my teammates and there is something even more special about it being here, at Sanremo Women. It’s incredible to be part of this special moment for the modern women’s peloton and, honestly, last year I could not have imagined being here."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anrooij will be lining up in a Lidl-Trek squad that includes Elisa Balsamo, who made sure she would be among the top favourites at Milan-San Remo Women by once again winning at Trofeo Alfredo Binda earlier this month. That means Anrooij will not only be returning to the fray at a tough event, but one where the team will be working hard to capitalise on their strong hand.



“It was a really hard time after my diagnosis and the surgery but, I have really been reminded of how much I love cycling and I know, even though it’s going to be hard, I will enjoy every moment of the race on Saturday," said Van Anrooij.

"We’ve done a recon of both Cipressa and Poggio and it was great to finally ride up these iconic climbs.

"I know there is no pressure from Lidl-Trek for results this weekend, I just want to play my part and help the team as best I can."

It is not yet clear if this means Van Anrooij will also line up in the upcoming Belgian Classics, or continue to work towards May and a block of Spanish stage racing.