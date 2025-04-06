Was the Tour of Flanders Tadej Pogačar's toughest Monument win yet? Teammates' crashes and unshakeable competitors put world champion to the test

By published

Slovenian had to attack over and over to finally get rid of his rivals with 'only' 18km to go

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates on the podium after winning the men&#039;s race of the &#039;Ronde van Vlaanderen/ Tour des Flandres/ Tour of Flanders&#039; one day cycling race, 268,9km from Brugge to Oudenaarde, Sunday 06 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) celebrates his Tour of Flanders victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Tadej Pogačar seemed to win one-day races at will. At Strade Bianche, he said he'd attack 82km from the finish, and he did, and he won. At the World Championships, he was away alone for 100km. At Il Lombardia, it was a comparatively modest 48km, but a dominant solo win all the same. Nothing seemed to stand in his way.

This year, however, that ability to just ride away hasn't seemed to come quite so easily to the Slovenian. At Strade Bianche, he of course won, but he did it bruised and bloodied, after crashing uncharacteristically. Milan-San Remo saw him try, try and fail to shake Mathieu van der Poel, and ultimately cede victory to the Dutchman.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
PALMA DE MALLORCA SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 Colby Simmons of The United States and Team EF Education EasyPost competes during the 34th Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2025 22nd Trofeo Playa de Palma Palma a 1499km one day race from Palma to Palma on February 02 2025 in Palma de Mallorca Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

'I thought I was feeling pretty good, but then it turns out they hadn't started going hard yet' – Colby Simmons on his longest-ever ride at the Tour of Flanders
OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06 : pictured during the 109th edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen, an UCI World Tour cycling race for Men Elite with start in Bruges and finish in Oudenaarde after 268,9 km on April 6, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium, 06/04/2025 ( Motor drive Guy De Vuyst - Photo by Jan De Meuleneir / Photonews

'I was already on the limit from quite far' – Mathieu van der Poel content with Tour of Flanders podium finish
Prototype wheels

Prototype wheels, unreleased tyres, and gravel tech for the road - Men's Tour of Flanders Tech Gallery
See more latest
Most Popular
PALMA DE MALLORCA SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 Colby Simmons of The United States and Team EF Education EasyPost competes during the 34th Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2025 22nd Trofeo Playa de Palma Palma a 1499km one day race from Palma to Palma on February 02 2025 in Palma de Mallorca Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'I thought I was feeling pretty good, but then it turns out they hadn't started going hard yet' – Colby Simmons on his longest-ever ride at the Tour of Flanders
OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06 : pictured during the 109th edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen, an UCI World Tour cycling race for Men Elite with start in Bruges and finish in Oudenaarde after 268,9 km on April 6, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium, 06/04/2025 ( Motor drive Guy De Vuyst - Photo by Jan De Meuleneir / Photonews
'I was already on the limit from quite far' – Mathieu van der Poel content with Tour of Flanders podium finish
Alpecin-Deceuninck&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel reacts prior to the start of the men&#039;s race of the Tour of Flanders one day cycling race, 268,9 km from Brugge to Oudenaarde, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Mathieu van der Poel, Tim Wellens and John Degenkolb crash in men's Tour of Flanders
Mathieu van der Poel at the start of the 2025 Tour of Flanders in Bruges
Van der Poel, Pogačar, Van Aert – start line quotes from the Tour of Flanders
TURIN ITALY MARCH 19 LR Simone Gualdi of Italy Alexy Faure Prost of France Kobe Goossens of Belgium and Maxence Place of Belgium and Team Intermarche Wanty compete during the 106th Milano Torino 2025 a 174km one day race from Rho to Torino Superga 670m on March 19 2025 in Turin Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Intermarché-Wanty is final WorldTour team to claim a 2025 victory
Dutch Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck competes in the Oude Kwaremont during the men&#039;s race of the &#039;Ronde van Vlaanderen&#039; (Tour des Flandres) one day cycling race, 270,8 km from Antwerp to Oudenaarde, on March 31, 2024. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Tour of Flanders organiser urges fans to show respect after spitting incident and past misconduct
Magnus White racing the Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville in 2022
Guilty verdict of vehicular homicide handed to motorist who struck and killed junior US cyclist Magnus White in 2023
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leading the peloton at the 2025 Gent-Wevelgem
'Not much you can do without one of these superstars' – Why Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's new cobbled Classics squad isn't fully firing yet
NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
'The next step is to win' – Puck Pieterse 'stronger than last year' as Fenix-Deceuninck prepare to attack the Tour of Flanders
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal QuickStep competes passing through the Kemmelberg Belvedre cobblestones sector during the 87th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2025 Mens Elite a 2503km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem UCIWT on March 30 2025 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Soudal-QuickStep extend top talent Paul Magnier's contract through 2027