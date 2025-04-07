MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Self-inflating tyres, rare brands, and custom paint - Women's Tour of Flanders Tech Gallery

By published

All the tech from the pits at the race start in Oudenaarde

flanders tech
(Image credit: Will Jones)

On an unseasonably warm day in Belgium, the Tour of Flanders served up some fantastic racing. Both the men's and women's races were competitive right to the death, though ultimately both were won by the favourites. 

The women's race starts and finishes in Oudenaarde, so after getting all the tech from the men's race, we hopped in the car and hightailed it down the motorway to make sure we could bring you an equally bumper crop of tech from the pits of the women's race. 

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

More about tech
Vekta dashboard

New AI coaching app wants to work with coaches, not replace them
Ferrand-Prévot during the Tour of Flanders, with the larger Gravaa hub visible on her front wheel

How Pauline Ferrand-Prévot utilised an adjustable tyre pressure system to help claim second place at Tour of Flanders

2024 Itzulia Basque Country - a general shot

A new road? A year on from 2024 mass crash, the latest edition of Itzulia Basque Country gets underway

See more latest
Most Popular
Tadej Pogacar&#039;s flanders bike
Gallery: Tadej Pogačar's Tour of Flanders winning Colnago V4Rs
Prototype wheels
Prototype wheels, unreleased tyres, and gravel tech for the road - Men's Tour of Flanders Tech Gallery
Orbea lotto custom bikes
Every Lotto rider is getting a custom paint job for Tour of Flanders, and here are five of them
En route to victory, Pogačar during his last appearance at the Tour of Flanders in 2023
How Tadej Pogačar racing the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix changes everything
A custom painted Orbea Orca aero bike
Respect and commitment - Orbea produces custom-painted MyO bikes to celebrate Team Lotto’s 40th anniversary
Elisa Longo Borghini ahead of Gent-Wevelgem
A changed rider, the same determination, and no more camping chairs – Elisa Longo Borghini 10 years on from her first Tour of Flanders victory
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 21 Sander De Pestel of Belgium and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale competes in the feeding area during the 2nd Classic Var 2025 a 1549km one day race from Le Luc to Fayence on February 21 2025 in Fayence France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Why nutrition is the new frontier in the performance of pro cyclists
NICE FRANCE MARCH 16 Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma Lease A Bike Yellow leader jersey competes during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 8 a 119km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT on March 16 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Pedal performance: How Matteo Jorgenson re-learnt the art of pedalling
Svein Tuft&#039;s new book We Will Never Be Here Again: Adventures in cycling from the wilderness to the Tour de France
'Shocking, scarring, and a portal into hell' - Svein Tuft recalls the brutality of the Classics in new book
Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot and Matteo Jorgenson of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost racing for the win at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Eyewitness – Tactical blunder turns Wout van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike's 'perfect' day at the Classics into a nightmare