Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2025 route

Image 1 of 2 2025 route map for Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio (Image credit: Cycling Sport Promotion) Race profile for 2025 Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio (Image credit: Cycling Sport Promotion)

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio returns for a 26th edition in 2025, a new start in Luino leading to the traditional finish in Cittiglio for 152km. From the shores of Lake Maggiore near the border of Switzerland, riders will open with a 15km circuit that leads inland from a second pass through Germignaga, marking the long day of relentless climbing.

Heading to the south, the route climbs for 15km to the highest section of the race and opening QOM points at Masciago Primo just before passing through Brizio. Then 18km later the peloton storms through Cittiglio for the first time. With 46.4km covered, six laps remain before a final pass in the traditional finish town of Cittiglio marks the finish.

Each circuit is 18.4km, with the climbs to Casalzuigno and Orino returning. There are QOM points across the 3km climb of Orino for all six passes. Intermediate sprint points are on offer in Cuveglio on the opening circuit.