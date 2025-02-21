Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2025 route
A new start in Luino leads to Cittiglio for six finish circuits and 152km at Women's WorldTour race
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio returns for a 26th edition in 2025, a new start in Luino leading to the traditional finish in Cittiglio for 152km. From the shores of Lake Maggiore near the border of Switzerland, riders will open with a 15km circuit that leads inland from a second pass through Germignaga, marking the long day of relentless climbing.
Heading to the south, the route climbs for 15km to the highest section of the race and opening QOM points at Masciago Primo just before passing through Brizio. Then 18km later the peloton storms through Cittiglio for the first time. With 46.4km covered, six laps remain before a final pass in the traditional finish town of Cittiglio marks the finish.
Each circuit is 18.4km, with the climbs to Casalzuigno and Orino returning. There are QOM points across the 3km climb of Orino for all six passes. Intermediate sprint points are on offer in Cuveglio on the opening circuit.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Sea Otter Gravel and Unbound Gravel 100 decide selection for Life Time Grand Prix U23 Program, offer Junior Series races
Emily Ehrlich sets record with fourth consecutive GC win at Valley of the Sun Stage Race in Arizona
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'I have a good chunk of ground to make up' - Neilson Powless fights back from off-season pneumonia at Volta ao AlgarveEF Education-EasyPost racer moves into GC top 10 with two days to go on first race of 2025 campaign
-
'There was a real line to cross this time' - Stage 1 Volta ao Algarve bunch sprint 'winner' Jordi Meeus enjoy true victory on third stageBelgian star able to claim triumph in full-on bunch sprint into Tavira
-
'It's always like this' - Sprinters and GC riders alike left licking wounds after double crash Friday at UAE TourIneos, Movistar and Decathlon suffer big losses to overall hopes and Rodríguez, Castrillo and Gall hit the desk outside of the 3km to go mark
-
Road cycling events 2025: The world's best sportives and organised ridesAll you need to know about the best road sportives and fondos around the world