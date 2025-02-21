Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2025 route

By
published

A new start in Luino leads to Cittiglio for six finish circuits and 152km at Women's WorldTour race

Image 1 of 2
2025 route map for Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio
2025 route map for Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio(Image credit: Cycling Sport Promotion)

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio returns for a 26th edition in 2025, a new start in Luino leading to the traditional finish in Cittiglio for 152km. From the shores of Lake Maggiore near the border of Switzerland, riders will open with a 15km circuit that leads inland from a second pass through Germignaga, marking the long day of relentless climbing. 

