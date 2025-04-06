'People were not riding' – Movistar emerge as top aggressors in Tour of Flanders, rewarded with Lippert podium

By published

Team happy with third but lament having to make much of the action themselves

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06 : pictured during the 22th edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen for Women Elite, an UCI Womenâ€™s World Tour cycling race organized by Flanders Classics with start and finish in Oudenaarde after 168,8 km on April 6, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium, 06/04/2025 ( Photo by Gregory Van Gansen / Photonews
Lianne Lippert (Movistar) accelerates at the front of select lead group (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all the teams expected to be lighting up the Tour of Flanders Women, Movistar were probably not the top pick at the start of the race, but by Sunday evening, the Spanish squad had firmly cemented themselves as one of the most attacking teams this spring.

In a week where we expected to see Classics powerhouses SD Worx-Protime and Lidl-Trek go head-to-head on the cobbles, it's been Movistar – spearheaded by Liane Lippert, Marlen Reusser and Cat Ferguson – who have showed aggression and drive in both Flanders and Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

