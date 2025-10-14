Quiz! Can you name all the men's Monument winners since 2000?
Test your 21st century Classics knowledge with our latest quiz
Last weekend's edition of Il Lombardia signals another season of Monuments done and dusted. The five major one-day Classics are among the most anticipated days in the cycling calendar, not just for the breathtaking racing they showcase, but also for their rich history and the cornerstone of cycling culture that each represents.
With that in mind, we thought there was no better time to create a quiz all about the last 25 years of these beautifully brilliant one-day races. Some favour the sprinters, some the climbers, and others, the downright toughest, but one common denominator they all share is the fact that Monument winners go down in history!
So, we want to put your knowledge of the last quarter of a century to the test. How many men's Monument winners can you name since 2000?
We've given you a merciful time limit of 15 minutes to complete this quiz, and if you come unstuck, sign in or register via the top right corner of the page to access hints!
As always, make sure to let us know how you fared via the comments section below.
