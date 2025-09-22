UAE Team Emirates-XRG break team season win record with 86th victory

Brandon McNulty and UAE Team Emirates-XRG celebrate overall victory at the Tour of Luxembourg

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have officially recorded the most wins of any team in a single season, taking their 86th victory at the Tour of Luxembourg to break Columbia-HTC's 16-year-old record.

Brandon McNulty's fourth win of the 2025 season, the overall title at the Tour of Luxembourg on Sunday, is UAE's 86th win this year, taking the team past the 85 recorded by Columbia-HTC in 2009.

The team has recorded wins with 20 of their 29 riders this year, with Tadej Pogačar taking 16, Isaac del Toro taking 13, and João Almeida taking 10. Elsewhere, Juan Ayuso (8), Jay Vine (5) and McNulty, Jhonatan Narváez, and Ivo Oliveira (4) all contributed to the win total.

That list of winners also means the team is equal to their 2024 total of wins from 20 different riders, itself a record one clear of Mapei-QuickStep in 2000 and Team Columbia in 2008. With a month of racing left on the 2025 international calendar, UAE Team Emirates-XRG are expected to extend their record-breaking run of success.

Reaching 86 victories in one season is an extraordinary milestone, and it reflects the incredible commitment and unity of everyone in this organisation – from our leaders in the UAE to our riders, staff, sponsors, and supporters," UAE Team Emirates-XRG team principal Mauro Gianetti said.

"This record is not just about numbers, but about the consistency, the sacrifices, and the belief that have carried us through every race. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, and this moment will stand as a reference point in the history of our team and of cycling.

"We will enjoy it, but also remain motivated to keep pushing for more."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Back in 2009, Columbia-HTC relied largely on sprint finishes for their wins, with Mark Cavendish taking 23 victories, André Greipel winning 20 times, and Edvald Boasson Hagen winning 13 times.

This season, UAE Team Emirates-XRG have found success away from the bunch sprints, with none of their 86 triumphs coming in a mass sprint finish.

Instead, they've taken their wins in stage races and one-day races. 16 of their wins have come via the general classification in stage races, while a further 23 have come in one-day races.

With several races, including the Italian autumn Classics, filling out the rest of the 2025 calendar, the team may well add even more wins to their tally, pushing the season win record towards 90.

"It's very special to be part of the team to break the record and even more special to be the one to do it," McNulty said after his win in Luxembourg.

"It was a hard final day. The rain always makes it a bit more stressful, but the team rode well and defended the jersey well. This season has been amazing for us, and we'll aim to finish it off strongly also."