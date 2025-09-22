UAE Team Emirates-XRG break team season win record with 86th victory

Brandon McNulty's Tour of Luxembourg win takes team past HTC-Columbia's historic 2009 tally

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG - SEPTEMBER 21: Nils Politt of Germany, Igor Arrieta of Spain, Brandon McNulty of The United States, Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador, Rafal Majka of Poland and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrate at podium as best team prize winners during the 85th Tour de Luxembourg, Stage 5 a 176.4km stage from Mersch to Luxembourg on September 21, 2025 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Brandon McNulty and UAE Team Emirates-XRG celebrate overall victory at the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have officially recorded the most wins of any team in a single season, taking their 86th victory at the Tour of Luxembourg to break Columbia-HTC's 16-year-old record.

Brandon McNulty's fourth win of the 2025 season, the overall title at the Tour of Luxembourg on Sunday, is UAE's 86th win this year, taking the team past the 85 recorded by Columbia-HTC in 2009.

The team has recorded wins with 20 of their 29 riders this year, with Tadej Pogačar taking 16, Isaac del Toro taking 13, and João Almeida taking 10. Elsewhere, Juan Ayuso (8), Jay Vine (5) and McNulty, Jhonatan Narváez, and Ivo Oliveira (4) all contributed to the win total.

Reaching 86 victories in one season is an extraordinary milestone, and it reflects the incredible commitment and unity of everyone in this organisation – from our leaders in the UAE to our riders, staff, sponsors, and supporters," UAE Team Emirates-XRG team principal Mauro Gianetti said.

Back in 2009, Columbia-HTC relied largely on sprint finishes for their wins, with Mark Cavendish taking 23 victories, André Greipel winning 20 times, and Edvald Boasson Hagen winning 13 times.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

