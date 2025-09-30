Quiz! How many European Road Championships winners can you name?

By published

We've put together a trivia challenge on Europe's continental champions

PLOUAY, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Podium / Stefan Kung of Switzerland Gold Medal European Champion Jersey / Celebration / Detail view / during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men&#039;s Elite Individual Time Trial a 25,6km race from Plouay to Plouay / ITT / @UEC_cycling / #EuroRoad20 / on August 24, 2020 in Plouay, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
The European champion's jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

It's time for another cycling quiz - this time, we're looking at the European Road Championships!

The 2025 event takes place in the Drôme-Ardèche region of France this week, with the chance to wear a European white-and-blue jersey for the next 12 months up for grabs.

There's a stacked start list across the elite events this year, with the likes of Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia), Juan Ayuso (Spain), Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark), Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), and Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) all set to battle it out.

(Image credit: Future)

