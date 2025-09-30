Quiz! How many European Road Championships winners can you name?

It's time for another cycling quiz - this time, we're looking at the European Road Championships!

The 2025 event takes place in the Drôme-Ardèche region of France this week, with the chance to wear a European white-and-blue jersey for the next 12 months up for grabs.

There's a stacked start list across the elite events this year, with the likes of Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia), Juan Ayuso (Spain), Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark), Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), and Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) all set to battle it out.

Surprisingly, though, it's only the 10th occasion that elite road races and time trials are being held for the continental honours, with the first time being back in 2016.

So with just 36 riders on the roll of honour so far, how many European Road Championships winners can you name? In this quiz, we're giving you 10 minutes to enter as many correct answers as possible.

If you need a helping hand, be sure to sign in to access hints. Oh, and let us know how you got on in the comments section below!

(Image credit: Future)

To find out how to watch this year's UEC European Road Championships, check out our guide here.

